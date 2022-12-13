ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

FOX 28 Spokane

Moscow Police release new information on quadruple homicide on Nov. 13th

MOSCOW, Idaho, — Investigators with the Moscow Police Department are continuing to solve the mystery of four University of Idaho students. MPD shared on Facebook the department has been looking through most of the photos and digital content gathered they’re calling “critical cameras” from before and after the murders.
MOSCOW, ID
dailyfly.com

Moscow Homicide Update

December 15, 2022 — Investigators are sorting through 22,000 registered 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantras that fit into the search criteria and thank the public for providing additional information about the vehicle. Tips and leads led investigators to ask the public for additional help in searching for a white 2011-2013 Hyundai...
MOSCOW, ID
KLEWTV

Dec. 15 update on U of I murder investigation

"If it looks like something worth looking into, we certainly do, but of course, there is a lot of stuff on social media that is speculation and rumor, so that makes it hard. But what you're seeing out there as far as what people are talking about, we know about it too," Public Information Officer for the Moscow Police Department, Robbie Johnson, said.
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Clarkston Man Charged With Felonies Following Drug Task Force Investigation

CLARKSTON, WA – A 55-year-old Clarkston man was arrested following a Quad Cities Drug Task Force investigation. According to court records, Forest Caston, Junior was charged with three counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) following an investigation which included controlled buys over several weeks. Caston was taken...
CLARKSTON, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Thursday, December 15, 2022

WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Thursday, December 15, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3550 Agency Assistance. 00:01:21. Incident Address: NE COLORADO ST; PULLMAN, WA 99163. Sheriff’s Deputy assisted Pullman PD with a disorderly subject. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3551 Burglary. 08:31:02. Incident Address: N F ST;...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘A horrible tragedy’: Attorney of victim’s family asks police for accountability in murder investigation

MOSCOW, ID. — Tuesday marks one month since Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed near the University of Idaho campus. The community is looking for answers on the crime, searching for justice in what was a terrible tragedy. Shanon Gray, an attorney for the Goncalves family, is one of those people searching for those answers....
MOSCOW, ID

