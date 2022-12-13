Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Tahoe Skier Found After Risky Late Night Search and Rescue Mission
A skier was found after going missing on Friday night near Lake Tahoe after a risky late night search and rescue mission. Tahoe Nordic Search & Rescue Team posted about the incident on their Facebook page. The team reported that they received a call about a missing skier on Friday...
A Relocated Bear Walked 1,000 Miles Back to Its Favorite Campsite
This Tennessee black bear would walk 1,000 miles just to eat off the same picnic table. On Wednesday, a local broadcast news channel in Knoxville reported the story of...
Two teens sent flying as bungee ride malfunctions at London’s Winter Wonderland
Two teenage boys had to be rescued from a slingshot ride at London’s Winter Wonderland after one of the bungee cords malfunctioned and sent them hurtling into a metal beam.Videos show the cord slipping on take-off and the green metal cage holding the riders being propelled diagonally instead of vertically.The cage collided with a supporting post and spun wildly, leaving the two boys suspended high above the ground.In footage of the incident posted on social media, other guests were heard gasping as the ride malfunctioned.Emergency services were called but before they arrived staff were able to reach the riders...
Watch: Animal rescuers free deer stuck in California fence
Animal rescuers in California came to the assistance of a deer that became stuck between the bars of a fence.
Woman Creates Garden Made With Empty Pill Containers and It’s Hilarious
This is good for anyone's mental health!
WATCH: Two Skiers Get Caught in an Avalanche at Popular Ski Resort
In this clip, an avalanche proved incredibly dangerous to resort-goers, but luckily these two skiers escaped despite not having proper safety equipment. The incident was filmed from a chairlift at Vars La Forêt Blanche in the Hautes Alpes of France. The viral footage shows the two skiers caught in the horrific slide. The two were rescued, fortunately. Vars is aware of the video posted by big mountain ski competitor Wadeck Gorak and released a statement on the incident, which can be seen beneath the video.
California Couple Saved in Daring Rescue After Car Plunges Over Cliff
“All we could see was trees, dirt and smoke, and we were hitting trees,” said Cloe Fields, who is lucky to be alive after she and her boyfriend, Christian Zelada, spun off a cliff on a California highway. She and Zelada walked away with only a few minor scratches after a 300-foot plunge down Monkey Canyon in Angeles Forest.
Famous Los Angeles Mountain Lion P-22 Won’t Be Released Back Into the Wild
On Monday, authorities in California captured a famous Los Angeles mountain lion, an 11-year-old feline that has frequented the area for some time. Until recently, the 123-pound male had never exhibited signs of aggression towards humans or pets. However, recently, the mountain lion attacked two LA dogs on two separate occasions. These acts of aggression lead experts to bring the animal in for examination. Now, after capturing him, officials have decided not to release P-22 back into the wild.
A Hiker Was Stranded for Two Weeks. He Survived on Half a Jar of Salsa.
Allison Scott and her boyfriend were camped out between Big Bear Lake and Angelus Oaks, California on Black Friday when they heard someone screaming. As it turned out, that...
“Sustainable and Accessible”: All-Terrain Wheelchairs Arrive in Parks
Bill McKee was an avid outdoorsman: in 10 years of vacations to Colorado, he and his sons fished backcountry streams, hiked for miles, and summited several fourteeners, until a motorcycle accident in 2002 put him in a wheelchair. Afterward he felt unable to do many of the things he loves most. Trying the Action Trackchair, a beefy, battery-powered wheelchair with tank-like treads, last year changed that.
pethelpful.com
Little Boy's Determination to Rescue Frozen Little Hedgehog Should Be Applauded
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. When most folks think about animal rescuers, they might picture someone famous like Steve Irwin. Others will think of someone who runs a wildlife sanctuary, or maybe even a veterinarian. TikTok user @florahsrecovery will always think of her son, Eli, though, especially after he went out of his way to save a frozen little hedgehog from the cold.
The Nutty Putty Cave and the untimely death of a young caver
In 1960, Dale Green and his friends discovered and explored a cave in Utah. After having gone through its narrow turns and passages lined with clay, the texture of soft, brown putty, they named it the Silly Putty cave. They later decided that Nutty Putty was a better name, and it stuck.
This 11-Year-Old Completed Two 5.14b Climbs in One Day
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. On Friday, November 25, Colorado climber Bayes Wilder went to Spanish crag Cova Gran, Santa Linya, and completed a route called La Fabelita, a 80-foot ascent rated 5.14b. That afternoon, the Wilder family drove to one of Spain’s other challenging crags, Cova Soleiada, Margalef, and Bayes clipped the chains on another 14b, called Mistic. For good measure, he then finished the day by completing a route calledDr. Feelgood (5.13b).
A Man Fell to His Death While Snapping Photos Atop a New Hampshire Peak
A hiker fell 300 feet to his death on Saturday, December 10, while taking pictures on top of New Hampshire's Mount Willard, the state's fish and game office said.
The Best Hunting Accessories of 2023
A hunter can't have too many knives, and good glass is worth drooling over. This year's hunting accessories delivered in both categories, with a couple great deals in the mix. One thing we learned while testing hunting accessories this year is that a big price tag doesn't always mean big performance, and that a small name should not be dismissed. A few items surprised us—good and bad. Some of this gear will change what we've been used to: Optics tester Angie Kokes never thought she'd love $300 binoculars so much; I'll never go back to using a bulky water pump purifier again; and we'll all think twice about packing a proper first-aid kit in the truck, even if it's just for a quick hunt down the road.
Firefighters Asked for Special Backpacks. Mystery Ranch Delivered.
In 2005, Mystery Ranch received a box of worn-out backpacks from a group of United States Forest Service (USFS) wildland firefighters in Southern California, otherwise known as "hotshots." The box came with a challenge. "Here's what we are currently using in the field. Can you do better?"
Tested: 5 of the Best New Trail Bikes for 2023
We were able to sneak in one more round of testing up in Whistler, British Columbia, this fall, thanks to a string of unseasonably dry and warm days, an extended season that made it possible to put in a bunch of miles on some of the newest mountain bikes around. The trails are now resting under multiple feet of snow, which is great news for skiers and snowboarders, and bittersweet for riders who live for those sunny, warm laps.
pethelpful.com
Story of Senior 'Carriage' Horses Rescued After Being Dumped at Auction Is So Moving
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. The Gentle Barn, a nonprofit animal sanctuary operating in three different states - California, Tennessee and Missouri - has plans to open a fourth location in New York. This new sanctuary will focus on rescuing retired carriage horses, an idea that came from the followers and then propelled forward after a horse named Ryder's tragic story went viral over the summer.
Bleeding Fingers, Hailstorms, and 2,000 Vertical Feet: How Three Women Set a Big-Wall Climbing Record
Earlier that evening, Brette and I arrived in Posada de Valdeón, a little mountain town in the heart of the Picos de Europa valley of northern Spain, with our third climbing partner, Swede Matilda Söderlund, and our four-person film and support crew: Ryan Sheridan, Priscilla Mewborne, Chris Alstrin, and Michael Potter. We’d had a big day shuffling bags, redistributing gear into backpacks, and figuring out logistics with the porters we hired to help us attempt Rayu, a 16-pitch line up rough limestone, and—if we succeeded in our mission—soon to be the hardest big-wall route ever climbed by an all-women team.
