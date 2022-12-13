ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings sent wide receiver in Todd McShay's first mock draft

By Tyler Forness
 2 days ago
The NFL draft is closer than it seems as we are a shade over four months away from the most unique spectacle in sports.

We have started our SKOL Search series for the year and have been breaking down college prospects and will do so throughout the winter, including going to the Senior Bowl down in Mobile.

With that in mind, mock drafts are coming fast and furious this season and ESPN’s Todd McShay has released his first mock draft and he gave the Vikings the talented wide receiver from Boston College Zay Flowers.

“If one of those six corners slides, I could see them landing here. Or maybe the Vikings reach down the board for linebacker Drew Sanders (Arkansas) or center John Michael Schmitz (Minnesota). But with Adam Thielen turning 33 this offseason, they should be looking for another complement to Justin Jefferson at receiver. Flowers has terrific instincts and elusiveness, forcing missed tackles and scoring 12 touchdowns this season. He’s only 5-foot-10, but he could do damage out of the slot in this offense immediately as a rookie.”

The Vikings’ number one need this offseason is at the wide receiver position to fortify their receiver room and Flowers is an intriguing option.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

