Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
Find Satoshi Lab launches NFT Launchpad on recently introduced NFT marketplace MOOAR
The creators behind popular move-and-earn game STEPN host competition for winner to become 1st project to launch on the platform. Sydney, Dec. 15, 2022 – Find Satoshi Lab ("FSL"), a Web3 gaming and development studio founded in 2021 with a mission to bridge Web2 to Web3, today announced the launch of its NFT Launchpad on MOOAR, FSL's NFT marketplace which went live last month.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto.com continues its worldwide registration push with Brazilian EMI license
Crypto.com has received a Payment Institution License (EMI) from Banco Central do Brasil, the central bank of Brazil. The license will allow it to “continue offering regulated fiat wallet services for customers in Brazil,” according to an announcement on the company’s website. Crypto.com has offered a Visa card in Brazil for purchases in cryptocurrency or fiat since last year.
CoinTelegraph
Build on Bitcoin, 'a better platform for Web3,' says Lightning contest founder
Bear markets are for building Bitcoin (BTC) companies. At least, that’s what the Legends of Lightning, a nine-week contest for competing Bitcoin businesses, would indicate. The tournament-come-hackathon ran more than 65 events worldwide as 73 projects battled it out to win 3 BTC ($50,000) shared among contestants. The competition crowned Bitcoin startups Lightsats, Mutiny Wallet and AgriMint as winners of the separate competition tracks, Global Adoption and Building for Africa.
CoinTelegraph
The VC-dominated crypto funding model needs a reboot
Does the crypto industry’s funding space need an overhaul? This is one of many questions swirling in the wake of FTX’s downfall: When the prominent exchange collapsed, it left behind a long line of helpless creditors and lenders — including many promising projects dependent on funds promised by Sam Bankman-Fried and company.
How Express Plans to Transform Its Business Through New ‘Large-Scale Partnership’ With WHP Global
After a tough third quarter, Express is launching a “large-scale transformation” through a new partnership with WHP Global. According to Express, the two-part deal will see WHP Global invest a total of $260 million into the fashion retail chain to form an intellectual property joint venture and a “mutually transformative” strategic partnership to launch a new omnichannel platform. The multi-layered deal includes a $235 million investment from WHP Global for a 60% stake in an intellectual property joint venture. Express will retain a 40% stake and said the deal will allow it to scale internationally and into non-core categories by way of...
CoinTelegraph
Alameda tried to redeem 3,000 wBTC days before bankruptcy: BitGo CEO
Mike Belshe, the CEO of digital asset custodian BitGo has confirmed that Alameda Research attempted to redeem 3,000 Wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC) in the days before FTX’s bankruptcy filing on Nov. 11. During a Dec. 14 Twitter Spaces hosted by decentralized finance (DeFi) researcher Chris Blec, Belshe confirmed the firm...
CoinTelegraph
FTX ex-staffer: Extravagant expenditures and cult-like worshipping of SBF
A former employee of crypto exchange FTX has seemingly exposed the company’s excessive luxury expenditures, obsessive workplace culture and grueling work hours that led to the hiring of a company psychiatrist in the year before its collapse. Danielle Cloud, who worked in FTX's marketing department, posted a series of...
CoinTelegraph
Tron Grand Hackathon 2022 Season 3 winners announced
Geneva, Switzerland — Dec. 16, 2022 — Winners for Season 3 of The Tron Grand Hackathon 2022 have been decided. There were 1,185 participants who formed 272 teams that submitted projects in one of six tracks: Web3, DeFi, NFT, GameFi, Ecosystem and Tron Academy. Season 3 submissions began on Sept. 20 and ended on Nov. 14.
CoinTelegraph
No more proof-of-reserve checks? Auditors quietly drop crypto projects from portfolios
As the FTX collapse highlighted the need for more transparency from centralized crypto exchanges, working with auditors has been the move by top crypto trading platforms to assure users that their assets are fine. However, two of the most prominent auditors have suddenly dropped their crypto auditing services, leaving exchanges hanging at a very crucial time.
