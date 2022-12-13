Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Bid for 11th Street work $169,000 over estimate
NEBRASKA CITY - The Nebraska City City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. on Dec. 19. The agenda includes south 19th Street improvements, a $2.4 million contract with Constructors, Inc., for the 11th Street improvement and discussion about the compensation for the interim city administrator. Bauer Infrastructure has...
News Channel Nebraska
City council approves holiday calendar
AUBURN - The Auburn City Council set its 2023 holiday calendar at Mayor Chris Erickson's first meeting Monday. The list includes 10 holidays including Memorial Day, Labor Day and Veteran's Day, while missing five other holidays, including Martin Lutheran King Jr Day, Arbor Day and Juneteenth. Nebraska acknowledged Juneteenth, which...
News Channel Nebraska
City to review concepts for housing subdivision
NEBRASKA CITY – Nebraska City officials have scheduled an open house on Dec. 20 to review the conceptual overlay for the city housing subdivision near Morgan Drive. The open house is at the Rowe Safety Complex from 4 to 6 p.m. https://rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com/story/46833517/city-advances-land-purchase-for-workforce-housing.
1011now.com
CenterPointe, People’s City Mission step in to provide Civil Protective Custody services for law enforcement
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Multiple community organizations are coming together to fill a gap left by The Bridge Behavioral Health, which allowed contracts with law enforcement for Civil Protective Custody to expire this fall, and stakeholders told 10/11 NOW so far, it’s going well. “It’s not a problem anybody...
News Channel Nebraska
Richardson County accepts Four-County Juvenile Justice
FALLS CITY - The Richardson County Board accepted the latest agreement for the community-based juvenile services aid program along with Johnson, Nemaha and Pawnee counties. Nemaha County is the lead for the Four County Juvenile Justice Team and is responsible for employing people distributing program funds. There are funding opportunities...
State now expected to complete long-delayed expressway system in 2036
The long-delayed state expressway system — once projected to be completed by 2003— is now expected to be completed by 2036, state lawmakers were told Tuesday.
News Channel Nebraska
North School expansion proposed in Falls City
FALLS CITY - Superintendent Tim Heckenlively says Falls City Public Schools is motivated to expand the current space at North School to meet the district’s immediate early childcare development needs. Proposals include an addition to the east wing for two additional preschool classrooms, the Sixpence program, therapy rooms, a...
Omaha-based construction company leader in work on Lincoln South Beltway
The Lincoln South Beltway officially opened to traffic on Wednesday. It's a project several years in the making and an Omaha-based construction company led the way, even during the pandemic.
News Channel Nebraska
Florida men ordered to pay Nebraska $10,000 for drug tax
NEBRASKA CITY – Two Florida men were fined and ordered to pay the Nebraska Department of Revenue $10,000 for possession of marijuana without drug tax stamp on April 26. Manuel Paz, 31, and Gary Hudson, 62, were arrested after an Otoe County sheriff’s deputy stopped a Hyundai on Highway 2. The deputy told the court there were 68, one-pound packages of marijuana in the trunk.
News Channel Nebraska
Threat, assault charges in Otoe, Cass counties
NEBRASKA CITY – Aaron Smallfoot, 41, of Dunbar is charged in Otoe County with terroristic threats, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and misdemeanor domestic assault on Dec. 7. An arrest affidavit says a woman told a sheriff’s deputy she was assaulted with injury and threats were made...
News Channel Nebraska
Smoke, small fire sends Beatrice Fire and Rescue to laundromat
BEATRICE – Beatrice Firefighters were called to a laundromat Thursday afternoon at 1623 Court Street. A small fire started in one of the Soap Opera business drying units, caused by a lint buildup that overheated. Fire Captain Corey Lienemann says there was no significant damage to the dryer unit...
kfornow.com
State Employees Hold Press Conference Ahead Of Negotiation Deadline
NAPE-AFSCME Local 61 (napeafscme.org) (KFOR NEWS December 14, 2022) The Nebraska Association of Public Employees (NAPE/AFSCME Local 61), the union representing over 8,000 State of Nebraska employees, is currently in negotiations with the State of Nebraska for a new two-year labor contract to last through June 30, 2025. The statutory deadline to complete negotiations is December 31, and progress so far has been slow.
News Channel Nebraska
Izzy Bare presents for school's American civics requirement
NEBRASKA CITY – Nebraska City School Board met its American civics requirement under LB 399 with a presentation this month by senior Izzy Bare. The bill requires schools to incorporate into its curriculum either an exam based on the 100-question civics portion of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services naturalization test or a civics-focused project, paper or presentation.
News Channel Nebraska
Falls City reports on state assessment data
FALLS CITY - Falls City School Superintendent Tim Heckenlively reported on Nebraska state assessment data for spring of 2022. Falls City exceeded the state average in proficiency scores in English and mathematics in fourth grade. Eighth and fifth graders exceeded state scores in science. The fifth graders also outperformed the...
News Channel Nebraska
Methamphetamine cases on court docket
SALEM – Buddy Graves, 40, of Salem is charged with possession of a deadly weapon and methamphetamine on Dec. 2. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office assisted with a probation search of a Salem residence. An arrest affidavit says burnt foil, methamphetamine and a smoking pipe were found, along with five knives with blades over 3.5 inches.
klkntv.com
Homeowner says some trucks are getting lost on new Lincoln South Beltway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – For some drivers, it’s going to take a while to get used to the new Lincoln South Beltway. On the east end of the beltway, where Highway 2 and 120th Street connect, some drivers are getting confused due to a lack of clear signage.
News Channel Nebraska
Patton, Werner inducted to Syracuse City Council
SYRACUSE - Nate Patton and Jerry Werner were sworn in for Syracuse City Council at Wednesday’s meeting. Werner, who was also elected as council president, is in his second term. He will head up the finance committee with Wes Halvorsen. Laramie Werner received a plaque for four years of...
News Channel Nebraska
Southern Gage County highway intersection wreck injures one
BEATRICE – A southern Gage County accident Wednesday morning caused injuries to one of two drivers involved. Gage County Sheriff’s officers say it was a two-vehicle accident near Odell, at the junction of Nebraska Highways 8 and 112. Authorities say 37-year-old Giesic Centeno Lanza of Beatrice was driving...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska troopers arrest trucker after pursuit, standoff
BEATRICE - One person is in custody following a hit-and-run with a Nebraska State Trooper, a pursuit, and an hour-long standoff on Interstate 80. The incident started at about 5:10 p.m., after NSP had received information regarding a semi pulling a flatbed trailer, driving recklessly on Interstate 80 near Lincoln. A trooper observed the semi and attempted a traffic stop.
kfornow.com
State Officials Celebrate Opening of Lincoln South Beltway
(KFOR NEWS December 12, 2022) The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT), with Governor Pete Ricketts and other invited guests, will host an event on December 14th to celebrate the opening of Lincoln South Beltway to all traffic. Hawkins Construction Company has completed major construction on the mainline of the Lincoln South Beltway, one of the largest projects NDOT has undertaken.
