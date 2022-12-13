ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Local Charleston Financial Wellness company, Questis, offers Free Financial Coaching to Support those Affected by Mass Layoffs

 3 days ago
crbjbizwire.com

Stantec expands Environmental Services team in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, SC - Stantec, a leading global design and engineering firm, has welcomed two professionals to its growing Environmental Services and Community Development practices in Charleston. Denise Bunte-Bisnett, PE, PMP has joined Stantec’s Charleston office as a senior consultant in its Environmental Services business unit. She brings more than 30...
CHARLESTON, SC
multihousingnews.com

Monday Properties Breaks Ground on 338-Unit South Carolina Community

The company’s third project in the Greater Charleston area is slated for a 2024 completion. Monday Properties, in partnership with Glenmont Capital Management, has broken ground on The Willow, a 338-unit multifamily development in North Charleston, S.C. The company acquired the 20.3-acre site in November 2021 and Sandy Spring Bank provided $48 million in construction financing. Completion is expected in the first quarter of 2024.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

etúHOME Announces New Manager for Charleston Store

Today, etúHOME announces one new hire at the company’s Charleston store on King Street. Kate Lemmer has been hired as the manager at etúHOME’s King Street store. In this role, she will plan and direct the day-to-day operations of the store. Her expertise in luxury retail extends to her previous roles at Saks and Gucci where she managed the retail experience and product development.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Joint Base Charleston looking for drivers to make Uber available on base

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Joint Base Charleston is looking for around 100 drivers to kick off a rideshare initiative to make Uber available on base. Chief Master Sergeant Rebecca Bateman, the Command Chief of the 628th Air Base Wing, said right now there are about 7,000 base residents, and zero rideshare opportunities on base.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Nonprofit dental clinic reopens after expansion

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Dental Outreach and Destiny Worship Center have partnered to provide dental care to hundreds of people in the community. Now, they’re looking to spread the word about the free services they provide. After a recent expansion to a new location, right next...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

ECPI University to Add BSN Program at Charleston Campus

Charleston, SC – ECPI University will begin offering classes for a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program at its campus in North Charleston, SC in 2023. Because of ECPI University’s unique year-round schedule, BSN students can earn their degree in as little as 2.5 years. “We are...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Tuesday headlines: Charleston County to benefit from multi-billion-dollar jet deal

A 10-year deal by United Airlines to purchase 100 new 787 Dreamliners from Boeing is expected to send glee throughout the North Charleston workforce that builds the jets. United Airlines this morning announced it would buy 100 jets — with the option to buy 100 more — in a fleet modernization deal that will stretch to 2032. The deal will add flexibility for United’s long-term strategic plan, but stability for the local workforce with the big order.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Community Resource Center hosting Christmas giveaway Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center will have its Fifth Annual Christmas Gala Saturday. During the event, organizers will give away toys, groceries, hygiene kits, diapers and baby necessities, and winter clothing for children. The giveaway event starts at 2 p.m. The Community Resource Center is located at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Frampton Construction completes Portside Distribution Center Building B

Charleston, S.C. — Frampton Construction Company, LLC, a regional full-service construction firm providing planning and design support, preconstruction, and construction services, has brought construction of a 204,004-square-foot industrial building in Summerville, S.C., to a close. The Class-A speculative facility, developed by Randolph Development, is the second heavy industrial building that comprises the Portside Distribution Center. The first was completed in early 2021.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
crbjbizwire.com

The Cassina Group REALTOR® Robertson Allen Sells Record-Breaking Home in Hamlin Plantation

REALTOR® Robertson Allen of The Cassina Group represented the sellers of 4915 Sound View Drive in Mount Pleasant’s Hamlin Plantation. The waterfront home recently closed for $4,075,000, setting the record for the highest-priced home ever recorded in MLS for the neighborhood. The property went under contract quickly, after being on the market for just seven days.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC

