Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mike Leach shares emotional moment with Josh Heupel in 1999 during Leach’s last practice at Oklahoma
Mike Leach had a strong bond with Josh Heupel long before the 2 men coached together in the SEC. It was Leach, then the offensive coordinator at Oklahoma, who took a chance on Heupel, then at a junior college in Utah a year removed from an ACL injury that caused him to transfer there in the first place. Under Leach’s tutelage, Heupel had an explosive season in Norman in 1999, throwing for 3,460 yards and 30 touchdowns. He’d go on to finish 2nd in the Heisman Trophy voting after throwing for 3,606 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2000 as the Sooners won the naitonal championship.
Oklahoma football: Sooners jump on top in transfer portal rankings
We’re one week away from the first of two National Signing Days for 2023 freshman and JUCO recruits, but that’s only one of two pipelines the Oklahoma football program will be accessing in replenishing its roster for the 2023 season and beyond. The transfer portal has changed everything...
FSU Quarterback commit earns offer from Oklahoma
The recent state champion is garnering recruiting interest nationally.
Football World Reacts To Despicable Mississippi State Report
Mississippi State players and staffers are mourning head coach Mike Leach's sudden death. Football understandably may not be the first thing on anyone's mind. However, a writer made a troubling accusation about other schools attempting to benefit from the tragedy. According to longtime Mississippi State reporter Steve Robertson, college coaches...
2024 power forward Eli DeLaurier to continue SEC official visits tour
2024 power forward and 247Sports three-star prospect Eli DeLaurier took in his first official visit last month and was able to experience his first trip to Mississippi State.
Ponca City News
OU football: Sooners looking to make additional moves as early signing period approaches
Body Dec. 14—Despite finishing the regular season with a 6-6 record, things are looking pretty good for Oklahoma. The Sooners’ 2023 recruiting class mostly remains intact, which is significant with the early signing period beginning on Dec. 21. OU’s class has continued to hold strong, ranking fifth nationally, per Rivals.
Nemo’s notes
Latest observations college sports related Mississippi State athletics. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Look: Matthew McConaughey's Tribute To Mike Leach Goes Viral
In the hours since the news spread that Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Monday night due to complications from a heart condition, social media has been flooded with tributes to the one-of-a-kind coach. Players, coaches, media members and more have shared memories about the ...
This Crazy and Rare Oklahoma Address has the Same Street, City, County and State In It
Imagine writing a letter or sending a package to someone who lives on Oklahoma Ave. in Oklahoma City located in Oklahoma County in the state of Oklahoma!. It's one of the few, maybe even the only U.S. address that contains the same street, city, county, and state. Now there could...
Tornadoes Hit 2 States as 'Long Day of Severe Weather' Begins
Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport activated a "shelter in place" order because of a tornado warning.
uncoveringoklahoma.com
Butcher BBQ and GangNam Korean BBQ
Phi travels to Wellston, Oklahoma, to stop at the World-Winning BBQ joint Butcher BBQ Stand along Route 66. Then Phi learns all the tricks about Koren-Style BBQ at GangNam Korean BBQ in Moore. Our featured non-profit for this episode is the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. During the Regional Food...
According to Google, Oklahoma City Was Obsessed with This Food in 2022
How many times throughout the year do you hop on Google and search "(something) near me?" Odds are, if you're under 40, you do that quite often. If you're not under 40, you're technologically inclined. If you've never searched that, it's time you learn a new trick. I shared this...
Storms Spawn Tornadoes Across Parts Of Oklahoma
Communities across Oklahoma are recovering after a severe weather front lashed out across the state. Tornado warnings were declared in several counties across Oklahoma, dominating much of the western and southern parts of the state Monday night through Tuesday morning. In McClain County, a tornado briefly touched down in Wayne,...
kosu.org
Headlines: Norman bakery owner, election audit & Center of the Universe
Norman remembers a bakery owner who died in police custody. (NewsOK) OKC Ward Five council member declines to run for fourth term. (NewsOK) State officials release an audit of the 2022 midterm elections. (NewsOK) State DHS warns of card skimming scam for SNAP recipients. (Tulsa World) Gas prices reach lowest...
Funeral home uses water to cremate bodies in first-of-its-kind service in Oklahoma history
Aquamation is a water-based alternative to flame cremation that uses 95% water and 5% Alkali to transform human remains into a liquid form.
Live Updates: Severe Storms Moving Across Oklahoma Overnight
2:30 a.m. Update: A line of severe storms is moving through western Oklahoma. Storms are expected to hit the Oklahoma City metro at around 3 a.m. Tuesday. The storms have ramped up as the line moves toward central Oklahoma. A Tornado Watch has been issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, and Major...
Oklahoma movie written by Noble teacher set to hit big screen next year
A movie filmed in Oklahoma, directed by an Noble teacher, is expected to wrap its final scenes before heading to the big screen.
Oklahoma brewery wins big in 2022 beer awards
A micro-brewery in Oklahoma City recently won several awards at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival.
KTUL
Department for Wildlife Conservation adds new regulations, game to 2023 hunting season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation says they are seeing an increase in black bear sightings across the state. The recent reports of sightings in towns like Ada, Grove, and Wayne, are why the department is now looking for a way to control the population through bear hunting.
KOCO
Oklahoma women’s prison focused on rehabilitating inmates to shut down
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma women’s prison focused on rehabilitating inmates is shutting down. The Oklahoma Department of Corrections confirmed Wednesday that the Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center is closing. At the end of January, the women’s facility will empty out, sending hundreds of inmates to two different correction centers.
247Sports
66K+
Followers
408K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0