Raleigh, NC

WRAL

Triangle seniors dance to oldies at Golden Years holiday breakfast hosted by CBC

RALEIGH, N.C. — Triangle-area senior citizens were honored Tuesday at the 65th Annual Golden Years Holiday Celebration sponsored by WRAL and Capitol Broadcasting Company. WRAL anchors Renee Chou, Brian Shrader and Ken Smith emceed the festive event at the Raleigh Convention Center, which included breakfast, gifts and giveaways and live performances.
RALEIGH, NC
Atlanta Magazine

Chef Spotlight: Shane Ingram of the Restaurant, in Durham, NC

He founded Durham’s much-lauded Four Square Restaurant and, before that, served as executive chef at North Carolina’s acclaimed Fearrington House. Now, Ingram has taken over the kitchen at the Restaurant at the Durham The post Chef Spotlight: Shane Ingram of the Restaurant, in Durham, NC appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Shake Shack opening Chapel Hill location

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Shake Shack is opening another Triangle location, this time in Chapel Hill. The restaurant opens Thursday, Dec. 22, in the Eastgate Crossing shopping center at 1800 E. Franklin St. A ribbon cutting will be held at 10:30 a.m., and the first 100 guests will receive a gift.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Axios Raleigh

10 best new restaurants in Raleigh, Durham and Cary in 2022

We lost some great restaurants in the past year, but never fear: plenty of exciting new eateries have arrived on the scene. Here is a list of the best of this year's newcomers, which we compiled by eating our way around the Triangle and talking with restaurant-goers. Bright Spot Donuts, 1501 Sunrise Ave., suite 180, Raleigh Photo: Lucille Sherman/AxiosFrom the moment you bite into one of the fried doughnuts at Bright Spot, it's immediately clear the small shop will become a frequent habit for the foreseeable future. Created by the bakers behind the great Benchwarmers Bagels, Bright Spot's original glazed...
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

Two North Carolina Cities Among Fastest Growing In U.S.

Does it feel like traffic keeps getting worse in Charlotte? There’s a very real reason for that. According to WCNC-TV, the Charlotte metropolitan area was recently ranked as one of America’s fastest-growing large metros. A study by the Inspection Support Network shows the population changes among large, small,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
nccu.edu

Message from the Chancellor: Fallen Eagle Keshawna Alderman

I announce with great sorrow the news of a Fallen Eagle, Ms. Keshawna Alderman, a second-year law student, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. A native of Harlem, New York, Keshawna was pursing her juris doctorate degree and Law and Technology Certificate, with interests in entertainment law, trademarks and intellectual property. She was especially passionate about advocating and creating spaces in the legal field for people of color. An active participant on campus and in her local community, Keshawna was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., the Black Law Student Association and the Intellectual Property Law Society.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

