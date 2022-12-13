Read full article on original website
iOS 16.2 launching next week — here's all the new features for your iPhone
A stable version of iOS 16.2 is finally expected to arrive on phones after months of beta testing. Here's what to expect from iOS 16.2 when it reaches your iPhone.
Apple Insider
Apple releases iOS 16.2 with Freeform and Apple Music Sing
Following a beta period that started on October 25, the update for iOS 16.2 is now downloadable toiPhone. While a milestone release, like iOS 16, provides many changes, a minor version number will typically add in features that missed the initial release, as well as the usual performance improvements and bug fixes.
CNET
iOS 16.1.2 Update: Every New iPhone Feature We Know and How to Get It
If you want your iPhone to have the most up-to-date software possible -- so you can get all the benefits of new features and bug fixes -- you won't want to pass up iOS 16.1.2, the newest version of Apple's mobile software that landed this week. The most recent version...
Turn Every TV In Your House Into A Smart TV For Less Than $30
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For our affiliate policy, click here. Smart TVs have become the hottest thing every household must have. Stream internet channels, live entertainment, and choose from basically any TV show or movie and more with this incredible invention. Wish that you could transform all of your house’s TVs into a smart TV for cheap? That just might be possible with this great deal on the Roku Premiere Streaming Media Player that’s available now on Amazon for under $30!
Apple Insider
Apple preparing for third-party app stores by 2024
Apple is reportedly bracing itself for European Union law changes that will come into force in 2024, and is preparing for third-party app stores to exist on theiPhone and iPad. The introduction of the...
Apple Insider
Twitter's new moneymaking scheme is a giant violation of Apple's App Store guidelines
Twitter reportedly plans on forcing users to opt into personalized ads & location tracking, and also wants to sell phone numbers to increase revenue — and Apple won't be happy if they do either.
Apple Insider
Some Apple HomeKit setups are breaking after iOS 16.2 update
AppleHomeKit users can upgrade the underlying architecture of their Apple Home in iOS 16.2, but it hasn't been a smooth transition for some. Apple says that it has rebuilt the underlying architecture of HomeKit...
Apple loosens tight grip on App Store pricing
Apple on Tuesday announced the biggest upgrade to the App Store pricing system since the launch of the shop, allowing developers to charge from 29 cents to $10,000 for their offerings. Under the updated pricing system, developers will be able to choose from 900 price points, which is nearly 10 times the number of pricing options previously available for app makers, Apple said.
Apple Insider
Apple releases AirTag firmware update 2.0.36
Apple has released an update forAirTag with unknown fixes and improvements, bringing the tracker to version 2.0.36. The AirTag is a quarter-sized tracking device that can be used to find lost items, and isn't...
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Happy Hour 411: iCloud Advanced Data Protection, Apple Music Sing, Project Titan faces reality
Chance Miller joins Zac and Benjamin to discuss all of Apple’s surprise announcements from the past week, including Apple Music Sing karaoke mode, new privacy and security features such as iCloud Advanced Data Protection, and new App Store price point options. Also in the headlines is a big — if unsurprising — change to the ambitions for the long-rumored Apple Car project.
Apple Insider
Public betas for iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, macOS Ventura 13.2 now available
The first public betas foriOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, macOS Ventura 13.2, and others have become available for testers signed up for Apple's public beta program. Just a day after resuming the developer beta cycle...
Apple Insider
Apple issues Release Candidate developer betas of iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, tvOS 16.2, watchOS 9.2
Apple shared the Release Candidate developer betas for iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, tvOS 16.2, and watchOS 9.2, with developers able to try out the latest iteration of the inbound update on their devices. The...
Apple Insider
Best Apple HomePod alternatives for winter 2022
Apple's larger HomePod has been gone for over a year. For folks that need more power than theHomePod mini, here are our favorite AirPlay-compatible smart speakers that will fill your space with as much sound as the original HomePod did.
Apple Insider
Future MacBook keyboard could have customizable aluminum keys
Apple is working on how to make a perforated aluminum keyboard chassis with keycaps that incorporate an array of LEDs that can change what is displayed on each key. Apple files all sorts of...
Apple Insider
Apple, Google, and Mozilla collab to create Speedometer 3
Apple has announced that it has teamed up with Google and Mozilla to create the newest version of Speedometer, a benchmark for testing browser efficiency. Apple was instrumental in the creation of Speedometer and...
9to5Mac
Apparent Apple Music API change breaks popular ‘Cider’ third-party app for Windows [U]
Update: Right as this story was published, Cider says it found a new workaround to make the app work again. The developer cautions that this “may be a temporary fix until we can find something more prominent to work with.”. There are a number of popular and powerful third-party...
Apple Insider
Apple now testing Rapid Security Response updates in macOS Ventura 13.2 beta
A day after the first developer beta ofmacOS Ventura 13.2 was released, Apple has issued a Rapid Security Response for the operating system. Added in iOS 16, iPadOS 16.1, and macOS Ventura, Apple uses...
Apple Insider
iOS 16.2 Features, Apple Music Sing, iCloud Advanced Data Protection
Apple has announcedApple Music Sing, and — a bit more seriously — new security features that have made the FBI very unhappy. Plus the Freeform app, and additional Lock Screen Widgets, all on this week's episode of the AppleInsider Podcast.
Apple Insider
How to use macOS startup keyboard commands to boot or recover
If your Mac is having problems, macOS has multiple keyboard combinations that you can hold to recover your system, start in safe mode, run diagnostics, and more. Here's how to use them. Apple's macOS...
You can’t watch Disney Plus with ads on Roku devices yet
Three years after the streaming service launched, Disney Plus introduced an ad-supported plan on December 8. The new plan is called Disney Plus Basic, and it includes all of the same content as the ad-free Disney Plus Premium plan. The most important difference is that the ad-supported plan includes regular commercial breaks. But it turns out that there’s another limitation on the ad-supported plan: Disney Plus Basic isn’t available on Roku devices.
