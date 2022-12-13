Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
County commissioners get update on plans for new youth sports complexJulie MorganClay County, FL
Jacksonville organization helps young autistic adults with different needsDebra FineJacksonville, FL
Clay County residents invited to chili cook-off fundraiser for 7-year-old boy fighting leukemiaZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Jacksonville restaurants fined, temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Orange Park man arrested on Blanding Boulevard for aggravated assault, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Related
First Coast News
Arrest made in murder at Jacksonville Super 8 Motel
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a murder at the Super 8 Motel at the 5900 block of Youngerman Circle East. After an investigation by JSO, Antonio L. Williams, 34, was identified as the suspect. Homicide detectives found Williams nearby the incident location...
First Coast News
Jacksonville officer accused of excessive force in traffic stop previously accused of stalking
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from an earlier story. An officer who stopped a Jacksonville military veteran now accusing him of excessive force has been the subject of criticism before. Officer Justin Peppers was the lead officer in the November traffic stop of Braxton Smith, who recently...
JSO identifies suspect in officer-involved shooting in the Murray Hill
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has identified the man charged following an officer-involved shooting in the Murray Hill area Tuesday afternoon. Police say the suspect in this case was identified as Brian Charles Jornet, 47. He was charged with attempted murder, shooting or throwing a deadly missile into a vehicle. He was also charged with four counts of assault.
News4Jax.com
5 officers engaged suspect accused of pointing air rifle at police, JSO says
MURRAY HILL, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday night identified a man who was shot by police and arrested after investigators said he was accused of pointing an air rifle in the Murray Hill neighborhood. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the investigation on College Place revealed...
Former JSO officer pleads guilty to attempted online enticement of a minor
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report about Alejandro Carmona-Fonseca. Former Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer Alejandro Carmona-Fonseca plead guilty to attempted online enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity on Thursday. The 48-year-old former police officer faces a minimum mandatory of 10 years in...
Man recovering after Southwest Jacksonville shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting on Wednesday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 8:41 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at 5500 Collins Road. An adult man was found and taken to the hospital for treatment after receiving a gunshot wound to his leg, JSO said.
Police arrest 3 in Charlton County murder
CHARLTON COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested three suspects in the robbery and murder of a Folkston, Georgia man. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Charlton County Sheriff’s Office arrested the following suspects: U.S. Marshals arrested Griffs on Dec. 2 and then McDade and Moore on Dec. 13. The trio robbed and shot […]
WCJB
Stolen police officer’s handgun used in Starke gas station shooting
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Authorities have confirmed the gun involved in a shooting at a gas station in Starke was stolen from a police officer by his stepson. Bradford County Sheriff’s Office officials confirm Cole Crosby, 18, used a stolen gun when he shot a woman at a Circle K on West Brownlee Street in Starke. On Dec. 8, Crosby was handling the gun went it went off hitting the woman. He then fled the scene.
WCJB
Lake City Police investigate shooting incident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was injured after shots were fired in Lake City on Tuesday night. According to Lake City Police they heard gunfire around North Davis Street around 8 p.m. At 8:45 p.m. they were then called to a property that was damaged due to the bullets.
JSO: Missing 89-year-old man found safe
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says Harvey Allen has been located safe in an adjoining county. Allen was reported missing by his family. JSO says he was last seen driving westbound on Atlantic Boulevard from Interstate 295 at approximately 2 p.m. today. Again, he has since...
mainstreetdailynews.com
LCPD arrests gunman in shooting
A Lake City man was arrested after he allegedly shot a passenger in his vehicle on Wednesday night. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers arrested Marquis Murrell, 26, after an argument with a passenger inside his Jeep Cherokee around Duval and Lake Jeffrey at 9:20 p.m.
Action News Jax Investigates: Bias profiling claims against the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic stop after a formal complaint was made. Action News Jax first told you last week about traffic stop involving Braxton Smith that happened in late November. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. We have been pushing...
First Coast News
Man in serious condition after officer-involved shooting near Dreamette in Murray Hill
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is recovering after an officer-involved shooting in the Murray Hill area Tuesday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. No officers were injured during the incident. Police say around 10:35 a.m. they responded to the 3600 block of College Place in response to reports...
Wife of slain Jacksonville father of 6 wants answers and the community's help
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — They are a family that wants answers. On November 28th James Barron was shot and killed in the Sanctuary Walk apartments on Jacksonville's Eastside. His daughter was in the car with him when he was killed. Barron leaves behind a wife and 6 children. Now, more...
Man killed in shooting at Jacksonville hotel, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting at the Economy Inn on Youngerman Circle East. STORY: One shot in argument, triggers temporary school lockdowns in Green Cove Springs, police say. According to detectives, at approximately 7:14 a.m., patrol officers responded to the location...
First Coast News
Three arrested after armed robbery turns into police chase in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that turned into a police pursuit in Northeast Jacksonville this past weekend. Deonte Dickerson, 18, was charged with armed robbery, possession of over 20 grams of marijuana and resisting an officer. O'Mareon Blank, 19, was...
First Coast News
Inmate dies after being pulled off life-support in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 22-year-old inmate at the Duval County Jail died earlier this month, according to a report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO says it's Homicide Cold Case Unit was dispatched to the Duval County jail in reference to an unresponsive inmate, Jarvis Miller. Miller was rushed...
Jacksonville mother charged in 5-year-old daughter's death now ruled competent
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from our previous coverage of this case. A woman charged in a high-speed police chase and crash that lead to the death of her 5-year-old daughter is now mentally competent to stand trial. Pamela Cabrera was in court Wednesday...
Activist Ben Frazier appears before judge in Jacksonville after being arrested during City Council meeting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ben Frazier of the Northside Coalition appeared before a judge Wednesday afternoon after being taken into custody during the Jacksonville City Council meeting the night prior. Frazier is charged with resisting an officer and trespassing. Frazier's lawyer, John Phillips, told First Coast News that during Frazier's...
Orange Park man arrested on Blanding Boulevard for aggravated assault, deputies say
An Orange Park man was arrested Friday on one count of aggravated assault, deputies say. Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the McDonald’s, 1083 Blanding Blvd., in reference to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at approximately 10:10 p.m.
Comments / 1