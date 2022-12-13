Criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder related to Flint water crisis to be dismissed

Read full article on original website
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFrankenmuth, MI
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in MichiganKristen WaltersFenton, MI
Visit the World's Largest Christmas Shop in MichiganTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
The Grand Rapids Press
Michigan Supreme Court ends DePerno’s Antrim County election lawsuit
The state’s highest court on Friday closed Kalamazoo lawyer and former attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno’s nationally watched lawsuit alleging Antrim County’s 2020 election was mishandled and fraudulent. A Michigan Supreme Court order denied DePerno’s final appeal after a state appeals court and a lower court dismissed...
First openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. asks for mercy
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri’s governor for mercy, citing mental health issues. Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly...
Michigan Supreme Court pauses trial of Oxford High School shooter’s parents
The Michigan Supreme Court has temporarily paused the trial of Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, and ordered the state Court of Appeals to reconsider whether there is enough evidence to charge them in connection with their son’s actions. The Court of...
Trump candidates for Michigan Legislature go 6-0. But they were never likely to lose.
Despite top of the ticket woes for the Michigan Republican Party, the power of an endorsement by former President Donald Trump at the state level may still be alive and well after every candidate who sported one won their respective legislative race earlier this month. A total of 10 candidates...
Here Are 5 Ways To Piss Off Someone From Michigan
I'm sure there are more than 5 ways to piss off someone from Michigan but here are five of the most common. 1. Someone From Down South Complaining Their One Inch of Snow. In Michigan, we get our fair share of snow that is for sure. Definitely, some areas see more than others but the whole state gets its, bad roads, and almost all of us have to do some sort of snow removal.
Trump special counsel has subpoenaed officials in these 7 battleground states
Special counsel Jack Smith has issued a round of subpoenas targeting election officials in seven battleground states that were key to former President Trump and his allies after the 2020 election. Smith, who was appointed by the Department of Justice (DOJ) last month to investigate allegations that Trump sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election,…
Court rejects Barger’s request for hand recount in Lincoln legislative race
A Lancaster County District Court judge on Thursday dismissed a legal challenge by Lincoln legislative candidate Russ Barger that sought to force the state to hand-recount his 223-vote loss.
Whitmer taps Bolden as first Black female Michigan Supreme Court justice
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday afternoon that state Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden (D-Southfield) will be joining the state Supreme Court upon current Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack’s retirement. Bolden will be the first Black woman to serve on the high court and is Whitmer’s first appointment to the state’s Supreme Court. Michigan […] The post Whitmer taps Bolden as first Black female Michigan Supreme Court justice appeared first on Michigan Advance.
These 16 House Republicans voted for Puerto Rico political status bill
Sixteen House Republicans joined Democrats in voting for a bill on Thursday that would set a vote for Puerto Ricans to determine the future of the territory’s political status. The legislation, dubbed the Puerto Rico Status Act, passed the House in a 233-191 vote. It calls for setting a plebiscite for Puerto Rico residents to…
Detroit News
Judge Jamie Wittenberg of 44th District Court in Royal Oak dies at age 48
Jamie L. Wittenberg, a 48-year-old district court judge in Royal Oak with deep ties to Oakland County, died Sunday after a three-year battle with brain cancer, according to his family. Wittenberg, a Huntington Woods native and longtime Berkley resident, was recently reelected to a third term to the bench as...
DeSantis calls for grand jury to investigate Covid vaccines. Hear Fauci's response
Dr. Anthony Fauci joins CNN's Kate Bolduan after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asked his state's Supreme Court to green-light an investigation into "any and all wrongdoing in Florida with respect to Covid-19 vaccines," his latest move to cast doubt on the vaccines' effectiveness and amplify fears about side effects.
The death penalty in the US remains in decline during 'the year of the botched execution,' analysis finds
The use and imposition of the death penalty in America saw a continued decline in 2022 as polls showed public support for capital punishment stayed near historic lows, according to a year-end report by the Death Penalty Information Center.
Wisconsin Republican leaders unified in opposition to train
The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate says he opposes spending any state money to help Madison bring a passenger rail line connecting the capital city to Milwaukee, joining the state's other top GOP legislative leader against the project
U.S. Department of Justice sues Arizona to stop construction of makeshift border wall
The U.S. Department of Justice has sued Arizona in an attempt to quash Gov. Doug Ducey's efforts to build a makeshift wall on the state's border with Mexico, claiming the ongoing construction trespasses on federal land.
Ohio man charged in Arizona for threatening elections official
An Ohio man will face federal charges for allegedly threatening to kill an elections official in Arizona, the Justice Department (DOJ) announced Wednesday. Joshua Russell, a 44-year-old from Bucyrus, Ohio, allegedly left three threatening voicemail messages for an election official from the Arizona Secretary of State’s office, whose name was redacted in the DOJ announcement. …
