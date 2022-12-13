Authorities say a woman from Platteville was taken to a hospital Saturday after crashing and being entrapped in her vehicle north of Platteville. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s department, 33 year old Samantha Pease of Platteville was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health for treatment. The crash happened at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday in the area of Highway 80 and Mockingbird Road. A report says that Pease was southbound on Highway 80 when she fell asleep and her vehicle went off of the highway and into a ditch, striking the embankment of Mockingbird Road. Pease’s vehicle overturned several times, causing Pease to be entrapped in her vehicle.

