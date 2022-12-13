ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanton, DE

philadelphiaweekly.com

21 Best Dentists in Philadelphia: Top-Rated Dental Offices in Philly

Whether you’re seeking cosmetic dentistry, orthodontic services, prosthodontics, or just a comfortable dentist’s office for your routine cleanings, Philly has tons of talented and reliable dentists to choose from. Browse our list of the top 21 dentists in the Philadelphia area to locate the best choice for your dental needs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Philadelphia-Area Home Sales Plummet to Lowest Level Since 2015

The housing market in Philadelphia is cooling quickly with the number of home sales dropping 33% year over year to 5,201 in November, the lowest level since 2015, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. Each of the seven Pennsylvania and Delaware counties in the Philadelphia metro area saw total closed sales...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Pennsylvania Thrift Shops Worth Visiting

Located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the Philly AIDS Thrift is a non-profit organization that sells donated goods. The proceeds are distributed to local AIDS organizations. The Philly AIDS Thrift donates nearly $3 million to local AIDS organizations each year. The funds are distributed through an annual grant-giving program. The store is also a significant source of income for the AIDS community in Philadelphia. It is operated by volunteers and sells anything that is donated. The store offers clothing, books, DVDs, furniture, and home goods. The Philly AIDS Thrift also offers free HIV testing throughout the year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wilmtoday.com

Wilmington, DE ​​Holiday Gift Guide!

It is the giving season! Looking for a unique gift? Here is our list of some creative ideas to give your loved ones who live in the Wilmington area!. Spatial Scapes– Check out these maps made by a Geographic Information Systems expert. Shipped to you by a family team, providing the perfect place in time, or dream destination.
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Price of gas falls below $3 a gallon in Middletown, Wilmington

While the average charge for regular gas is $3.16 a gallon, some outlets in Middletown have dropped prices below the $3 mark. AAA’s gas price finder reported the sub-$3-a-gallon prices at a Citgo and an unbranded station in Middletown, and a Liberty station in Wilmington. AAA reported a three-cent...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
Shore News Network

53-year-old Middletown man killed in morning crash

TOWNSEND, DE – A 55-year-old man was killed in a crash in Townsend Wednesday morning during a motor vehicle crash being investigated by the Delaware State Police. Police in Delaware are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred yesterday morning in Townsend. The accident occurred on December 14, 2022, at approximately 10:56 a.m., when a Buick Park Avenue was traveling southbound on Old State Road near Owensby Drive. For unknown reasons, the Buick drifted into the grass, east of the roadway, and returned to Old State Road. After exiting the west edge of the roadway, the vehicle struck a The post 53-year-old Middletown man killed in morning crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOWNSEND, DE
mainlinetoday.com

Malvern’s Seven-Year-Old Rose Decker Shines on the Big Screen

All of seven years old, Malvern’s Rose Decker is already finding her place on the big screen, with roles in Nanny and Mare of Easttown. Rose Decker is tired after a day at SALT Performing Arts’ Stagelight theater camp. But rest will have to wait. Scooting back on a wooden bench at Milky Way Creamery in Chester Springs, Rose is currently savoring the rainbow jimmies on her Rosie’s Rainbow Sprinkle Cake ice cream. “My nickname is Rosie,” says the blue-eyed seven-year-old.
MALVERN, PA
Milford LIVE News

Harbor Freight looking forward to Milford store opening

In September 2022, Harbor Freight announced that it planned to open a new location in the former Peebles building, located at 642 North Dupont Boulevard. At the time, the company could not release finalized plans for the location, but now say that renovations are underway with a plan to open the new store in early summer 2023. “This will be ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
CBS Philly

New vision correction using UV light available in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new kind of vision correction that uses ultraviolet light is now available in the Philadelphia region. This new technology is being called a new and improved kind of cataract surgery. It allows doctors to adjust vision after the operation, and it's not just for cataracts.Sharon Dunkle is able to read on her phone and see distance perfectly. For the first time in years, she can read without contact lenses or glasses."This is amazing, that they're able to do this and, you know, here I am seeing better than I probably have since I was 18. So it's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Brief period of ice possible as nor'easter crosses Delaware on Thursday

A winter weather advisory is posted for New Castle County as Delaware could briefly contend with its first bout of wintry weather of the season. Matt Powell of the Delaware Weather Network said a storm reforming over the Mid-Atlantic will pass through the region on Thursday, and an overnight low in the upper-20s could prove tricky early on.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WDEL 1150AM

VIDEO | "Elves" at work in Delaware to spread toy joy for families in need

Three truckloads of donated toys will help to make it a nicer holiday for hundreds of families. Monday, the lobby of Wilmington's Sunday Breakfast Mission, normally a place where people seek assistance or shelter from the cold, was filled with games, toys, stuffed animals, scooters, sporting goods and other items collected through the annual Christmas for Kids drive organized by Boulden Brothers Plumbing, Heating, Air and Electric. The company's staff, technicians and clients made the program possible, as did members of the public who donated toys at drop-off locations including the studios of WDEL and WSTW.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

4 churches in Philadelphia area to close, archdiocese says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says four local churches are closing. Sacred Heart Church in Phoenixville, Saint Philip Neri Church in East Greenville, Holy Trinity Church in Old City and Saint Peter Claver Church in Center City will close.  The archdiocese says these churches won't be used for worship any more starting Jan. 23.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Elkton-area home damaged by fire

A home in the Elkton area just west of Newark was damaged by a fire Tuesday morning. Singerly Fire Company responded to 269 Sycamore Road at 8:45 a.m. on December 13, 2022, and found a one-story home with fire showing. Five fire companies, including Christiana and Aetna from Delaware, were...
ELKTON, MD