CoinTelegraph
Australian 'token mapping' consultation paper to release in early 2023: Treasurer
Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers has revealed that the government will release a consultation paper in early 2023 as part of its token mapping initiative. The crypto sector has received greater attention from Australian regulatory and enforcement agencies since the FTX implosion, with the government emphasizing the importance of providing greater consumer protection laws as soon as possible.
CoinTelegraph
16 industry leaders on practical ways to boost crypto’s reputation
While it has staunch defenders and high-profile enthusiasts, there’s no question the crypto industry has been the subject of intense scrutiny. Many leading voices, from media figures and financial pundits to elected officials, fairly regularly publish opinions on crypto ranging from skeptical to downright hostile. And a recent spate of less-than-positive events in the crypto space isn’t helping to enhance the industry’s broader reputation.
CoinTelegraph
Should crypto projects ever negotiate with hackers? Probably
“A highly profitable trading strategy” was how hacker Avraham Eisenberg described his involvement in the Mango Markets exploit that occurred on Oct. 11. By manipulating the price of the decentralized finance protocol’s underlying collateral, MNGO, Eisenberg and his team took out infinite loans that drained $117 million from the Mango Markets Treasury.
CoinTelegraph
MetaMask Institutional, Cobo and Gnosis DAO team up for soulbound token project
Soulbound tokens (SBTs) are becoming a mainstay in the Web3 space for users and projects to define themselves in digital reality. A Dec. 13 announcement from Cobo, a digital asset custodian and blockchain technology developer, revealed a new SBT project which unites crypto industry giants to cater to users’ developing digital identities.
CoinTelegraph
Finder.com sued by Australian regulator over its crypto yield product
Financial product comparison website Finder.com is being sued by Australia’s financial services regulator for allegedly offering a cryptocurrency yield-bearing product without the required license. It’s the second local provider of a crypto yield product to be targeted by the regulator, following action against Block Earner in November. The...
CoinTelegraph
5 key takeaways from Huobi 2022 crypto industry report
Over the last year the crypto, and greater Web3 industry has seen a rollercoaster of loss, growth and innovation — and the data shows. In the latest industry report from cryptocurrency exchange Huobi, “Global Crypto Industry Overview and Trends,” trends and stats were pulled from the industry on everything from nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse to centralized exchange (CEX) usage and regulations.
CoinTelegraph
NFTs minted on FTX break: Nifty Newsletter, Dec. 7–13
In this week’s newsletter, read about how nonfungible tokens (NFTs) hosted on the FTX exchange are now showing blank images. Check out how NFTs can solve diamond certification fraud and how the NFT space is held back by oversupply. In other news, find out how celebrities are facing a class-action lawsuit. And don’t forget this week’s Nifty News featuring classic media player Winamp adding support for NFTs.
CoinTelegraph
Metropoly pre-sale raised $300K after releasing beta
The Metropoly presale for the METRO token has started successfully, with seven stages sold out and only three remaining. The METRO token presale started at $0.033 and will launch at a fixed price of $0.1. Metropoly has already managed to raise over $300,000 in its pre-sale. The blockchain-based project aims to transform the real estate industry’s operations, bringing it into the digital age.
CoinTelegraph
France may oblige crypto platforms to obtain licenses
Following the global trend of tightening the crypto regulation in the aftermath of recent market failures, France may reassess its eased regime of licensing for digital asset providers. That would challenge the nation’s efforts to present itself as one of the most pro-crypto countries in Europe. According to the...
CoinTelegraph
Dvision Network announces Dvision World 2.0 release in beta mode
As part of its ongoing development, Dvision Network has announced the launch of its upgraded Dvision World 2.0 in beta mode. The launch will officially commence on Dec. 14, 2022. Not too long ago, via a collaborative partnership with market leaders Binance NFT and GameFi.org, Dvision Network unveiled the highly anticipated 4th LAND Sale, which began on Oct. 28 at 6:00 pm KST.
CoinTelegraph
LUXON provides in-depth look at benefits of Web3 gaming and ecosystem
The LUXON team has provided a comprehensive analysis of Web3 while also offering an in-depth look at the limitations associated with Web2 in different contexts such as P2E (Play-to-Earn), utility, accessibility, and more. The LUXON project was initiated by key members who have extensive relevant experience in their respective fields of business, development, and management.
Comments / 0