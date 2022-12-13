Read full article on original website
voiceofmuscatine.com
South Dakota farmers might see earlier dicamba date
South Dakota farmers could see an earlier dicamba application cutoff date in 2023. South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources Secretary Hunter Roberts says it will be early next year before the state hears a response from EPA, ““In talking to EPA, it sounds like it’s something they’ve got to work through their process, but they think it’ll happen.”
voiceofmuscatine.com
Iowa farmers look to maintain environmental goals without sacrificing profitability
Farmers might look to save on input costs by scaling back on conservation practices next year. Iowa Farm Bureau conservation and natural resources policy advisor Shawn Richmond says members are searching for ways to meet environmental goals without sacrificing productivity and profitability. “Those (ways) exist. So those are the things...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Climate Smart Commodities grant will support Michigan foodshed
Two Michigan agricultural organizations have secured nearly $5 million for a USDA Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities grant to expand the food supply chain in the state. Star of the West Milling Company Sustainability Director Lisa Woodke tells Brownfield the project, A Climate Smart Strategy for the Michigan Foodshed: Nourishing our...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Gov. Kelly asks Congress to include next generation in farm bill discussions
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is asking Congress to support young, begging, and small farmers in the next farm bill. She tells Brownfield the legislation needs to include incentives for the next generation. “Transportation, childcare and other kind of things that make life possible for our young folks. And, also possible, to make it financially feasible for them to stay on the farm or come back to the farm.”
voiceofmuscatine.com
Uncertain path for Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act
The Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act remains a top priority for producers at the Iowa Cattle Industry Leadership Summit. Cora Fox, Director of Government Relations with the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association, says the legislation has stalled in the lame duck session of Congress. “Obviously with the new Congress coming...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Tackling nitrates and securing a safe water supply for residents
A state farm bureau organization says it’s committed to helping reduce nitrates in municipal water supplies. Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue (Mick-harg) tells Brownfield the agriculture industry could help improve nitrogen runoff. “That’s not going to happen overnight, but we can address quality drinking water for everybody.”
voiceofmuscatine.com
Blizzard slams cattle producers in Nebraska
A rancher in the Nebraska Sandhills says this week’s blizzard will help bust the multi-year drought even though it brings challenges. Frank Beel tells Brownfield since Monday his ranch has received more than a foot of snow. “Right now, we’re getting 30 to 40 mile-an-hour winds. The second round really came in last night around 5 o’clock where we got another 6-8 inches.”
voiceofmuscatine.com
MO drought mitigation plan gets a revamp
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is updating the state’s drought mitigation response plan after 20 years. The update was in the works prior to the 2022 drought. DNR’s Michael Weller says the update describes different droughts, impacts and addresses resiliency. “It offers region-specific drought mitigation response actions...
voiceofmuscatine.com
An Ohio farmer is looking back to plan for 2023
As the New Year approaches, many farmers are looking back at the 2022 growing season. North Central Ohio farmer Kyle Brown says yields were good despite some vomitoxin in his area. “Some farmers in the area had it worse than we did, but it wasn’t anything we couldn’t handle. I...
