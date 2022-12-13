WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover Community Endowment has revealed the recipients of $9 million in grant funding. According to an announcement by the endowment, funding will be distributed to nonprofits in New Hanover County. This round of funding marks the first for the endowment, which was established through the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center to Novant Health in 2020.

