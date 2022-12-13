Local Charleston Financial Wellness company, Questis, offers Free Financial Coaching to Support those Affected by Mass Layoffs

A 10-year deal by United Airlines to purchase 100 new 787 Dreamliners from Boeing is expected to send glee throughout the North Charleston workforce that builds the jets. United Airlines this morning announced it would buy 100 jets — with the option to buy 100 more — in a fleet modernization deal that will stretch to 2032. The deal will add flexibility for United’s long-term strategic plan, but stability for the local workforce with the big order.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO