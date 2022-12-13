Read full article on original website
This Is Florida's Poorest City
Vast changes within industries often leave huge swathes of people without jobs or struggling to look for work. These changes have also decimated whole towns and major cities, breaking down their local economies and negatively affecting both workers and residents. That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in...
This Bakery Has The Best Cupcake In South Carolina
Whether you are celebrating a birthday or just have a sweet tooth, cupcakes are a great way to treat yourself to a little dessert. Using Yelp reviews and ratings, Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cupcakes in each state and where you can find them. While there is no shortage of the sweet treats across South Carolina, only one bakery could take the top spot.
Iowa Farmland Values Hit Record High
(Ames, IA) -- The value of Iowa farmland has hit a new high. Iowa State University's Center for Agricultural and Rural Development finds values are up 17 percent, to $11,411 per acre. Researchers say that's after values rose 29 percent during the previous year. When adjusting for inflation, the 2022...
This Is The Coldest City In Colorado
People look forward to the winter to cool down from the summer and even enjoy some snow. While some states may not experience bone-chilling temperatures, like Florida and California, even these places get dips from time to time. Stacker got curious and found the coldest city in every state. The...
The Best Cupcakes In Florida Are At This Bakery
Everyone can get down for some bite-sized eats. Cupcakes are no different, being the perfect addition to parties, special events, and other gatherings. Not only are they easy to eat, but there are many ways to make them delicious. It's no surprise that there are hundreds of American bakeries and businesses dedicated to the small dessert.
Report: Liquor license temporarily suspended at Brann's in Holland Township
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Brann's Steakhouse and Grille in Holland Township will get its liquor license back tomorrow. The Holland Sentinel reports the license was suspended after the restaurant kept serving 35-year-old Michael Brown prior to his crash in February that killed an Indiana man. Brown reportedly drank at the...
The Best Illinois Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’
If Guy Fieri and his spiky hair walk into a restaurant, you know the food is about to be good. As the host of Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Fieri has visited more than 1,250 restaurants over the show's 40 seasons —So it's safe to say he knows a thing or two about delicious eats.
Man sentenced for shipping himself 18 pounds of methamphetamine
Tampa, FL - A Florida man has been sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison after he was caught shipping himself 18 pounds of methamphetamine from California. On Monday, the Department of Justice announced 40-year-old Jason Ryan Hardy was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams of methamphetamine.
Florida Man Accused Of Hitting Wife With Christmas Tree
A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly hit his wife with a Christmas tree. The Lake County Sherriff's Office said that Richard Atchison, 52, "lost his temper" after his wife asked him to help her make dinner. Her request sparked an argument, and Atchison started packing up his things...
Nebraska Troopers Arrest Truck Driver In I-80 Stand Off
Nebraska State Patrol Troopers arrest a semi driver after a hit -and- run crash during a traffic stop in Lincoln injured a trooper, who was checked out at a hospital for minor injuries. After the collision early Thursday evening, the suspect then drove away, leading to a pursuit, then a...
Severe Weather Threat Grows On Wednesday
A severe weather threat looms over southeast Louisiana over the next two days ahead of a strong cold front. "Damaging wind gusts and heavy rain will be our main concern, but a few tornadoes and large hail will also be possible. Heavy rain may lead to flash flooding. Rain totals through Wednesday night may be around 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts," said meteorologists Ashley Ruiz and Brandon Lashbrook with the BRProud Stormtracker Team.
