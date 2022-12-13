Friday, Dec. 16 at Butcher Cabin Books, Louisville’s favorite and only horror bookstore, will be hosting Ghost Story Night with the Louisville Gore Club. This isn’t just a night of dark tales but a “generative writing workshop” led by local author AJ Spencer. Generative means you get to create your own story and share, while also listening to some great spooky tales by others.

