Justice for Jasper: Suspected killers arrested for toddler’s death
The toddler was killed in the crossfire of a shooting on Interstate-880 in Oakland.
Suspects in $80K Dublin ‘takeover-style’ robbery sought
DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) – Police are looking for suspects who stole $80,000 in merchandise from a camera store in Dublin, according to a press release. Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, officers arrived at Mike’s Camera in the 7200 block of Regional Street after a reported armed robbery. When they entered, officers learned five suspects “entered the […]
Person dies of overdose at Concord BART station
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A person died of a drug overdose at the Concord BART station, according to an update from the BART police log. Police said the male victim was given a dose of Narcan, but it was unsuccessful. Narcan is a drug that can restore people’s breathing after an overdose. Police responded to […]
Woman surrenders after alleged kidnapping and 12-hour standoff with police
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — A woman surrendered after a 12-hour standoff with police over a kidnapping on Tuesday, according to the San Bruno Police Department. The incident took place on the 100 block of Portola Way just before 1 a.m. SBPD dispatch received a report of a male victim in distress in the area, […]
Gang members arrested in 2021 shooting death of toddler Jasper Wu on I-880 in Oakland
OAKLAND -- More than 13 months after toddler Jasper Wu was killed in a freeway shooting in Oakland, authorities on Thursday announced three gang members had been arrested in the case.Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley said Thursday that the November 6, 2021 shooting involved two rival gang members shooting it out on Interstate Highway 880 in the middle of the day."How could this horrific tragedy have happened? It happened because two rival gangs were having a rolling gun battle on Highway 880 ... across the freeway at 2 o'clock in the afternoon," said O'Malley. The three suspects were identified as...
North Bay man charged with manslaughter over drug overdose deaths
NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) – Two Marin County residents overdosed on illegal drugs, including fentanyl, after they were given the drugs at a party where two people overdosed but survived, according to the Novato Police Department. The man who furnished the narcotics, Lucas Novick, 26 of San Rafael, has been arrested and booked into Marin County […]
Jasper Wu: Rival gang shootout led to child's death on Oakland highway; 3 arrested, officials say
The Alameda County District Attorney's office announced on Thursday that three arrests were made in connection to the fatal Oakland freeway shooting of 23-month-old Jasper Wu last year.
NBC Bay Area
Caught on Camera: Gunfight in San Bruno
Police in San Bruno have arrested three people in connection with a Thanksgiving weekend gunfight that was captured on a security camera. Police say the shooting victims were ambushed. Dozens of shots were fired at them, and one of the victims returned fire. One person was shot, but they are...
Teens arrested after shooting at pedestrian 15 times in Seaside
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police said they arrested a man Wednesday for a shooting on the 1700 block of Flores Street on Tuesday. Levi Cortes, 19, of Salinas, was arrested after police said he was in a vehicle with someone else and fired around 15 shots at a pedestrian at 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday. Police The post Teens arrested after shooting at pedestrian 15 times in Seaside appeared first on KION546.
Suspected Alameda High campus intruder charged with child molestation, battery
ALAMEDA – A man arrested following a breach of the Alameda High School campus last week is facing multiple charges, including child molestation and battery, prosecutors said.On Monday, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office filed charges against 27-year-old Hoan Hong Troung, in connection with the December 6 incident. Along with the above charges, Troung was charged with possession of a razor blade and box cutter on school grounds. Prosecutors allege Troung entered the campus and approached several students in a hallway and in a classroom, where he attempted to remove a student's facemask without consent, asked to kiss a...
4 stopped by officers after over $1K worth of merchandise stolen from Alameda store: police
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — Four people were linked to a report of retail theft Tuesday night at South Shore Shopping Center, the Alameda Police Department announced on Facebook. Around 7 p.m., four individuals exited a store at the shopping center and were stopped by police. An investigation revealed that over $1,000 worth of merchandise was […]
2 shot, critically injured in daytime attack at Castro Valley apartment, sheriff says
Two people were shot Wednesday morning at an apartment complex in Castro Valley, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.
Northern California police sergeant shoots self in police station
A Northern California police sergeant fatally shot himself inside the police station on Monday, according to city officials. A police motorcade was seen by local residents as Tiburon Police Department Sgt. Sean Christopher’s body was transported from the small town’s police station to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office coroner. Mayor Jack Ryan released a prepared […]
Oakland police make arrest in fatal shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened the afternoon of Nov. 4, the department stated on Facebook. Darious Smith was arrested in the fatal shooting of Keison Lee, police stated. “Due to the hard work and combined efforts of OPD Officers and Homicide Investigators, Smith was […]
Two people shot at Castro Valley apartment complex
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot Wednesday morning at an apartment complex in Castro Valley, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to KRON4 News. The shooting occurred at 9:18 a.m. on the 2400 block of Center Street. Officers responded to multiple reports of a shooting, according to a social post from the […]
Gilroy Dispatch
Gilroy Police holding DUI checkpoint
The Gilroy Police Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) and driver’s license checkpoint on Dec. 16 from 6pm to 1am at an undisclosed location within the city. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of the...
KTVU FOX 2
Wrong-way driver in Pittsburg fatal crash arrested on suspicion of murder
PITTSBURG, Calif. - The wrong-way driver who killed a person on Highway 4 in Pittsburg was under the influence, the California Highway Patrol said Wednesday. Michael Armstrong, 53, of Richmond, is accused of driving a silver SUV westbound, in the eastbound lanes near Railroad Avenue about 11 a.m. Tuesday. The SUV slammed head-on into a black sedan that was subsequently struck by another vehicle and a tanker truck.
Alleged DUI driver hits, kills man in Modesto
MODESTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol officials are investigating the death of a man hit and killed late Tuesday night in Modesto. CHP officers responded to Service Road, near Esmar Road, around midnight to investigate a vehicle versus pedestrian call. Officials say a 41-year-old man was riding his personal...
Large stash of stolen mail seized by authorities in Patterson
PATTERSON – Hundreds of pieces of mail stolen from numerous people was seized by authorities after a traffic stop in Patterson. Patterson Police Services says deputies pulled over a suspicious vehicle Monday night. Exactly what prompted the stop was not disclosed, but law enforcement officers soon found the suspects in possession of hundreds of pieces of stolen mail. Investigators believe the mail, checks and other items were stolen from people across Alameda, San Joaquin, Stanislaus and other counties. At least one suspect – who Patterson police say lied about his name until he was fingerprinted and booked into jail – has been arrested. His name has not been released. Officers are now working to identify all the mail theft victims.
