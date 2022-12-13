Read full article on original website
azbex.com
Arizona Projects 12-16-22
1. The 50KSF, $44M Mesa Northeast Public Safety Facility officially got underway this month with the City Council’s approval of a construction contract and the holding of a groundbreaking ceremony. Completion is expected late in 2024. 2. Mission Heights Preparatory Academy in Casa Grande held a groundbreaking this week...
azbigmedia.com
Sinema secures $146 million to strengthen Arizona water security
Arizona senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema secured over $146 million in water priorities to strengthen Arizona’s water security and future in the Water Resources Development Act, which was included in the annual defense legislation. “Arizona’s future and prosperity depends on our water supply – and I’m proud to secure these...
azbex.com
Tempe Advances New Industrial on Former Big Surf Site
The Tempe Development Review Commission has approved a planned three-building 689KSF speculative industrial development by Overton Moore Properties on North McClintock Drive. The 35-acre site had previously been the home of the Big Surf Wave Park and Inland Oceans Ice Arena. After the parks closed earlier this year, OMP paid former owner Inland Oceans Inc. $49.97M for the property.
realestatedaily-news.com
On Point Architecture hires its first employee, an architectural intern from ASU | The Design School
MESA, ARIZ. (Dec. 15, 2022) – On Point Architecture, a 100 percent woman-owned architectural firm, is pleased to announce it has hired its first employee, architectural intern Eve Romero-Quiñonez. Romero-Quiñonez, a native of Phoenix, is a third-year architecture student at Arizona State University | The Design School. Her...
KTAR.com
Ducey believes rise to governor of Arizona, 8-year stint a testament to execution of plan
PHOENIX — Doug Ducey believes he was able to become governor of Arizona and retain the position because he built and executed the plan he envisioned for the state. “We put a road map out there and I do think having that plan, being able to stand up in front of a room and say, ‘I have a plan’ and passing that out … if you look at that roadmap today, you can check a lot of those boxes,” Ducey told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Wednesday.
azbex.com
Multifamily Projects Go 1-1-1 at Scottsdale Council
Scottsdale City Council delivered a mixed – but generally not surprising – bag of results for three highly publicized multifamily projects up for consideration at its Dec. 7 meeting. The projects up for review were 94 Hundred Shea – The Village, Mercado Courtyards and 3202 Scottsdale (also known...
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Gets New Cannabis Infused Adult Beverages
For older adults living with chronic pain, there is an alternative to risking opioid addiction, and it pairs well with dinner, too. Sweet Dreams Vineyards, which makes and sells specialized cannabis drinks in Arizona, reports seeing an increase in the number of older adults turning to cannabis for pain relief. Their products are available in 18 dispensaries (and counting) throughout Arizona including locations in Flagstaff, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Tucson.
Plans reveal future of Tempe's closed Big Surf property
TEMPE, Ariz. — The closure of Tempe's Big Surf during the pandemic was the end of an era for Valley locals who grew up visiting the popular water park each summer. But now plans submitted to the City of Tempe reveal what developers possibly plan to do with the property located near McClintock and Weber drives.
ABC 15 News
Valley renter frustrated by application fees during apartment hunt
PHOENIX — Arizona's rental market is competitive and many Arizonans are facing higher rent costs forcing them to move. When an available and affordable unit comes on the market - it's snatched up relatively quickly. That's why when Chris found an apartment listed with Ultimate Properties he was excited.
prescottenews.com
SRP researches cloud seeding in White Mountains to create snow amid historic drought – Cronkite News
Photo: A rack of hygroscopic flares is loaded onto a turboprop Piper PA31T Cheyenne II airplane. These flares are used to create rain in summer months. (Photo courtesy of Gary Walker/SOAR) Arizona has been looking to a myriad of solutions to stem its worsening drought, including cloud seeding. The Salt...
This Arizona Town Has The Worst Commute In The State
Stacker determined which towns in Texas have the worst commutes.
Phoenix New Times
Dead Man Dining: What We Learned From Decades of Last Meal Requests on Arizona's Death Row
Murray Hooper didn’t eat his usual dinner on November 15, the night before he was executed. In lieu of a serving of the lukewarm slop — what some deem "inedible" — that is fed to people incarcerated at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence, Hooper enjoyed extra-crispy fried chicken from KFC. Also on his menu was hot macaroni and cheese, a buttery dinner roll, succulent cheesecake, two whole pints of Neapolitan ice cream, and a large glass of orange soda.
Tiger Woods’ PopStroke to Expand Phoenix Region Footprint Next Year
The mini-golf, entertainment, and dining hub, which currently operates one location in Glendale, plans to open two more – one in Scottsdale and a second in Glendale – sometime next year.
azcommerce.com
Gummi World Breaks Dietary Supplement Barriers With Grand Opening Of Chandler Facility
CHANDLER, AZ (December 13, 2022) — Gummi World, a leading dietary supplement manufacturer, today celebrated the ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony for its new 55,000-square-foot dietary supplement manufacturing facility in Chandler, Arizona. Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke, the Arizona Commerce Authority, along with the City of Chandler and community leaders...
theprescotttimes.com
2022 Standard Deductions and Key Tax Changes
Phoenix, AZ—The Arizona Department of Revenue would like to inform taxpayers of the tax year 2022 annual adjustments for Arizona standard deductions, new tax credits, and the reduced tax rate for small business income tax. Tax year 2022 adjustments generally are used on tax returns filed in 2023. Due...
arizonaprogressgazette.com
Cheers! Spirits To Be Lifted Across Arizona As Top Outdoor Shopping Center Owner Successfully Expands State Law Allowing Shoppers To Sip & Stroll With Cocktails
Vestar Led Pilot Project Several Years in the Making Now Permanent After Governor Ducey Signs Latest Legislation. What started out as an idea at Vestar, the owners of Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix, Tempe Marketplace in Tempe and numerous other lifestyle centers throughout Arizona and the West, turned into temporary state legislation several years ago. Now it’s a permanent reality.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Mayor shares vision for Tucson amid re-election announcement
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero delivered her vision for Tucson as an equitable, sustainable and thriving desert city during her 2022 State of the City on Dec. 1. Ahead of her third address, she announced her candidacy for re-election in the city’s 2023 election. The mayor recalled her first 100...
azbigmedia.com
Buck & Rider opens location in North Scottsdale
Buck & Rider, known for its finest, superior ingredients and commitment to flying in the freshest seafood seven days a week from around the world, will debut its highly anticipated second location on the Southeast corner of Scottsdale and Mayo at The Shops at Chauncey Ranch, located at 7015 E. Mayo Blvd. Doors officially open to the public in mid-December, beginning with daily happy hour and dinner service to start and brunch and lunch menu offerings rolling out mid-January.
riviera-maya-news.com
Arizona ceases container placement along Mexico border
Mexico City, Mexico — The state of Arizona says it has ceased the placement of metal containers along the border with Mexico and that they are willing to “cooperate” in their removal. “The placement of containers as a barrier has always been a temporary solution until the...
knau.org
Navajo Nation owned utility company to develop Big Sandy Lithium Project
The Navajo Transitional Energy Company has partnered with an Australian-owned mining company to develop a proposed open-pit lithium mining operation in western Arizona. The Tribal-owned utility NTEC will create a plan to operate and manage everything from permitting requirements to final mine design and construction of the Big Sandy lithium project. The proposed mining site is near the community of Wikieup.
