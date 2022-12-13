RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada's departing Secretary of State was served a subpoena as part of a U.S. Department of Justice special counsel's investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results. The subpoena requires Barbara Cegavske to appear in the U.S. District Court for Washington, D.C., on Dec. 9 or provide a litany of documents detailing communications with officials. Those documents mirrored the special counsel’s subpoenas in other key swing states. Cegavske’s office opted to provide documents, of which there was only one: an official who was not on the Justice Department’s request list. A spokesperson for Nevada's secretary of state said that document was provided “out of an abundance of caution.”

NEVADA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO