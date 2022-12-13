Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Related
Birth certificate of movie legend, North Carolina native Ava Gardner to be presented to museum
A restored copy of Ava Gardner’s birth certificate is going to be presented to the Ava Gardner Museum in December.
Wake Forest man devastated after losing wedding ring in 55th year of marriage
RALEIGH, N.C. — Frank Handibode looks through his wedding album at pictures of the woman he married 55 years ago. In that time, he has never gone without his wedding ring. Just days before Christmas, Frank and his wife were at Capital Grille in North Hills when he lost his wedding ring and later reached out to WRAL for help.
WRAL
Triangle seniors dance to oldies at Golden Years holiday breakfast hosted by CBC
RALEIGH, N.C. — Triangle-area senior citizens were honored Tuesday at the 65th Annual Golden Years Holiday Celebration sponsored by WRAL and Capitol Broadcasting Company. WRAL anchors Renee Chou, Brian Shrader and Ken Smith emceed the festive event at the Raleigh Convention Center, which included breakfast, gifts and giveaways and live performances.
Where are Raleighites from?
We're diving into the data behind migration patterns in the City of Oaks.
cbs17
151 acres in the Triangle slated for public mountain biking area with 10-year lease
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some might think a trip to the western North Carolina is required to drop in on a great mountain biking adventure. Well, thanks to a new land leasing agreement, that may not have to be the case. Just north of I-40 and between Lake Crabtree...
cbs17
Shoe brand Rothy’s to open first NC location at North Hills in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — New year, new shoes!. Nestled between Lilly Pulitzer and Bonobos, a new shoe store will be setting up shop in the main district of North Hills in early 2023. This will mark the first North Carolina location for Rothy’s, a footwear brand known for its...
It's now easier to build a tiny house in Raleigh
The City of Raleigh launched a new program that makes building an Accessory Dwelling Unit quicker and less expensive.
6 North Carolina Cities Are Among The Most Fun Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub found the most fun cities around the country, including several right here in North Carolina.
Chef Spotlight: Shane Ingram of the Restaurant, in Durham, NC
He founded Durham’s much-lauded Four Square Restaurant and, before that, served as executive chef at North Carolina’s acclaimed Fearrington House. Now, Ingram has taken over the kitchen at the Restaurant at the Durham The post Chef Spotlight: Shane Ingram of the Restaurant, in Durham, NC appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
cbs17
WATCH: Former colleagues send best wishes to Meteorologist Bill Reh as retirement nears
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Old colleagues send Bill their best wishes as his last day on the air comes closer. Bill Reh has been forecasting the weather for nearly 40 years, and CBS 17 will be celebrating Bill all this week during our morning shows. The latest video features...
Triangle investors, home flippers are slowing down – but still buying
RALEIGH – House flipping is still happening in the Triangle and across the state even though mortgage rates have doubled from earlier in the year. Nearly 4,500 North Carolina homes were flipped — or resold within 12 months of purchase — in the third quarter of 2022, a new analysis of real estate data by ATTOM found.
Gov. Cooper visits Southern Pines businesses financially recouping after days-long power outages
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper visited stores on Thursday in Southern Pines to support local businesses that were forced to close during this month’s power outages. Cooper and his wife Kristin visited several shops, including the Country Bookshop at 140 Northwest Broad St. in Southern Pines.
UNC housekeepers get long-awaited raise just in time for Christmas
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will raise salaries across the board for its housekeeping staff, including boosting starting pay rate for those jobs. Employees will see the difference in their paychecks next week, a spokeswoman says. The amount of the raise will...
Shake Shack opening Chapel Hill location
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Shake Shack is opening another Triangle location, this time in Chapel Hill. The restaurant opens Thursday, Dec. 22, in the Eastgate Crossing shopping center at 1800 E. Franklin St. A ribbon cutting will be held at 10:30 a.m., and the first 100 guests will receive a gift.
Durham Barber Marcus Hall Can Bring His Shop to Your Doorstop
Marcus Hall likes the RV much better than his old way of doing house calls, setting up his equipment in a customer’s bathroom |Photo by Kulsoom Rizavi, The 9th Street Journal. To Marcus Hall, the time a client spends in his barber chair is sacred. A haircut is a...
10 best new restaurants in Raleigh, Durham and Cary in 2022
We lost some great restaurants in the past year, but never fear: plenty of exciting new eateries have arrived on the scene. Here is a list of the best of this year's newcomers, which we compiled by eating our way around the Triangle and talking with restaurant-goers. Bright Spot Donuts, 1501 Sunrise Ave., suite 180, Raleigh Photo: Lucille Sherman/AxiosFrom the moment you bite into one of the fried doughnuts at Bright Spot, it's immediately clear the small shop will become a frequent habit for the foreseeable future. Created by the bakers behind the great Benchwarmers Bagels, Bright Spot's original glazed...
kiss951.com
Two North Carolina Cities Among Fastest Growing In U.S.
Does it feel like traffic keeps getting worse in Charlotte? There’s a very real reason for that. According to WCNC-TV, the Charlotte metropolitan area was recently ranked as one of America’s fastest-growing large metros. A study by the Inspection Support Network shows the population changes among large, small,...
Soon-to-open Southeast Alamance Stallions have a logo
Haw River, N.C. — Southeast Alamance will open its doors next fall and the newest school in the N.C. High School Athletic Association now has a mascot, colors, and logo. How unique are all of these? It does well on all three accounts. There are only two other Stallions...
'There's always a shoe': What to recycle, and what not to recycle in the Triangle
When it comes to curbside recycling, you usually don’t need to rinse containers, take lids off bottles or remove tape from cardboard boxes. But please stop putting shoes and batteries in your recycling bin. That’s right: People put shoes and batteries in their recycling bins. Don't put clothes...
nccu.edu
Message from the Chancellor: Fallen Eagle Keshawna Alderman
I announce with great sorrow the news of a Fallen Eagle, Ms. Keshawna Alderman, a second-year law student, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. A native of Harlem, New York, Keshawna was pursing her juris doctorate degree and Law and Technology Certificate, with interests in entertainment law, trademarks and intellectual property. She was especially passionate about advocating and creating spaces in the legal field for people of color. An active participant on campus and in her local community, Keshawna was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., the Black Law Student Association and the Intellectual Property Law Society.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
71K+
Followers
76K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0