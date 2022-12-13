Read full article on original website
Related
hopeprescott.com
County retirement celebration Friday
PRESCOTT – The Nevada County Courthouse will be hosting a Retirement Celebration and Chamber of Commerce Community Coffee Friday, Dec. 16, from 9:30am – 11:00am in the Nevada County Courthouse Lobby. This reception will be honoring Judge, Mark Glass, Billy Loe, Lisa Loe and Julie Oliver. All are...
hopeprescott.com
Farmers Bank & Trust Hosts Chamber Coffee
Farmers Bank & Trust hosted the Chamber Coffee on December 14th in Hope. This is traditionally one of the biggest coffees of the year.
hopeprescott.com
PSB addresses vaping problem, Saturday school
PRESCOTT – Prescott’s School Board, at its December meeting Thursday night, addressed the problem of vaping in school. Superintendent Robert Poole proposed a policy which would require those caught vaping to be suspended, three days for the first offense, five for the second and possibly be expelled the third time. Currently, he said, students are placed in In School Suspension (ISS), which isn’t doing anything to curb the problem. Students are bring vape supplies to school and using them in the restrooms. The district, he told the board, will be putting vape detectors in all restrooms. These detectors will send a signal to the School Resource Officer and principal when vapes are being used.
arkadelphian.com
New SW Ark. hospital wins $6.25M grant after panel debate
Medical center’s only other option was ‘more debt than we originally hoped for’. State lawmakers approved $6.25 million in federal recovery funds for a rural Southwest Arkansas hospital on Tuesday, but not before a couple of senators complained about last-minute funding requests that seemed to bypass legislative procedures.
hopeprescott.com
Emotions run high at retirement coffee
PRESCOTT – Friday’s retirement coffee at the Nevada County Courthouse was emotional for those retiring as they had to fight back the tears. The courtroom was packed with well-wishers, along with the incoming county officials who will replace those retiring. Lisa Loe wasn’t able to attend. However, Billie Loe, clerk in the Nevada County Clerk’s Office, Julie Oliver, Nevada County Clerk and Nevada County Judge Mark Glass were present. All were presented with plaques for their years of dedication and service to the county.
hopeprescott.com
Garrett Memorial Baptist Church hosted the 3rd annual “Old Fashioned Community Christmas Carol Sing-Along
Garrett Memorial Baptist Church hosted the 3rd annual “Old Fashioned Community Christmas Carol Sing-Along Thursday Evening at the Klipsch City Hall Auditorium in Hope. Congregational singing was led by Jack Daniels and Max Sullivan. There were peformances from the Garrett Memorial Worship Team, the Heart of Prescott Worship Choir, the First United Methodist Bell Choir, The Daniels Family, and other performers. Adam Pinner delivered a version of “The Night Before Christmas”. The program was well-attended and the audience thoroughly enjoyed themselves.
southarkansassun.com
Rise in COVID-19 cases in South Arkansas
On Wednesday, the number of active cases of the COVID-19 virus increased across the five-county area of South Arkansas, as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health. Specifically, Ouachita County had an increase of 10 cases, Union County saw an increase of 7 cases, and Columbia County had an increase of 5 cases.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Could North Louisiana get a white Christmas?
Christmas is still nine days away so the most wonderful time of the year is still pretty far off when it comes to accurate weather predictions. However, some weather models are saying there is a much higher than normal chance of some winter weather round the same time that Santa comes calling.
hopeprescott.com
Larry Powell
Mr. Larry Powell age 78 of Hope, Arkansas passed away Sunday December 11, 2022, In Texarkana, Texas. Larry was born July 12, 1944 to Barney and Donie Tucker Powell in Patmos, AR. Larry B. Powell retired from Huff Construction where he was a heavy equipment operator. Some would even say...
ktalnews.com
Texarkana city council passes spay, neuter ordinance
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana City Council passed an ordinance Tuesday night that would require that pets are spayed or neutered in an effort to control pet populations. The ordinance requires any impounded pet returned to its owner or adopted from the city must be spayed or neutered...
ktoy1047.com
Nash reduces speed on Alumax Road
The City Council approved Resolution 12-2022, which provides for a temporary regulation of the speed of vehicles on the road. The speed limit has been reduced from 45 to 30 miles per hour between Kings Highway and Steele Lane. The council cited a rise in accidents throughout the construction area which brought about the need for the adjustment. The council is unsure how long the change will last.
ktoy1047.com
Spay/neuter ordinance in effect
The ordinance comes as the City makes an effort to control the population of stray and unwanted animals. Under the ordinance, adopted pets must be spayed or neutered within 30 days, as well as pets that have been taken to the pound and reclaimed by their owners. Pets with medical issues, those under six months old, and pets whose owners have a permit are exceptions under the ordinance.
txktoday.com
HEB or Not to Be- Local Texarkana Woman Creates Petition to Bring HEB to Texarkana
If you have travelled outside of the Texarkana area into larger cities you may have been to larger grocery chains such as Whole Foods, Trader Joes, HEB, Aldi etc,. These larger chains tend to be in bigger cities such as Houston, Austin and more, but one Texarkana woman is trying to gain her communities support to encourage HEB, a mostly Texas and Mexico based grocery store to come to the Texarkana area.
hopeprescott.com
Thomas Hawthorne
Thomas (Tommy) Philo Hawthorne Sr. was born to Roy and Etta Hawthorne in Saline Township, Hempstead County, AR on October 30, 1947. He went to be with the lord peacefully, surrounded by family and loved ones in his home on Tuesday December 13, 2022. Tommy served in the United States...
ktoy1047.com
Sevier Co. Sheriff's Office continues investigation in infant death
20-year-old Matthew Hallmark of Lockesburg and the infant’s 17-year-old mother were arrested and charged with abuse of a corpse after police received a tip that led to the discovery of the infant’s body on November 7. Bond for Hallmark and the mother was set at $50,000 each. The pair have bonded out of jail and are awaiting trial. An autopsy will be performed on the infant’s body at the State Crime Lab in Little Rock.
Student possessed ammunition, pistol, and explosive on Harmony Grove High School campus; deputies and school investigating incident
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 12, 2022, officials confirmed that the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that took place on Friday, December 9, 2022, where a student at Harmony Grove High School was allegedly in possession of rifle ammunition, Tannerite, and an airsoft pistol. Superintendent Dr. Albert Snow released the following […]
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County criminal docket will be heard Thursday
A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr. Court will be held Thursday, December 15, in the courtroom at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia. Those defendants scheduled to appear at this...
Texarkana Arkansas Police arrest 5 after robbery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department arrested four women and a man from Shreveport, Louisiana, on Wednesday around 7:41 p.m. after patrol officers were notified of a robbery at the Ulta Beauty Supply in Texarkana, Texas. Officers used tracking information to locate a white Chevrolet Malibu...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Texarkana Murder suspect surrenders to authorities
A Texarkana, Ark., man wanted for an alleged murder on December 4th, 2022 has surrendered to anchorites. Jamauri Martavious Davis, an 18-year-old male from Texarkana, Arkansas, turned himself in on the active felony warrant for Murder in the 1st degree on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, around 3:00 pm, the Texarkana, Ark., Police said.
ktalnews.com
Police: Suspects use U-Haul truck to steal 800-plus gallons of gas
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects they say stole hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel. According to police, the suspects targeted the Skaggs Country Store at 3070 U.S. Highway 82, bypassing security measures to steal over 800 gallons of diesel fuel.
Comments / 0