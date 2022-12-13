Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Restaurant Closes After Just 7 MonthsGreyson FGilbert, AZ
This generous Phoenix couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Federal judge grants injunction to protect unsheltered individuals in Phoenix from city homeless camp cleanupsEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Texas Based Taco Restaurant Opens New Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to TownGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
Related
azbex.com
Arizona Projects 12-16-22
1. The 50KSF, $44M Mesa Northeast Public Safety Facility officially got underway this month with the City Council’s approval of a construction contract and the holding of a groundbreaking ceremony. Completion is expected late in 2024. 2. Mission Heights Preparatory Academy in Casa Grande held a groundbreaking this week...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Plans to turn former Big Surf site into industrial park move forward
Nearly 700,000 square feet of new industrial buildings are a step closer to being built in the East Valley at the former home of wave pools, beach volleyball and ice skating. According to plans submitted to the city of Tempe, California-based Overton Moore Properties looks to build 689,109 square feet across three speculation warehouses at 1480 N. McClintock Drive — the site of the former Big Surf Wave Park and the Inland Oceans Ice Arena.
fabulousarizona.com
Papago Brewing Company to Open in Mesa 2023
Locally owned and operated by husband-and-wife duo, Leah and Jeff Huss, Huss Brewing Co. is expanding its growing beer empire with an all-new Papago Brewing Company taproom at Mesa Riverview. The new taproom is expected to open in early 2023. A growing local favorite with locations in Downtown Phoenix, Uptown...
azbex.com
Multifamily Projects Go 1-1-1 at Scottsdale Council
Scottsdale City Council delivered a mixed – but generally not surprising – bag of results for three highly publicized multifamily projects up for consideration at its Dec. 7 meeting. The projects up for review were 94 Hundred Shea – The Village, Mercado Courtyards and 3202 Scottsdale (also known...
Nonprofit health system breaks ground on $50 million Scottsdale wellness campus
Health system is working with Boldt Healthcare Real Estate to develop the HonorHealth Medical Campus at Pima Center, which will feature a 100,000-square-foot ambulatory building.
azbex.com
Tempe Advances New Industrial on Former Big Surf Site
The Tempe Development Review Commission has approved a planned three-building 689KSF speculative industrial development by Overton Moore Properties on North McClintock Drive. The 35-acre site had previously been the home of the Big Surf Wave Park and Inland Oceans Ice Arena. After the parks closed earlier this year, OMP paid former owner Inland Oceans Inc. $49.97M for the property.
Historic Goodyear bar to be demolished, rebuilt 50 feet away
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A piece of Arizona history with a 100-year-old legacy is set to be demolished for a widening project in the West Valley. Roman’s Oasis has been a western staple in Goodyear located near Yuma Road and Cotton Lane since the 1920s. The giant rooster which...
East Valley Tribune
New Valley housing data may cheer home sellers
A big silver lining for Valley home sellers could be emerging in the dark cloud hanging over the Valley housing market. The Cromford Report, the Valley’s leading analyst of the local housing market, reported on two trends that may ultimately spell encouraging news for sellers – and dismal news for buyers.
AZFamily
Dozens without a home after frozen sprinkler floods Scottsdale condos
Valley mom on mission to help Arizona families impacted by ALS. While Allie Abbott soaks in the joy of parenthood, she can't help but think of how much she wishes her own dad was still here. Frigid cold hits Phoenix; some communities wake up to near-freezing temps. Updated: 1 hour...
azbigmedia.com
Buck & Rider opens location in North Scottsdale
Buck & Rider, known for its finest, superior ingredients and commitment to flying in the freshest seafood seven days a week from around the world, will debut its highly anticipated second location on the Southeast corner of Scottsdale and Mayo at The Shops at Chauncey Ranch, located at 7015 E. Mayo Blvd. Doors officially open to the public in mid-December, beginning with daily happy hour and dinner service to start and brunch and lunch menu offerings rolling out mid-January.
Shipping container homeless shelter plan approved by Phoenix City Council
PHOENIX — Refurbished shipping containers will be turned into shelter units in the City of Phoenix after the Council approved a plan on Wednesday. The $3 million contract with Steel & Spark LLC will create private units on a city-owned lot near 22nd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road that will house 80 individuals or family units in ‘X’ shape pods of four 40-foot-tall containers.
Local Restaurant Closes After Just 7 Months
Another local restaurant has closed.Photo byTim Mossholder/UnsplasnonUnsplash. There are no guarantees in life. There are even fewer in the restaurant world. What is often the best idea imaginable ends up flatlining without any rhyme or reason. Usually, it’s possible to point to one particular flaw, error, or bit of bad luck, and yet there are times when there’s no real explanation as to why the restaurant failed. It just did. That is what happened to one metro Phoenix restaurant, which has officially closed down after just seven months of operation.
realestatedaily-news.com
On Point Architecture hires its first employee, an architectural intern from ASU | The Design School
MESA, ARIZ. (Dec. 15, 2022) – On Point Architecture, a 100 percent woman-owned architectural firm, is pleased to announce it has hired its first employee, architectural intern Eve Romero-Quiñonez. Romero-Quiñonez, a native of Phoenix, is a third-year architecture student at Arizona State University | The Design School. Her...
arizonaprogressgazette.com
Cheers! Spirits To Be Lifted Across Arizona As Top Outdoor Shopping Center Owner Successfully Expands State Law Allowing Shoppers To Sip & Stroll With Cocktails
Vestar Led Pilot Project Several Years in the Making Now Permanent After Governor Ducey Signs Latest Legislation. What started out as an idea at Vestar, the owners of Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix, Tempe Marketplace in Tempe and numerous other lifestyle centers throughout Arizona and the West, turned into temporary state legislation several years ago. Now it’s a permanent reality.
This Arizona Town Has The Worst Commute In The State
Stacker determined which towns in Texas have the worst commutes.
AZFamily
New expanded road opens up to help ease traffic for Mesa commuters
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- After years of planning and construction, East Valley commuters now have another option to get from Mesa to Queen Creek and back. Wednesday was the first day the expanded Signal Butte Road was open to the public. Mesa city officials say this new two-mile expansion...
Ike’s Love and Sandwiches to Kick Off New Year With Three Valley Locations
The San Francisco-based sandwich shop will begin 2023 with an outpost in Desert Ridge, followed by Mesa and Gilbert shortly thereafter.
AZFamily
Crawling cockroaches, moldy pesto found in these Arizona restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
East Valley Tribune
Iconic Scottsdale service station's owner reflects on 53 good years
Mark Combs, 70, sat back in his chair, sporting a blue Combs Auto Repair polo shirt and matching pair of shorts. He grinned and reflected back to the beginning of the iconic Scottsdale vehicle repair service that his father started in Scottsdale in 1969 as an ARCO gas station and repair shop at the corner of Scottsdale and Shea roads.
AZFamily
2 restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors for having roaches in kitchens
Ex-mentor of 'Zombie Hunter' haunted by canal murders 30 years later. Jerald Schrock described Bryan Patrick Miller as socially stunted, saying he needed to be taught about basic hygiene and the importance of working to pay bills. Box of frozen chicken on the floor among violations uncovered at Phoenix area...
Comments / 1