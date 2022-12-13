ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
First Coast News

Arrest made in murder at Jacksonville Super 8 Motel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a murder at the Super 8 Motel at the 5900 block of Youngerman Circle East. After an investigation by JSO, Antonio L. Williams, 34, was identified as the suspect. Homicide detectives found Williams nearby the incident location...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JSO identifies suspect in officer-involved shooting in the Murray Hill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has identified the man charged following an officer-involved shooting in the Murray Hill area Tuesday afternoon. Police say the suspect in this case was identified as Brian Charles Jornet, 47. He was charged with attempted murder, shooting or throwing a deadly missile into a vehicle. He was also charged with four counts of assault.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Man recovering after Southwest Jacksonville shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting on Wednesday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 8:41 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at 5500 Collins Road. An adult man was found and taken to the hospital for treatment after receiving a gunshot wound to his leg, JSO said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WSAV News 3

Police arrest 3 in Charlton County murder

CHARLTON COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested three suspects in the robbery and murder of a Folkston, Georgia man. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Charlton County Sheriff’s Office arrested the following suspects: U.S. Marshals arrested Griffs on Dec. 2 and then McDade and Moore on Dec. 13. The trio robbed and shot […]
CHARLTON COUNTY, GA
WCJB

Stolen police officer’s handgun used in Starke gas station shooting

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Authorities have confirmed the gun involved in a shooting at a gas station in Starke was stolen from a police officer by his stepson. Bradford County Sheriff’s Office officials confirm Cole Crosby, 18, used a stolen gun when he shot a woman at a Circle K on West Brownlee Street in Starke. On Dec. 8, Crosby was handling the gun went it went off hitting the woman. He then fled the scene.
STARKE, FL
WCJB

Lake City Police investigate shooting incident

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was injured after shots were fired in Lake City on Tuesday night. According to Lake City Police they heard gunfire around North Davis Street around 8 p.m. At 8:45 p.m. they were then called to a property that was damaged due to the bullets.
LAKE CITY, FL
First Coast News

JSO: Missing 89-year-old man found safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says Harvey Allen has been located safe in an adjoining county. Allen was reported missing by his family. JSO says he was last seen driving westbound on Atlantic Boulevard from Interstate 295 at approximately 2 p.m. today. Again, he has since...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

LCPD arrests gunman in shooting

A Lake City man was arrested after he allegedly shot a passenger in his vehicle on Wednesday night. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers arrested Marquis Murrell, 26, after an argument with a passenger inside his Jeep Cherokee around Duval and Lake Jeffrey at 9:20 p.m.
LAKE CITY, FL
Action News Jax

Man killed in shooting at Jacksonville hotel, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting at the Economy Inn on Youngerman Circle East. STORY: One shot in argument, triggers temporary school lockdowns in Green Cove Springs, police say. According to detectives, at approximately 7:14 a.m., patrol officers responded to the location...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Inmate dies after being pulled off life-support in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 22-year-old inmate at the Duval County Jail died earlier this month, according to a report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO says it's Homicide Cold Case Unit was dispatched to the Duval County jail in reference to an unresponsive inmate, Jarvis Miller. Miller was rushed...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy