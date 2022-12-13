Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Salvation Army of Paducah urges Angel Tree donors to return tags, with or without gifts for angels
PADUCAH — When someone gets a tag from a Salvation Army Angel Tree but then doesn't follow through with the donation, those children become "forgotten angels." The Salvation Army doesn't want that to happen to any children in Paducah. The deadline to hand in Angel Tree donations is Friday,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Salvation Army wants no forgotten angels this Christmas
Salvation Army of Paducah urges Angel Tree donors to return tags, with or without gifts for angels. The deadline to hand in Angel Tree donations is Friday, Dec. 16, and the organization is calling on donors who won't be able to give after all to return their angel tags. Organizers say more than 200 tags haven't been fulfilled.
wpsdlocal6.com
'Horses of Hope' sculpture showing raises funds for storm relief
MAYFIELD, KY — A collaboration between Mayfield and Graves County students and professional artists, a painted fiberglass "Horses of Hope" sculpture will be permanently placed in Graves County. At least $98,000 of the funds raised in this project will be donated to Mayfield-Graves Ice House Art Guild. These students...
wpsdlocal6.com
More than 150 people receive care packages on first day of Santa for a Senior distribution
PADUCAH — People formed a line outside Family Service Society Wednesday morning, waiting for the annual Santa for a Senior distribution to start. Inflation has more families struggling to get by, and the agency is seeing more people who need assistance this holiday season. More than 150 people went...
wpsdlocal6.com
Students, teachers and families donate thousands of pounds of canned goods during School Challenge
PADUCAH — Generosity was on display today as local schools collected thousands of pounds of canned food and other nonperishable foods for Paducah Power System's annual School Challenge. Those donations will help feed the hungry in our community. Local 6 video shows donations at Paducah Tilghman High School and...
wpsdlocal6.com
Three volunteers recognized at McCracken County Rescue Squad appreciation banquet
PADUCAH — Three members of the McCracken County Rescue Squad were recognized for their service Tuesday at the group's annual appreciation banquet. Last year's banquet was canceled due to members assisting with tornado recovery in the region, a release from Director of the Paducah-McCracken County Office of Emergency Management Rob Estes explains.
wpsdlocal6.com
Family Service Society prepares for its largest Santa for a Senior program distribution
PADUCAH — Christmas is less than two weeks away, and local organizations are in the spirit of giving, especially as inflation has more families struggling to get by. Family Service Society and its volunteers are preparing for their annual Santa for a Senior program distribution that begins Wednesday. Bags fill every nook and corner of the facility, each filled and separated by categories including personal care, food and gifts.
wpsdlocal6.com
Regional authors 'Front & Center' at McCracken County Public Library on Saturday
PADUCAH — The McCracken County Public Library's Front & Center Series will shine a light on three local authors this weekend, and give the community a chance to meet them. The Front & Center Series December Author Spotlight includes Richard Parker, author of "Wicked Western Kentucky;" Bruce Leonard, author of "Quilt City Murders" and its sequel "Quilt City: Panic in Paducah;" and Jayne Moore Waldrop, author of "Downed Town," "Pandemic Lent: A Season in Poems" and "A Journey in Color: The Art of Ellis Wilson."
KFVS12
Food truck company gives away free Christmas dinners
Islamic faith leaders in Cape Girardeau say they feel emotional after the man accused of burning down their worship center admits to committing the crime. Stoddard County man facing life in prison after sex crimes conviction. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. A Stoddard County man faces four life sentences after...
wpsdlocal6.com
Tornado survivors begin receiving checks
Mayfield tornado survivor hopes to use check from Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund to move back home. Checks for tornado survivors are arriving in mailboxes this week. Local 6 talked with a survivor who says she plans to use the money to help her move back to Mayfield.
kbsi23.com
Fentanyl and the deadly effects it causes
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid typically used to treat patients with severe pain. But when misused or abused, even a microscopic dose can lead to death. The Cape Girardeau Police Department wants to make sure the public knows just how dangerous this drug can be. Corporal...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police looking for new leads in 1995 murder of Paducah mother
PADUCAH — In 1995, a Paducah woman was found murdered in her bathtub. Twenty-seven years later, police are asking anyone with information that could help them catch her killer to come forward. On June 29, 1995, the body of 31-year-old Lois McCain was found in the bath tub in...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local 6 Weather Calendar pick-up locations
PADUCAH — Local 6's 2023 weather calendar is hot off the presses and you can pick yours up for free at several local public libraries. The calendars feature weather-photography sent in to us by our viewers. They are available for pick-up at the locations below. Click on the name...
KFVS12
Amy Grant to perform in Marion, Ill.
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Contemporary Christian Music artist Amy Grant is coming to southern Illinois. Grant is scheduled to perform at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center (MCCC) on Tuesday, March 21. Tickets for An Evening with Amy Grant go on sale Friday, December 16. Grant is known for hits...
KFVS12
Jackson Co., Ill. Sheriff’s Dept. and Jail included in boil water order
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and county jail is included in a boil water order. According to a release from the Murphysboro Police Department, the water department issued a boil water order until Saturday, December 17 at 8 a.m. The order affects all customers...
KFVS12
Marion police to use Pawcifer Gary for mental health emergencies
A change of ownership of a long time local pizza restaurant in Carbondale. Quatro's Pizza owner Steve Payne is handing over the reins to a current employee. Infant death under investigation Poplar Bluff Police Dept. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A Poplar Bluff woman is behind bars as police investigate...
wevv.com
Former Hopkins County resident loses over $2,000 after falling victim to sheriff scam
Kaylee Tow is a recent college graduate. She moved to Alabama for school and that's where she's been residing for the past few years. Tow recently fell victim to a phone scam that traced back to her home town of Madisonville, Kentucky. "I got a call on my phone that...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah City Commission members ask David Guess to resign, public comments heard on text message incident
PADUCAH — Paducah City Commission members are unanimous in their decision to move forward with a public hearing to remove Commissioner David Guess. Guess faced backlash last week, when city leaders discovered he sent a text with racist connotations to another city employee. In executive session Thursday, the commission...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield tornado survivor hopes to use check from Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund to move back home
PRINCETON, KY — Ten-thousand checks for $1,000 each are getting into the hands of tornado victims, and the money is coming from the remaining $10 million in the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. The money comes as people continue recover from the Dec. 10, 2021, tornadoes. One Mayfield woman...
