Read full article on original website
Related
oprahdaily.com
Our Favorite Vegan Recipes: The Best French-ish Onion Soup
Step 1In a Dutch oven, heat the 1/4 cup olive oil over medium-low heat. Add the onions and stir to coat with the oil. Cook until the onions are fork-tender, about 15 minutes. Step 2Add the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil and the butter and mix until the onion are well coated. Cook over medium-high heat for 20 more minutes.
Real Simple
French Onion Soup Bites
French onion soup is comforting and divine, but definitely not finger food. In comes this bite-size appetizer that borrows all the best parts of the beloved and classic soup. Melty Gruyere cheese and jammy, savory onions live in a tender, custard-like mixture that makes every nibble a flavor explosion. Store-bought phyllo pastry shells take the fuss out of preparing these for a crowd, leaving you to simply caramelize onions, whisk together a mixture of eggs and cream, and assemble these delectable bites before baking them off to crispy perfection.
EatingWell
Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato & Roasted Red Pepper Casserole
Add roasted red peppers, tomatoes and garlic to a blender or food processor; puree until smooth. Pour the mixture into a large, deep-sided skillet or large pot; cook over medium-low heat until heated through and bubbling, about 5 minutes. Stir in the reserved pasta water, sun-dried tomatoes and spinach; cook, stirring frequently, until the spinach is just wilted, about 3 minutes. Add basil, half-and-half, crushed red pepper, salt and pepper; stir to combine. Add the pasta and toss to coat. Pour the mixture into the prepared baking dish and top with mozzarella.
EatingWell
Braised Black Lentil & Quinoa Bowls
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion, thyme, paprika, cayenne and kosher salt; cook, stirring, until the onion is translucent, 1 to 2 minutes. Add lentils; cook, stirring frequently, until the onion is soft and the lentils are toasted and fragrant, about 2 minutes more. Add 1 cup broth and 3 cups water. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, partially covered, for 15 to 20 minutes. Uncover and simmer until the lentils are tender and most of the water is absorbed, 10 to 15 minutes more.
EatingWell
Slow-Cooker Kale & White Bean Stew
Combine broth, beans, tomatoes, tomato sauce, carrots, onion, garlic, tomato paste, oregano, thyme and paprika in a 3 1/2-quart slow cooker. Cover and cook on High for 3 1/2 hours. Stir in kale. Cover and cook until the kale is tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Stir in salt. Top with Parmesan and za'atar, if using. Serve with bread.
A Family Favorite: Traditional Mexican Ground Beef Casserole
This easy Mexican Ground Beef Casserole is so easy to make, your entire family will devour it. We make this in my family all the time. My mother does several variations of this recipe. This tasty dish only takes about 15 minutes of prep time and you can have it on the dinner table in about 45 minutes. You can substitute with ground turkey and low-fat sour cream and cheddar cheese if you wish, and it's still delicious. You can serve this casserole with a big green salad to make a fast, yet complete meal. For the origin of Mexican casseroles in our country visit the website Multi Cultural Cooking Network.
TODAY.com
Ina Garten shares her go-to holiday appetizer recipes
Legendary Food Network host, entertaining expert and cookbook author Ina Garten is joining TODAY to share some of her go-to recipes to make holiday hosting easy and enjoyable. She shows us how to make crispy goat cheese and fig toasts, salmon-and-mascarpone-stuffed croissants, spicy cheese crackers and a bright cranberry cocktail.
Simple snowball cookies for Christmas: Try the recipe
Enjoy a sweet and festive treat this Christmas season with these delicious snowball cookies that can be paired with coffee or a rich cup of hot cocoa.
Food: Jalapeño Pork Stew With Pickled Onions
As the mercury dips and snow and ice making conditions outside less inviting, a warm and welcoming meal inside can be just what the doctor ordered. This recipe for “Jalapeño […]
EatingWell
Slow-Cooker Corn Casserole
With just five ingredients, you can make this healthy corn casserole with ease. The tang of the cream cheese and sour cream balances the sweetness of the corn. Frozen corn can vary in sweetness, so taste the brand you're using to determine if the optional sugar is needed. This creamy corn casserole makes the perfect veggie side for any meal.
Macaroni and Cheese: Classic recipe for the perfect Thanksgiving comfort food
The turkey maybe the guest of honor for Thanksgiving, but there is no debating the fact that it really is a day given over to carbohydrate overload. There is a reason for this: Carbs are the ultimate in comfort foods. We eat them and we feel better about our situation...
buffalohealthyliving.com
Gluten Free Potato Latkes
What is the secret to making great latkes? We found that the starchier the potato, the crisper the latke. As for varieties, we tested baking potatoes (the starchiest), Yukon Golds, and boiling potatoes (the least starchy) and liked the flavor of them all. You can easily double this recipe for a crowd.
A Wine Pro Shares Her Favorite Bottles for Holiday Gifting
If there’s one thing we’ve learned about holiday gifting, it’s that it’s very difficult to go wrong with a great bottle of booze (unless, of course, the giftee in question does not partake in alcoholic beverages). When attending a holiday soiree, you could bring the host a bottle of great whiskey or wrap up a fun new gin for the martini enthusiast. Or, if you’re shopping for a wine lover — no matter if they’re just getting into vino or consider themselves a connoisseur — a good bottle is always appreciated.
EatingWell
Beef & Black Bean Nacho Casserole
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion; cook, stirring, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add beef; cook, stirring to crumble, until browned, about 5 minutes. Add chili powder, cumin and paprika; cook, stirring often, for 1 minute. Add tomatoes and their juices, hominy, beans and chiles; simmer, stirring occasionally, until the mixture has thickened slightly, about 5 minutes.
Personal, no-bake honey rum balls are too good to give away
You don’t need an expensive new piece of equipment, or an obscure ingredient you have to hunt for. You just need a fresh way of preparing an old favorite. In "One Way," we’ll revisit classic ingredients and dishes, giving them a new twist with an easy technique you haven’t tried before.
Cinnamon Rolls Recipe
Cinnamon RollsPhoto byVadim Vasenin (depositphotos) Today, I would like to share with you a recipe that you are familiar with: Cinnamon Rolls. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.
Wellness Wednesday: Baked Apples
Ingredients: 6 Apples 2 tablespoons brandy 2 tablespoons honey 2 pinches ground cinnamon 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small pieces 1 cup granola 1 cup heavy cream 1 tablespoon sugar Directions Preheat oven to 400°F. Slice off the tops of apples and save them. Remove cores using an apple corer. Cut off the bottom […]
Delish
Spinach-Artichoke Christmas Tree Skewers
Have you tried these yet? Let us know how it went in the comments below!. Step 1Preheat oven to 400°. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment. In a large bowl, combine spinach, cream cheese, mozzarella, and artichokes; season with salt, black pepper, and red pepper flakes. Step 2On a...
No knead loaf bread
There's no need to knead this dough. So, skip the bread aisle because you can create your own delicious fresh loaf of bread right in your own kitchen. I simply love making homemade bread, and this is another one of my favorites. It takes about five minutes to whip up the dough, then another five hours to allow the dough to rest and double. As stated above, there's no kneading involved. Plus, this is another very forgiving dough. So, don't worry if you get busy and forget that the dough is resting on the counter. Should that occur, don't throw your dough out. Just simply continue following the rest of the instructions. Your bread will turn out delicious!
Melted Snowman Sugar Cookies, a fun and delicious holiday treat
These homemade melted snowman sugar cookies are absolutely adorable and so fun to make. They will be the hit of your holiday party or for Christmas movie night because adults love them just as much as kids.
Comments / 0