Nevada elections department subpoenaed in Trump probe
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada's departing Secretary of State was served a subpoena as part of a U.S. Department of Justice special counsel's investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results. The subpoena requires Barbara Cegavske to appear in the U.S. District Court for Washington, D.C., on Dec. 9 or provide a litany of documents detailing communications with officials. Those documents mirrored the special counsel’s subpoenas in other key swing states. Cegavske’s office opted to provide documents, of which there was only one: an official who was not on the Justice Department’s request list. A spokesperson for Nevada's secretary of state said that document was provided “out of an abundance of caution.”
So long, California: Major county votes to study secession
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — One of California’s largest counties will consider whether to secede and establish a new state, a largely symbolic move driven by economic stress and frustration with state government. Voters in San Bernardino County — home to 2.2 million people — approved an advisory ballot measure that directs officials to study secession. Some believe that the county east of Los Angeles is being shortchanged potentially billions of dollars in state and federal funding. There have been more than 220 attempts to break up California over its 172-year history, all of which have failed. Secession requires approval by Congress and the Legislature, which is highly unlikely.
Voter ID, other election restrictions head to Ohio governor
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Legislation requiring Ohioans to present photo ID to vote and giving them fewer days to apply for absentee ballots or to vote early in person has cleared the Republican-led state Legislature. It also would allow for ballot drop boxes but limit those to one per county. Lawmakers working through the night to wrap up their current session approved the changes early Thursday. GOP lawmakers say the provisions protect the integrity of elections at a time of public concern. Democrats and voting rights advocates say they're unnecessary new hurdles for voters. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine hasn’t said whether he would sign the legislation.
Man who killed 2 women in Pennsylvania charged in Michigan
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to killing two women in Pennsylvania has been extradited to Michigan to face a first-degree murder charge in the slaying of a pregnant woman who disappeared more than 17 years ago. Harold David Haulman III was charged Wednesday in Calhoun County District Court in the death of 21-year-old Ashley Marie Parlier. She went missing from her Battle Creek home on June 12, 2005. Parlier’s family says she left home after an argument with her parents. She has not been seen since and her remains haven’t been found. Haulman will be returned to Pennsylvania, where he is serving life in prison.
