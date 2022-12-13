Read full article on original website
Related
Times Gazette
New generation helps New Vienna farm survive
NEW VIENNA — A family farm’s next generation brings the next part of its legacy. New Horizon Farm and Dairy has been in operation for almost 60 years and was built from the ground up by Howard Bickel. But at one point, Donald and Jackie Bickel, who now...
Times Gazette
Hillsboro FFA gives back to community
Fourteen Hillsboro FFA members met Dec. 11 at Walmart to shop for 24 children. The members that went shopping got to buy items that the child needed including clothing, shoes and basic necessities. However, the FFA Chapter also wanted to give these children some gifts that they wanted. Toys, sports equipment, games and much more filled the carts to give to Highland County children. By doing this, FFA members realized how important it is to be grateful as there are many people in the community that may not have access to the same resources others do. Giving back is something that the Hillsboro FFA Chapter is no stranger to, as this is a big part of what the FFA Organization stands for. The chapter hopes that by doing this they are able to give these children a Christmas they remember. Pictured (l-r) are Ramsey Haines, Hannah Holland, Breanna Cooper, Alexandra Crago, Erin Hedges, Tahkodah Barker, Willow Becker, Korra Tobin, Ashley Kimball, Madison Carroll and Peyton Gaines.
Times Gazette
GMS ag program visits competition
The Greenfield Middle School ag program had its first solo competition Dec. 1. It was held in Columbus and was called the Career Conversations CDE. There were multiple contests held and Greenfield took two teams as well as an individual to the contest. Hailey Cornett did a speech as an individual and placed seventh in the state. It was about careers in agriculture. They also had a quiz bowl team made up of eighth graders who placed eighth in the preliminary round. The final team did a presentation about careers in agriculture and they placed second in the state. They had to come up with an essay as well as an 8-12 minute presentation with four different poster boards for their own talking pieces.
Times Gazette
AGMC receives performance awards
Adena Greenfield Medical Center (AGMC) has been recognized with multiple 2022 Performance Leadership Awards for its excellence in patient perspectives and quality. Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, the Performance Leadership Awards honor rural hospitals across the United States performing in the top 25 percent in patient perspectives and quality indicators established by Chartis.
Times Gazette
Shooting disturbs neighbors
Concerned residents of Selph Road were in attendance at the weekly Wednesday meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners to discuss recreational shooting in the neighborhood. Doug Chaney, one of those concerned citizens and a neighbor of Jeff Robertson, the man allegedly doing the recreational shooting, said it started...
Times Gazette
S.R. 138 culvert replacement comment period
As part of the Ohio Department of Transportation District 9’s Planning Department, the district’s environmental office is seeking public input for a project to replace a culvert on S.R. 138 in Highland County. It is proposed to replace the structure on S.R. 138 at the 24.60-mile mark in...
Times Gazette
NCB helps Humane Society
NCB recently supported the Highland County Humane Society with a $2,500 donation. Pictured (l-r) are Richelle Fair, Humane Society Animal Shelter director; and Tammy Irvin, NCB branch manager.
Times Gazette
College’s yearbook comeback
While working for Wilmington College’s Office of Alumni Engagement this summer, sophomore Logan Florea’s desk was positioned next to a shelf of yearbooks dating back nearly 100 years. That coincidence in office logistics led him to the point at which he’s leading an effort to revive the college’s venerable “Wilmingtonian” annual after a several-year absence.
Times Gazette
SATH to hold 19th Sweetheart Charity Ball
The 19th annual Sweetheart Charity Ball will be held Saturday, Feb. 11 at Roberts Centre in Wilmington by Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped (SATH) volunteers to benefit KAMP Dovetail. KAMP Dovetail is an annual volunteer-run summer camp for children with disabilities in Highland and surrounding counties. Each year, the weeklong...
Times Gazette
Bringing life to downtown
While the Burlap Bee Boutique has been in Greenfield’s downtown for more than a year, the official welcome came Monday as a way to celebrate the boutique’s one-year anniversary. The boutique has been in business since 2013, but it has only been in a storefront since Nov. 19,...
Times Gazette
Christmas cheer and optimism
Hoping to spread a bit of cheer and good will among their community, a plethora of Greenfield area residents have been preparing for The Pipes of Christmas that will take place Sunday at three locations — the First Presbyterian Church, First Methodist Church and McClain High School — that all boast more than 100-year-old pipe organs.
Times Gazette
McClain female wrestlers fall to Washington
The Washington Lady Lion wrestling team followed up winning their first sanctioned dual meet on Dec. 7 by winning their first-ever Frontier Athletic Conference dual meet on Dec. 8. The Lady Lions defeated McClain by a score of 42-18. Here are the results from Thursday’s competition:. 100 — Double...
Times Gazette
Tiger jayvees, freshmen fall
GREENFIELD — The Washington Blue Lion boys freshman and jayvee teams played the Tigers at McClain High School on Friday. Washington won the jayvee game, 33-24. The Blue Lions won the freshman game, 43-31. In the jayvee game for the Tigers, Julien Evans led with 10 points. He had...
Comments / 0