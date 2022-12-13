Local Charleston Financial Wellness company, Questis, offers Free Financial Coaching to Support those Affected by Mass Layoffs

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the StateTravel MavenAwendaw, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
crbjbizwire.com
Stantec expands Environmental Services team in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, SC - Stantec, a leading global design and engineering firm, has welcomed two professionals to its growing Environmental Services and Community Development practices in Charleston. Denise Bunte-Bisnett, PE, PMP has joined Stantec’s Charleston office as a senior consultant in its Environmental Services business unit. She brings more than 30...
1,500 new jobs coming to South Carolina in what leaders are calling 'largest economic development' ever
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — A company that makes parts for batteries for electric vehicles is coming to South Carolina, a move the state says represents the largest economic investment in state history and will create roughly 1,500 jobs. Representatives from Redwood Materials, flanked by state leaders including South Carolina...
multihousingnews.com
Monday Properties Breaks Ground on 338-Unit South Carolina Community
The company’s third project in the Greater Charleston area is slated for a 2024 completion. Monday Properties, in partnership with Glenmont Capital Management, has broken ground on The Willow, a 338-unit multifamily development in North Charleston, S.C. The company acquired the 20.3-acre site in November 2021 and Sandy Spring Bank provided $48 million in construction financing. Completion is expected in the first quarter of 2024.
crbjbizwire.com
etúHOME Announces New Manager for Charleston Store
Today, etúHOME announces one new hire at the company’s Charleston store on King Street. Kate Lemmer has been hired as the manager at etúHOME’s King Street store. In this role, she will plan and direct the day-to-day operations of the store. Her expertise in luxury retail extends to her previous roles at Saks and Gucci where she managed the retail experience and product development.
live5news.com
Joint Base Charleston looking for drivers to make Uber available on base
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Joint Base Charleston is looking for around 100 drivers to kick off a rideshare initiative to make Uber available on base. Chief Master Sergeant Rebecca Bateman, the Command Chief of the 628th Air Base Wing, said right now there are about 7,000 base residents, and zero rideshare opportunities on base.
live5news.com
Nonprofit dental clinic reopens after expansion
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Dental Outreach and Destiny Worship Center have partnered to provide dental care to hundreds of people in the community. Now, they’re looking to spread the word about the free services they provide. After a recent expansion to a new location, right next...
crbjbizwire.com
ECPI University to Add BSN Program at Charleston Campus
Charleston, SC – ECPI University will begin offering classes for a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program at its campus in North Charleston, SC in 2023. Because of ECPI University’s unique year-round schedule, BSN students can earn their degree in as little as 2.5 years. “We are...
Charleston City Paper
Tuesday headlines: Charleston County to benefit from multi-billion-dollar jet deal
A 10-year deal by United Airlines to purchase 100 new 787 Dreamliners from Boeing is expected to send glee throughout the North Charleston workforce that builds the jets. United Airlines this morning announced it would buy 100 jets — with the option to buy 100 more — in a fleet modernization deal that will stretch to 2032. The deal will add flexibility for United’s long-term strategic plan, but stability for the local workforce with the big order.
Toys for Tots cancels one-day registration event due to lack of donations
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Marines canceled a one-day registration blitz planned for later this week in North Charleston because of limited toy donations. The event was scheduled to take place at the North Charleston Athletic Center on Dec. 17. But U.S. Marines in charge of the local distribution said they have seen […]
abcnews4.com
CCSD District 20 begins childcare program for teachers starting at $50 per quarter
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Managing childcare and work is a challenge faced by many parents, and for some teachers, their salary may not cover the cost. But a new initiative from Charleston County School District is helping some teachers take care of their kids. Teachers in District 20 of...
live5news.com
LIVE 5 INVESTIGATES: More than 1,000 illegal short-term rentals operating in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Short-term rentals have taken off in the last few years and despite the City of Charleston’s best efforts, thousands of illegal advertisements continue to pop up. “We had a very big uptick in complaints of transient people coming through their neighborhoods not knowing who they...
Community Resource Center hosting Christmas giveaway Saturday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center will have its Fifth Annual Christmas Gala Saturday. During the event, organizers will give away toys, groceries, hygiene kits, diapers and baby necessities, and winter clothing for children. The giveaway event starts at 2 p.m. The Community Resource Center is located at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane.
live5news.com
Woman claims she spent thousands on damages after receiving ‘bad gas’
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Agriculture stopped the sale of certain gasoline products at a North Charleston gas station after a woman says she received a damaged product. Latieka Jones filled up her car with gas at the Circle K located at 2957 W. Montague...
live5news.com
Charleston city leaders to review plans for senior living facility on King Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston’s Board of Architectural Review on Wednesday will review plans for a proposed seven-story senior living facility on upper king street. If approved, Liberty Senior Living would sit at the intersection of King Street and Columbus street. Robert Summerfield, the city of...
crbjbizwire.com
Frampton Construction completes Portside Distribution Center Building B
Charleston, S.C. — Frampton Construction Company, LLC, a regional full-service construction firm providing planning and design support, preconstruction, and construction services, has brought construction of a 204,004-square-foot industrial building in Summerville, S.C., to a close. The Class-A speculative facility, developed by Randolph Development, is the second heavy industrial building that comprises the Portside Distribution Center. The first was completed in early 2021.
Woman angry over unfulfilled mobile order stole mug from Mount Pleasant Dunkin Donuts: report
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was placed on trespass notice after she allegedly stole an item from a Dunkin Donuts because they could not complete her mobile order. A store employee told officers that the customer came into the store to pick up her order, but it could not be fulfilled because some […]
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. council to vote on potential $3.5B deal near Volvo’s plant
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County Council will be taking up an agreement that could attract a multibillion-dollar investment just off Interstate 26, but there’s a possible cost for taxpayers included. If approved, the agreement would bring a $3.5 billion investment to just over 600 acres of land...
crbjbizwire.com
The Cassina Group REALTOR® Robertson Allen Sells Record-Breaking Home in Hamlin Plantation
REALTOR® Robertson Allen of The Cassina Group represented the sellers of 4915 Sound View Drive in Mount Pleasant’s Hamlin Plantation. The waterfront home recently closed for $4,075,000, setting the record for the highest-priced home ever recorded in MLS for the neighborhood. The property went under contract quickly, after being on the market for just seven days.
live5news.com
New board chair promises to bring transparency, offers insight into her ideal superintendent candidate
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The new chair of the Charleston County School Board of Trustees wants to do things a little differently – promising to bring transparency to board meetings and clarity to parents. “I think that having the board meet openly is very important,” said Pam McKinney, referencing...
ABC Action News
Cities at risk of being underwater due to climate change are taking action
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Climate change is affecting our coastal cities, potentially flooding them in 50 years. That is why cities are now starting to take action to preserve their city and their historic buildings. Charleston, South Carolina is at the forefront of this issue. “For the first 20 years...
