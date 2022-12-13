Read full article on original website
Mother Will Not Break a Family Christmas Custom Regardless of Her Son's Girlfriend's Wishes
As Christmas nears, families from all over the country are gearing up to enjoy the season together. Though each family celebrates in its own special fashion, there is a common thread that binds them - the traditions that signal joy and togetherness. But ultimately, do non-family members have to feel obliged to participate in those customs too? This topic was highlighted in a recent online post and documented by Matt Keeley of Newsweek.
These Holiday Lights In An Underground Cave Park Are So Cool
Thanksgiving came and went, and now, many are turning their eyes to the December holidays that brighten up the dark, cold days of winter with festive cheer. Yes, our days are getting shorter and much colder now that we’re nearing the end of the year, but this also marks the holiday light season! If driving around to look at the pretty holiday light displays is something you and the kids love to do, or a tradition you’re hoping to start, it’s possible we’ve found the coolest and most underrated holiday light extravaganza in North America. A massive underground cave in Alabama is now covered in sparkly lights for the holidays, and the light display — and experience — is like no other. Here’s what you need to know.
A Guide to Hosting Holiday House Guests
The Holiday season is upon us! For many families, this time of year also means welcoming guests into our homes. Sometimes for an afternoon, a weekend, or even a few weeks! Preparing for a house guest can be a daunting task, especially if they will be spending the night!. Here...
Gift ideas for every man in your life
(BPT) - It’s that time of year again. With the holiday season quickly approaching, it can be tough to know what to get for each special person, especially the guy in your life. Oftentimes, we are left struggling to find something that they would appreciate, let alone actually use....
Tori Roloff Shares Sweet Family Selfie with All Three Kids in Matching Christmas Pajamas
Tori and Zach Roloff share three kids, sons Jackson, 5, and Josiah, 7 months, and daughter Lilah, 3 Tori Roloff is documenting one of her family's favorite holiday traditions. On Thursday, the Little People, Big World star shared a family selfie on her Instagram Story which featured husband Zach Roloff and all three of their kids, sons Josiah Luke, 7 months, and Jackson Kyle, 5, plus daughter Lilah Ray, 3. In the cute picture, the family of five smiles as they wear matching holiday pajamas and sit in front of a Christmas...
After a loss, holidays can be hard. One woman’s ornaments help loved ones' voices live on.
Small-business owner Savannah Kelly donated 24 ornaments to Hospice Savannah in Georgia for the second year on Giving Tuesday.
B-to-B Agency Umault Brightens the Holidays With Christmas Carols That Skewer Cold Outreach Techniques
The business-to-business world is often filled with jargon and technical detail that consumers never see. While b-to-b brands are getting more creative with their marketing, the sector is still plagued by boring work. As agencies struggle to differentiate themselves in a crowded marketplace, some like Umault and Zulu Alpha Kilo...
Tim McGraw Puts His Own Spin on Classic Christmas Tunes
Tim McGraw is ringing in the holiday season in the best way he knows how—with some country music!. The 55-year-old country crooner started up a new series on his Instagram page, where he sits down with some of his band members to play his renditions of some classic country Christmas songs.
Rachel Cruze: How To Do All of Your Holiday Entertaining on a Budget
Thanks to inflation, hosting for the holidays can get expensive. But with the right strategies and planning ahead, you can be sure you're getting the best prices possible on food and decor during this...
Easy Ways to Share Holiday Cheer and Create Family Memories
This holiday season Alessandra Martinez is focused on being intentional about creating memories and moments together with her family. The creator of @livin.mivida.ale partnered with Macy’s to share her plans and ideas for a memorable day of holiday family fun. Create a Cozy and Relaxed Mood “It’s been our tradition...
Beggin' Reveals Holiday Merch Including a Festive Sweater for Humans
Beggin’—the treat dogs go bonkers for—is hooking up dog parents with some savory merch this holiday season. On Wednesday, the Purina brand of pet food and snacks announced the rollout of its merch store, The Beggin’ Swag Shop, which includes festive new holiday sweaters for humans.
Busch Light's New 'Bush Lights' Will Make Your House the Talk of the Neighborhood This Holiday Season
Love Busch Light? You probably need these bush lights.
‘Mary Berry’s Ultimate Christmas’ Exclusive Clip: Learn How to Make Mary Berry’s Favorite Holiday Stuffing
The Great British Baking Show might have disappointed fans in 2022, but O.G. host Mary Berry is bringing something to keep our spirits bright this holiday season. Mary Berry’s Ultimate Christmas is a new special premiering on PBS on December 19. In it, the beloved baking icon will share her family’s favorite holiday meals, including Stilton and Sage Mini Scone Canapé, Lemon and Herb Roast Turkey with all the trimmings, Crispy Roast Potatoes, Ruby Red Cabbage and her beloved Apricot and Chestnut Stuffing. And don’t worry, there will be dessert.
Trader Joe's Put A Twist On Its 2022 Holiday Jingle Jangle
By now, we all know that countless Trader Joe's food items have cult followings, from Candy Cane Joe-Joe's all the way to cookie butter. Needless to say, Trader Joe's fans get especially excited this time of year, when the chain breaks out its holiday snacks. One such holiday snack is...
Go-to gifts for every personality lining your holiday shopping list
Unless gift-giving is your love language, the holidays can be a tricky time to pick the perfect purchase for your loved ones. Finding a flawless gift during the holidays can sometimes feel impossible, especially when dealing with a gift exchange with coworkers or buying a courtesy present for your great aunt who you hardly know. We’ve put together a comprehensive gift guide for the mix of interests and personalities piling up on your shopping list this holiday season, from the traveler to the kitchen connoisseur.
Hors d’oeuvres to spread joy this holiday season
My family Christmas gatherings have always consisted of snacking throughout the day and then having a meal that afternoon. Honestly, I’ve never known any other way. However, there are a few key hors d’oeuvres that stand out in my memory. These treats were a staple of family Christmas...
14 of the best ugly Christmas sweaters you can still buy before your holiday parties
These 14 ugly Christmas sweaters will help you stand out at your 2022 holiday parties. Shop ugly sweaters from Kphl's, Tipsy Elves, Old Navy and more.
Dog Gadgets to Gift the Dog Parent in Your Life This Holiday Season
You’ve probably heard that plants are the new pets and pets are the new kids. For some, that means that buying gifts for the four-legged family members in your life is just as important as buying gifts for humans. But what do you get for the pup who has everything? The newest and most improved […] The post Dog Gadgets to Gift the Dog Parent in Your Life This Holiday Season appeared first on DogTime.
3 Tarotscope Predictions to Help Navigate Latinx Family Gatherings This Holiday Season
Family plays a huge part when it comes to Latinx culture and values. Familismo has been ingrained as an obligatory agreement for many as part of their upbringing. Whether you're practicing instilling healthy boundaries with your family or struggling to do so, we know the holidays can get hectic and bring out that inner tóxica/o no matter how dedicated one can be to their healing.
