ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

This Super-Plush Pet Bed With Over 52,000 Five-Star Reviews Is the Ultimate Snuggle Spot for Dogs & Cats

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Most pet parents would do anything to make sure their fur baby is as comfortable as possible (*cough cough* including letting them sleep with you in bed *cough cough*). But this faux fur calming bed is so cuddly and cozy, your pet may decide that their bed is actually way comfier than yours — and best of all, you can get it on sale right now.
CNN

The 26 best gifts for cat lovers, according to pet experts

Sure, you wanna make sure you have the best gifts for your mom, dad and best friends, but there’s something even greater about finding the perfect gift for your cat. With help from vets and cat behaviorists, we found the best gifts for cats that will make them purr, meow and take a nice nap in your lap.
The Independent

Dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after keeping entire litter of puppies

A devoted dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after he decided to keep a whole litter of puppies and adopted another one that was due to be put down.Collin Standon, 24, already had three golden retrievers when cherished pets Chloe and Sam had a litter of nine pups.He made the decision to keep them all and now has 13 fully-grown dogs, insisting that he loves the “challenge”.“It’s not like anything you’d ever imagine, happiness is an understatement. I hear people complaining about keeping up with one or two - try 13,” Standon said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dog abandoned while pregnant happily plays with her puppies in new videoWorld’s oldest tortoise turns 190 having seen off two world wars and British EmpirePrincess Kate dazzles in rented green gown at Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston
TODAY.com

Veterinarian breaks down pet holiday hazards to avoid

From holiday ornaments to plants and treats, there are plenty of dangers that can be hazardous to pets. Veterinarian Dr. Ruth MacPete shares ways to keep your furry friends safe this season.Dec. 8, 2022.
WBBJ

Pet of the Week: Gracie Mae

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Gracie Mae. Gracie Mae is a mature ladybug, somewhere between 6 to 9-years-old but so full of life and love. She is the biggest cuddle bug and has the craziest happy dance. She is heart-worm negative, spayed, fully...
Amancay Tapia

Emotional Support Pets That are Not Dogs or Cats

Whereas some of the pets on this list are not as affectionate or loving as our dogs and cats, they make for great company even if they don't like to be held. If you are a dog owner you know just how much they give us in terms of emotional support, however any animal can be an emotional support animal, so it is never too late to welcome a pet into your home. Here are some small and low maintenance pets you may consider if you are not really a dog or cat person.
studyfinds.org

Can you teach an old dog or cat new tricks? Most owners agree their pet’s gotten smarter with age

NEW YORK — With age does, in fact, come wisdom, according to 71 percent of pet parents who believe their furry friend has gotten smarter over the years. The survey of 2,000 dog and cat parents looked at some of the experiences with younger and senior pets and found that as they’ve gotten older, pets are better at interacting with other pets or people (72%) and learning new tricks or commands (56%).
The Independent

RSPCA ‘begging’ people not to dump their pets this winter

An animal welfare charity said it is “begging” people not to dump their pets amid rising concerns about neglect and abandonment.The RSPCA said it has seen a 25% rise in the number of abandonment incidents being dealt with by its rescue teams this year, as well as a 13% rise in neglect incidents.The charity said it is working hard to keep pets in loving homes this Christmas by providing support to those struggling.It is appealing to people who are in a position to donate to join the Christmas Rescue at a time when the charity says “any contribution could make...
purewow.com

Our Favorite Pieces of Pet-Friendly Furniture That Hide Fur and Hold Up to Claws

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Try as we might, sometimes there’s no keeping our pets off the furniture. Investing in pet-friendly furniture saves us the...
a-z-animals.com

9 Best Dog Breeds That Are Good With Cats

Getting a dog to keep your cat company while at work is an excellent idea! When you get home, you’ll be greeted by two fluffy friends eager to play and cuddle!. However, choosing a dog breed that’s good with cats is of utmost importance. Cats won’t like all dog breeds around them. For instance, some dog breeds have strong herding instincts, meaning they’ll spend their whole day chasing your cat around the house. This doesn’t mean they’ll hurt the cat, as long as they’re properly introduced to each other. However, we’re almost sure your cat will neither appreciate nor tolerate this.

Comments / 0

Community Policy