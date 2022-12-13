Read full article on original website
Related
Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest denies Americans who lost life savings the chance to get answers about FTX's implosion, House committee chair says
Sam Bankman-Fried, disgraced former CEO of FTX, was arrested in the Bahamas on Monday. That means he won't be able to testify to a House Financial Services Committee, its chair Maxine Waters said. "The American public deserves to hear directly from Mr. Bankman-Fried about the actions that've harmed over one...
FTX Collapse: Bankman-Fried Wants to Avoid Arrest on U.S. Soil
Sam Bankman-Fried wants to avoid the risk of being arrested as much as possible. The founder of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, who has been nicknamed on social media the "Bernie Madoff of crypto," is due to testify on December 13 before the House Financial Services Committee, which is holding a hearing on the fall of his empire.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried issued himself millions in loans using company money: CEO
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried gave himself personal loans from his hedge fund Alameda Research for unknown purposes, according to FTX CEO John Ray III.
FTX bankruptcy lawyers say they 'do not trust' Bahamas government
Dec 14 (Reuters) - Lawyers for the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX on Wednesday opposed a demand for internal records from an insolvent affiliate based in the Bahamas, saying they "do not trust" the Bahamian government with data that could be used to siphon off assets from the bankrupt company.
CoinTelegraph
FTX ex-staffer: Extravagant expenditures and cult-like worshipping of SBF
A former employee of crypto exchange FTX has seemingly exposed the company’s excessive luxury expenditures, obsessive workplace culture and grueling work hours that led to the hiring of a company psychiatrist in the year before its collapse. Danielle Cloud, who worked in FTX's marketing department, posted a series of...
A devastating day for Donald Trump: ‘Greed and cheating’ and expanding criminal probes target former president
Donald Trump has spent decades trying to avoid criminal attachments, accusing his political enemies of launching spurious investigations despite a growing list of credible accusations of wrongdoing.Less than three weeks after he formally declared his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, a launch fuelled by grievances and his failure to overturn the election he lost just two years ago, and largely seen as an attempt to shield himself from looming criminal investigations, his eponymous family business was branded as a felon.On 6 December, a jury in his hometown of New York City found the Trump Organization guilty of...
Billionaire Trump neighbor says his Mar-a-Lago crowd aren't real friends: 'It's all transactional'
Mar-a-Lago is full of Trump admirers, but billionaire Jeff Greene said that the former president's status is what attracts them to the club.
Trump’s Criminal Nightmare Officially Begins
Former President Donald Trump long ago honed his ability to narrowly escape legal consequences into his own personal brand of rare and exceptional performance art. But like Elvis in his Vegas years, Trump’s act is growing old. Prosecutors are after him like never before—and legal experts, including some who once doubted Trump would ever be charged with a crime, increasingly say the first indictment of a former U.S. president is now a real possibility.
Missouri man sentenced in Capitol riot case said Trump, others to blame for his actions
Federal prosecutors say the Independence man was part of a mob that terrorized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s staff during the Capitol insurrection.
Donald Trump Trading Cards Sell Out as NFTs Worth Over $500k
The former president announced he is selling the online tokens as part of a "major announcement" on Thursday.
decrypt.co
Authorities in Turkey Seize FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s Assets
Turkey’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board has seized assets belonging to the local subsidiary of the FTX crypto exchange and its affiliates. Amid a probe into the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, Turkish authorities have seized the assets of Sam Bankman-Fried and other affiliates, the Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Wednesday.
FTX's massive $256 million real-estate empire is up for grabs as Bahamian and US lawyers squabble over who should control it
FTX's portfolio of Bahamian properties represent some of the most tangible assets that can be liquidated and redistributed to creditors.
How Rich Is Former President Donald Trump?
Donald Trump announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, that he would be running for re-election in 2024. He is facing competition from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who won re-election in a landslide race,...
Ivanka Trump tried to escape judge’s order to monitor Trump family finances, report says
Former White House aide Ivanka Trump attemped to wriggle her way out of a court order appointing a special monitor to oversee the major transactions of the Trump Organization and individuals with connections to the company, according to The Daily Beast.The news outlet reported on Monday that the ex-president’s eldest daughter sought through letters from her attorneys to the court to have her name removed from the order, a step that her two brothers Eric and Donald Jr did not take as the New York attorney general’s lawsuit against the company progresses.She was unsuccessful, according to The Daily Beast,...
CoinTelegraph
$75M worth of FTX’s political donations at risk of being recalled due to bankruptcy: Report
Following the collapse of FTX and its Nov. 11 bankruptcy filing, $73 million worth of its political donations is currently at risk of being recalled to repay the failed exchange’s creditors, according to a report by Bloomberg. Speculators online allege that the former FTX CEO and his executives sought...
Political experts don't think the Trump Org's felony status is enough to kill Donald Trump's chances in 2024
The Trump Organization was found criminally liable for its executives' tax fraud on Tuesday, facing up to $1.6 million in penalties and felony status.
CNBC
FTX spent $256 million on Bahamas real estate — now the island's government wants it back
Bahamas regulators appeal to a bankruptcy judge to try to claim ownership over FTX-owned properties in New Providence, Bahamas. FTX spent $256.3 million on 35 different properties in the Bahamas. Bahamian regulators tell a Delaware federal judge that allowing the properties to be administered in U.S. courts would be both...
coingeek.com
Caroline Ellison is about to flip on Sam Bankman-Fried
“There’s no honour among thieves” is maybe an over-used adage, but if it is, that’s only because it holds so true—and the FTX scandal is proving to be no exception. Caroline Ellison, the 28-year-old ex-CEO of Alameda Research and Sam Bankman-Fried’s supposed romantic partner, was spotted in New York City a few days ago at a coffee house just blocks away from FBI offices.
Jared Kushner, Ivanka May Be 'FBI Informants' Against Donald Trump: Cohen
The former president's ex-personal attorney Michael Cohen speculated the reason Ivanka Trump won't be returning to her father's 2024 presidential campaign.
Congressman Defends Keeping Sam Bankman-Fried Donation Following Arrest
Representative Jake Auchincloss, the vice chair of the House committee overseeing the finance industry, received $5,800 dollars from the embattled FTX founder.
Comments / 1