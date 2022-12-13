ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Coming Soon: $1 Million Mortgages With 3% Down

Home prices have risen so much during the past year that, in 2023, loan limits for all but two U.S. counties will be higher — and it will be possible to get a federally backed mortgage of more than $1 million in some areas. In the highest-cost areas of...
HAWAII STATE
AOL Corp

270,000 homebuyers who bought in 2022 are underwater on their mortgage

About 270,000 homebuyers who bought during the red-hot housing market this year already owe more than their house is worth, a new analysis found. Among the 450,000 underwater borrowers in the third quarter, nearly 60% had mortgages originated in the first nine months of 2022, Black Knight found. That's about 1 in 12 homes purchased in 2022 with a mortgage, or 8%. Nearly 40% of homes bought this year have less than 10% of equity left to tap.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Fannie Mae Updates Underwriting To Help 'Credit Invisible' Borrowers

Enhancement to Desktop Underwriter system intended to support loans when borrower has no credit score. Nearly 15% of Black and Latino/Hispanic people are credit invisible vs. 9% of whites and Asians. Describing millions of people in the U.S. as “credit invisible,” Fannie Mae said Tuesday it will enhance its automated...
CBS News

3 smart times to refinance your mortgage

When you first bought your home, there's a good chance you took out a long mortgage, like a 30-year fixed-rate loan. While that might have felt like almost a lifelong decision, the reality is that homeowners can often change their mortgages by refinancing. With mortgage refinancing, you can take out...
CNET

Here Are Today's Refinance Rates, Dec. 7, 2022: Rates Dip

Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates go down. The average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also shrank. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate six times in 2022 to try to slow surging inflation. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend largely on how things play out with inflation. If inflation cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain their upward trajectory.
The Week

How to choose the right mortgage for you

The homebuying process requires a lot of decision making, and one of the most important choices you'll make along the way is which mortgage is right for your needs. Picking a mortgage requires actually knowing your different options, and what to look out for. Here are some key questions to ask when it comes to selecting your home loan:  What kind of mortgage do you want? First thing's first: What type of mortgage makes sense for your situation? As the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) explains, your mortgage type affects the size of your down payment, the amount of money you're eligible...
Business Insider

Today's mortgage and refinance rates: December 8, 2022 | Rates steady around 6%

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Mortgage rates are holding relatively steady...
Builder

78% of Gen X and Baby Boomer Homeowners See No Reason to Move

To uncover the impact Gen X and baby boomer homeowners will have on the next generation of buyers, Bank of America conducted a survey polling 1,554 homeowners aged 45 to 76. The data shows that 70% of Gen X and baby boomers plan to retire in the home they already own, and some already have.
Fox Business

Affordability squeezing homebuyers’ wallets as builders face 'worst-case scenario'

The leader of the nation's largest trade association for homebuilders, on Thursday, warned of a "worst-case scenario" facing some housing markets as homebuyers get squeezed. "Right now, in almost no market in this country, can a homebuilder build a house that is affordable for a first-time homebuyer," National Association of Home Builders CEO Jerry Howard said on "Varney & Co." Thursday. "We can't do it. The costs that are on us make it impossible."
