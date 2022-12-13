Fourteen Hillsboro FFA members met Dec. 11 at Walmart to shop for 24 children. The members that went shopping got to buy items that the child needed including clothing, shoes and basic necessities. However, the FFA Chapter also wanted to give these children some gifts that they wanted. Toys, sports equipment, games and much more filled the carts to give to Highland County children. By doing this, FFA members realized how important it is to be grateful as there are many people in the community that may not have access to the same resources others do. Giving back is something that the Hillsboro FFA Chapter is no stranger to, as this is a big part of what the FFA Organization stands for. The chapter hopes that by doing this they are able to give these children a Christmas they remember. Pictured (l-r) are Ramsey Haines, Hannah Holland, Breanna Cooper, Alexandra Crago, Erin Hedges, Tahkodah Barker, Willow Becker, Korra Tobin, Ashley Kimball, Madison Carroll and Peyton Gaines.

HILLSBORO, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO