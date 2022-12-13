ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wpsdlocal6.com

Salvation Army wants no forgotten angels this Christmas

Salvation Army of Paducah urges Angel Tree donors to return tags, with or without gifts for angels. The deadline to hand in Angel Tree donations is Friday, Dec. 16, and the organization is calling on donors who won't be able to give after all to return their angel tags. Organizers say more than 200 tags haven't been fulfilled.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

'Horses of Hope' sculpture showing raises funds for storm relief

MAYFIELD, KY — A collaboration between Mayfield and Graves County students and professional artists, a painted fiberglass "Horses of Hope" sculpture will be permanently placed in Graves County. At least $98,000 of the funds raised in this project will be donated to Mayfield-Graves Ice House Art Guild. These students...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Family Service Society prepares for its largest Santa for a Senior program distribution

PADUCAH — Christmas is less than two weeks away, and local organizations are in the spirit of giving, especially as inflation has more families struggling to get by. Family Service Society and its volunteers are preparing for their annual Santa for a Senior program distribution that begins Wednesday. Bags fill every nook and corner of the facility, each filled and separated by categories including personal care, food and gifts.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Regional authors 'Front & Center' at McCracken County Public Library on Saturday

PADUCAH — The McCracken County Public Library's Front & Center Series will shine a light on three local authors this weekend, and give the community a chance to meet them. The Front & Center Series December Author Spotlight includes Richard Parker, author of "Wicked Western Kentucky;" Bruce Leonard, author of "Quilt City Murders" and its sequel "Quilt City: Panic in Paducah;" and Jayne Moore Waldrop, author of "Downed Town," "Pandemic Lent: A Season in Poems" and "A Journey in Color: The Art of Ellis Wilson."
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Food truck company gives away free Christmas dinners

Islamic faith leaders in Cape Girardeau say they feel emotional after the man accused of burning down their worship center admits to committing the crime. Stoddard County man facing life in prison after sex crimes conviction. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. A Stoddard County man faces four life sentences after...
STODDARD COUNTY, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Tornado survivors begin receiving checks

Mayfield tornado survivor hopes to use check from Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund to move back home. Checks for tornado survivors are arriving in mailboxes this week. Local 6 talked with a survivor who says she plans to use the money to help her move back to Mayfield.
MAYFIELD, KY
kbsi23.com

Fentanyl and the deadly effects it causes

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid typically used to treat patients with severe pain. But when misused or abused, even a microscopic dose can lead to death. The Cape Girardeau Police Department wants to make sure the public knows just how dangerous this drug can be. Corporal...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Police looking for new leads in 1995 murder of Paducah mother

PADUCAH — In 1995, a Paducah woman was found murdered in her bathtub. Twenty-seven years later, police are asking anyone with information that could help them catch her killer to come forward. On June 29, 1995, the body of 31-year-old Lois McCain was found in the bath tub in...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Local 6 Weather Calendar pick-up locations

PADUCAH — Local 6's 2023 weather calendar is hot off the presses and you can pick yours up for free at several local public libraries. The calendars feature weather-photography sent in to us by our viewers. They are available for pick-up at the locations below. Click on the name...
CALVERT CITY, KY
KFVS12

Amy Grant to perform in Marion, Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Contemporary Christian Music artist Amy Grant is coming to southern Illinois. Grant is scheduled to perform at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center (MCCC) on Tuesday, March 21. Tickets for An Evening with Amy Grant go on sale Friday, December 16. Grant is known for hits...
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Marion police to use Pawcifer Gary for mental health emergencies

A change of ownership of a long time local pizza restaurant in Carbondale. Quatro's Pizza owner Steve Payne is handing over the reins to a current employee. Infant death under investigation Poplar Bluff Police Dept. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A Poplar Bluff woman is behind bars as police investigate...
CARBONDALE, IL

