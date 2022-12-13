Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFresno, CA
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Moscow Police release new information on quadruple homicide on Nov. 13th
MOSCOW, Idaho, — Investigators with the Moscow Police Department are continuing to solve the mystery of four University of Idaho students. MPD shared on Facebook the department has been looking through most of the photos and digital content gathered they’re calling “critical cameras” from before and after the murders.
Moscow slayings: Police have identified 'patterns' in the investigation
Originally published Dec. 15 on KTVB.COM. The Moscow Police Department has identified certain "patterns" in its quadruple murder investigation, leading it to sort through over 22,000 white cars that could be the one police are looking for. It's been more than a month since 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, 21-year-old Madison Mogen,...
Idaho Murders Update: Police Urge People To Walk in Groups for Safety
A lack of clues into the case of the four murdered students has sparked fear and concern within the Moscow community.
dailyfly.com
Moscow Homicide Update
December 15, 2022 — Investigators are sorting through 22,000 registered 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantras that fit into the search criteria and thank the public for providing additional information about the vehicle. Tips and leads led investigators to ask the public for additional help in searching for a white 2011-2013 Hyundai...
KLEWTV
Dec. 15 update on U of I murder investigation
"If it looks like something worth looking into, we certainly do, but of course, there is a lot of stuff on social media that is speculation and rumor, so that makes it hard. But what you're seeing out there as far as what people are talking about, we know about it too," Public Information Officer for the Moscow Police Department, Robbie Johnson, said.
Idaho store manager says murder victim complained of stalker
“You could tell they were all obviously trying to keep Kaylee safe and be there for her as good friends,” the manager said.
‘We just want this person found’: Moscow murder victim’s family fears video evidence is disappearing
The Goncalves family is concerned critical video evidence could be disappearing as more time goes by with the case unsolved.
KLEWTV
VIDEO: Moscow Police Captain describes reaction to initial homicide call
Moscow Police Department released a video conducted by the department on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Captain Roger Lanier describes his reaction to receiving the initial call that four University of Idaho students had been murdered.
Idaho murders: Pullman Police SWAT teams descend upon area near Washington campus for unrelated 'operation'
Police in Washington descended upon a neighborhood just miles from the Moscow, Idaho, crime scene for what police are describing as an unrelated incident.
Pullman man shot, killed by SWAT Team member during standoff
A Pullman, Washington man was shot and killed by a law enforcement officer Wednesday night after a standoff at his apartment near Washington State University.
Idaho murders: Group spotted walking in background of bodycam video taken near crime scene at 3 a.m.
Several people can be seen walking in the background of police bodycam video taken near the King Road home where four University of Idaho students were killed in their sleep on Nov. 13 and around the same time.
Police Shoot and Kill Suspect After SWAT Standoff in Pullman
PULLMAN - An "all clear" was issued around 4:30 a.m. this morning by Washington State University police following an incident that took place in the 1000 Block of Latah Street in Pullman, across State Route 270 from the WSU Pullman campus. Police were reportedly called to the scene at 8:37...
FOX 28 Spokane
Pullman SWAT standoff leaves 1 dead, police don’t believe incident related to Idaho murders
PULLMAN, Wash. – A SWAT standoff in Pullman on Thursday that ended with police shooting and killing a 30-year-old man is not believed to be connected to the Idaho murders, according to the Washington State Patrol. The Pullman Police Department (PPD) said the suspect, who hasn’t been identified yet,...
fox29.com
Idaho murders: Cops take hours of video from gas station after clerk spots white car on night of stabbings
MOSCOW, Idaho - Detectives collected eight hours of surveillance video Tuesday morning from a gas station in Moscow where a clerk saw a white sedan passing by at 3:45 a.m. on the night of the unsolved stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, according store workers. An overnight assistant...
koze.com
Clarkston Man Charged With Felonies Following Drug Task Force Investigation
CLARKSTON, WA – A 55-year-old Clarkston man was arrested following a Quad Cities Drug Task Force investigation. According to court records, Forest Caston, Junior was charged with three counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) following an investigation which included controlled buys over several weeks. Caston was taken...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Thursday, December 15, 2022
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Thursday, December 15, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3550 Agency Assistance. 00:01:21. Incident Address: NE COLORADO ST; PULLMAN, WA 99163. Sheriff’s Deputy assisted Pullman PD with a disorderly subject. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3551 Burglary. 08:31:02. Incident Address: N F ST;...
Nez Perce County Jail to Get New X-Ray Body Scanner Following Recent Incidents of Inmates Smuggling Fentanyl into Facility
LEWISTON - The Nez Perce County Detention Center will be acquiring an x-ray body scanner to deter inmates from bringing drugs into the facility. This comes on the heels of two inmates recently being charged with introducing contraband after allegedly smuggling fentanyl into the jail. The body scanner, which will...
Idaho murders: Xana Kernodle's family announces scholarship in her honor
Xana Kernodle's family has established an endowment in her honor at the University of Idaho, where she was studying marketing at the time of her death.
‘A horrible tragedy’: Attorney of victim’s family asks police for accountability in murder investigation
MOSCOW, ID. — Tuesday marks one month since Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed near the University of Idaho campus. The community is looking for answers on the crime, searching for justice in what was a terrible tragedy. Shanon Gray, an attorney for the Goncalves family, is one of those people searching for those answers....
Local Man Being Investigated for Possible DUI Following Crash on Redwolf Bridge
CLARKSTON - A local man was taken to the hospital on Tuesday following a crash on the north side of the Redwolf Bridge. Asotin County Fire District #1 and Lewiston Fire Rescue crews were called to the bridge just after noon Tuesday. According to a release from Asotin County Fire...
Comments / 0