upr.org

A blizzard of respiratory viruses fills up Utah hospitals, doctors encourage vaccinations

Several respiratory diseases, most notably RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), influenza, and to a lesser extent Covid-19, have been spreading rapidly and widely throughout Utah over the past several weeks. At an Online Intermountain Healthcare press briefing Thursday, Dr. Per Gesteland, a pediatric Hospitalist with University of Utah Health and Intermountain...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

RSV infections continue to rise in Utah

PARK CITY, Utah — Utah has seen an increasing number of RSV cases and now experts say they expect it to rise through the holidays. One local family is thankful they had care nearby when their 3-month-old son got sick with RSV. “I noticed something was off, he was...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

You and your family are likely eligible for low-cost to free health insurance

This story is sponsored by Association for Utah Community Health. For all its virtues, Utah's had a bit of a shaky past with healthcare coverage. In 2020, Wendy Leonard for Deseret News reported that many Utahns find healthcare difficult to afford. In the study, Utah ranked 35th out of 42 states surveyed by Altarum Healthcare Value Hub.
UTAH STATE
WSB Radio

US: Imprisoned polygamous leader helped plan girls' escape

SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — The leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah border helped orchestrate the escape of eight girls he considered his wives from a group home where they were placed after authorities learned of what was happening, prosecutors allege in a Wednesday court filing.
ARIZONA STATE
Outsider.com

Stormy Winter Weather Causes Utah Birds to Kill Themselves

A winter storm has caused numerous Utah birds to crash into the ground and perish, according to state wildlife officials. These incidents can oftentimes result in death or injury. The events aren’t unprecedented. Back in December 2011, thousands of waterbirds crashed into ground in Utah after a harsh storm. Around...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Utah couple waiting since October for moving company to deliver belongings

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A moving company still has not delivered furniture and belongings to a Utah couple after they’ve been living in the state for two months. Cade and Kyra Peirce moved across the country from Atlanta to the Salt Lake City area in the first week of October. Cade lost his job, so they had to move quickly and somewhat unexpectedly.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah avalanche danger: What causes an avalanche?

SALT LAKE CITY — On the heels of an avalanche in Neffs Canyon, avalanche danger is still considerable in the backcountry up and down Utah. It could take some time for conditions to change. “Sometimes it takes days, weeks, maybe even months,” said Craig Gordon, an avalanche forecaster with...
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Recycle Utah needs you to think outside the cardboard box this season

Bags, boxes and styrofoam… oh my… After all the presents have been opened, where does all of the wrapping and packaging go?. For those who live in Park City, the answer for many is Recycle Utah. Carolyn Wawra, executive director of Recycle Utah, said this time of year they get as many as 12 tons of cardboard every two weeks.
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

Eight Utahns charged for $100 million dietary fraud scheme

SALT LAKE CITY — A federal grand jury indicted multiple Utahns for their involvement in an online scheme selling nutraceutical, CBD, and dietary supplement products. On Wednesday, the United States Attorney’s Office District of Utah announced that eight Utahns and one Washington resident are facing 18 counts of criminal activity, which are:
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Utah’s employment rate sees slight increase

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Workforce Services released the November jobs report on Friday morning. In the past 12 months, employment increased an estimated 2.6%. Additionally, the state added a cumulative 43,100 jobs since last November making Utah’s current job count 1,688,600. The seasonally-adjusted unemployment...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Utah distillery business booming despite small business hurdles

SALT LAKE CITY — While small businesses across the nation are struggling, one industry is doing well. Craft distilling. But running a distillery in Utah comes with complications. Alan Scott, the co-owner of Waterpocket Distillery, said they are struggling to deal with rising costs, “It’s not just inflation. It’s...
UTAH STATE
lastwordonnothing.com

In Utah, Out of Service

Last night I spent time with a friend who doesn’t have a cell phone. Can you imagine that? He shrugged and said he finds he doesn’t really need one. He had a flip phone for a while, then 3G went offline and he decided not to re-up. I wanted to cling to the hem of his robe and have him drag me with him, but I realized I might be as bad for him as owning a phone. So I left him alone. Which brings up this post of mine that ran in 2017, as true now if not more.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Man fled through western states before arrest in Utah, police say

EMERY, Utah — A man who allegedly fled from Nebraska after cutting off an ankle monitor has been arrested in Emery after a high-speed chase. A probable cause statement said that 40-year-old Jesse Budenholzer led Emery County Police on a pursuit. According to the statement, Budenholzer led police down...
EMERY COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Former Utah Attorney General David Wilkinson dies

PROVO, Utah — Former Utah Attorney General David Wilkinson has died at the age of 86. Wilkinson, who served from 1981 through 1989, passed away Saturday. He is survived by his wife, four children and 17 grandchildren. Current Attorney General Sean D. Reyes released a short statement Tuesday, saying:
UTAH STATE

