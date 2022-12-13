Read full article on original website
upr.org
A blizzard of respiratory viruses fills up Utah hospitals, doctors encourage vaccinations
Several respiratory diseases, most notably RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), influenza, and to a lesser extent Covid-19, have been spreading rapidly and widely throughout Utah over the past several weeks. At an Online Intermountain Healthcare press briefing Thursday, Dr. Per Gesteland, a pediatric Hospitalist with University of Utah Health and Intermountain...
KSLTV
RSV infections continue to rise in Utah
PARK CITY, Utah — Utah has seen an increasing number of RSV cases and now experts say they expect it to rise through the holidays. One local family is thankful they had care nearby when their 3-month-old son got sick with RSV. “I noticed something was off, he was...
Stop treating your pets like little humans, experts warn
Do you treat your pet like a little human? If so, you could be harming your pet, experts say.
Utah is the worst state for elder care, according to a new study
Utah may be the worst state in the nation when it comes to care and abuse for its 65 or older population, according to a study published by WalletHub on Wednesday.
ksl.com
You and your family are likely eligible for low-cost to free health insurance
This story is sponsored by Association for Utah Community Health. For all its virtues, Utah's had a bit of a shaky past with healthcare coverage. In 2020, Wendy Leonard for Deseret News reported that many Utahns find healthcare difficult to afford. In the study, Utah ranked 35th out of 42 states surveyed by Altarum Healthcare Value Hub.
KSLTV
Utah pharmacist says amoxicillin capsules can be converted into liquid form amid shortage
NORTH LOGAN, Utah — The liquid amoxicillin shortage continues across the nation, and it is putting a lot of families in tough positions. The liquid form of the antibiotic is commonly prescribed to children to fight bacterial infections such as pneumonia, respiratory infections and strep throat. Pharmacist Phillip Cowley...
US: Imprisoned polygamous leader helped plan girls' escape
SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — The leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah border helped orchestrate the escape of eight girls he considered his wives from a group home where they were placed after authorities learned of what was happening, prosecutors allege in a Wednesday court filing.
8 Utahns charged for defrauding consumers of $100 million through the sale of dietary supplements
Eight Utahns and one man from Washington have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Utah for allegedly participating in a fraudulent online scheme through which they obtained more than $100 million by stealing credit and debit card payments.
ksl.com
'We're not starting from scratch': Homeless providers discuss progress in addressing crisis
SALT LAKE CITY — In the past year, over 18,000 people have accessed services from a homeless services provider in Utah, according to the Coalition of Religious Communities. While many of those people accessing services received help intended to prevent homelessness, over 10,000 utilized emergency shelter services. "That's a...
KUTV
Utah parolee on run since October named high priority for Metro Gang Unit
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A career criminal and parole fugitive is the focus of this week's At Large: Utah’s Fugitives. Leslie Jerome Underwood, 55, is on the Metro Gang Unit's Ten Most Wanted list for a reason. He has multiple convictions for weapons offenses and the former...
Stormy Winter Weather Causes Utah Birds to Kill Themselves
A winter storm has caused numerous Utah birds to crash into the ground and perish, according to state wildlife officials. These incidents can oftentimes result in death or injury. The events aren’t unprecedented. Back in December 2011, thousands of waterbirds crashed into ground in Utah after a harsh storm. Around...
kjzz.com
Utah couple waiting since October for moving company to deliver belongings
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A moving company still has not delivered furniture and belongings to a Utah couple after they’ve been living in the state for two months. Cade and Kyra Peirce moved across the country from Atlanta to the Salt Lake City area in the first week of October. Cade lost his job, so they had to move quickly and somewhat unexpectedly.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah avalanche danger: What causes an avalanche?
SALT LAKE CITY — On the heels of an avalanche in Neffs Canyon, avalanche danger is still considerable in the backcountry up and down Utah. It could take some time for conditions to change. “Sometimes it takes days, weeks, maybe even months,” said Craig Gordon, an avalanche forecaster with...
Recycle Utah needs you to think outside the cardboard box this season
Bags, boxes and styrofoam… oh my… After all the presents have been opened, where does all of the wrapping and packaging go?. For those who live in Park City, the answer for many is Recycle Utah. Carolyn Wawra, executive director of Recycle Utah, said this time of year they get as many as 12 tons of cardboard every two weeks.
KSLTV
Eight Utahns charged for $100 million dietary fraud scheme
SALT LAKE CITY — A federal grand jury indicted multiple Utahns for their involvement in an online scheme selling nutraceutical, CBD, and dietary supplement products. On Wednesday, the United States Attorney’s Office District of Utah announced that eight Utahns and one Washington resident are facing 18 counts of criminal activity, which are:
kslnewsradio.com
Utah’s employment rate sees slight increase
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Workforce Services released the November jobs report on Friday morning. In the past 12 months, employment increased an estimated 2.6%. Additionally, the state added a cumulative 43,100 jobs since last November making Utah’s current job count 1,688,600. The seasonally-adjusted unemployment...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah distillery business booming despite small business hurdles
SALT LAKE CITY — While small businesses across the nation are struggling, one industry is doing well. Craft distilling. But running a distillery in Utah comes with complications. Alan Scott, the co-owner of Waterpocket Distillery, said they are struggling to deal with rising costs, “It’s not just inflation. It’s...
lastwordonnothing.com
In Utah, Out of Service
Last night I spent time with a friend who doesn’t have a cell phone. Can you imagine that? He shrugged and said he finds he doesn’t really need one. He had a flip phone for a while, then 3G went offline and he decided not to re-up. I wanted to cling to the hem of his robe and have him drag me with him, but I realized I might be as bad for him as owning a phone. So I left him alone. Which brings up this post of mine that ran in 2017, as true now if not more.
kslnewsradio.com
Man fled through western states before arrest in Utah, police say
EMERY, Utah — A man who allegedly fled from Nebraska after cutting off an ankle monitor has been arrested in Emery after a high-speed chase. A probable cause statement said that 40-year-old Jesse Budenholzer led Emery County Police on a pursuit. According to the statement, Budenholzer led police down...
KSLTV
Former Utah Attorney General David Wilkinson dies
PROVO, Utah — Former Utah Attorney General David Wilkinson has died at the age of 86. Wilkinson, who served from 1981 through 1989, passed away Saturday. He is survived by his wife, four children and 17 grandchildren. Current Attorney General Sean D. Reyes released a short statement Tuesday, saying:
