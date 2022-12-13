Read full article on original website
Jan. 6 panel urges Trump prosecution with criminal referral
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee urged the Justice Department on Monday to bring criminal charges against former President Donald Trump and his allies, wrapping up its investigation of the violent 2021 Capitol insurrection with what lawmakers called a “roadmap to justice.” As they cap one of the most exhaustive and aggressive congressional probes in memory, the panel’s seven Democrats and two Republicans are recommending criminal charges against Trump and associates who helped him launch a multifaceted pressure campaign to try to overturn his 2020 election loss. The panel also released a lengthy summary of its final...
What to watch for during the January 6 committee's final session
The House select committee investigating the US Capitol attack on January 6, 2021, will hold its last public meeting on Monday, marking the end of an expansive investigation that has spanned more than 17 months, encompassed more than 1,000 interviews and culminated in accusations that former President Donald Trump and his closest allies sought to overthrow the 2020 presidential election and stop the peaceful transfer of power.
January 6 committee expected to wrap up its work with a historic call for Trump's accountability
The expected move by the January 6 committee to formally ask the Department of Justice to prosecute former President Donald Trump over his role in the US Capitol insurrection will make history, whether or not charges are ever brought.
Biden signs short-term funding bill to avert a government shutdown this week
President Joe Biden signed a one-week stopgap funding bill on Friday to avert a government shutdown, extending the deadline until December 23 to allow congressional negotiators more time to finalize a full-year funding deal.
Biden administration finalizing its plans as it braces for end of Title 42
The Biden administration is finalizing its plans, including a controversial asylum policy, ahead of the end of a Trump-era border restriction that's set to expire in just days, according to officials familiar with the planning.
Veteran CNN investigative journalist Drew Griffin dead at 60
Drew Griffin, CNN's award-winning Senior Investigative Correspondent, known for getting even the cagiest of interview subjects to engage in a story, died Saturday after a long battle with cancer, his family said. He was 60.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
A Russian tank unit deliberately attacked another Russian position in Ukraine, report says, illustrating vicious rivalries within Putin's army
The Russian attack on an allied group after an argument clearly showed the tensions that have been widely reported in the Russian war effort.
GOP strategist: Jan. 6 hearings have taken a 'massive' political toll on Trump
Democratic Rep. Madeleine Dean, CNN Senior Political Commentator Scott Jennings, and CNN Political Commentators Ashley Allison and Kristen Soltis Anderson join CNN's Jake Tapper to evaluate the impact of the January 6 Committee, as well as the potential for a new influx of migrants at the border after the court-ordered lifting of a Trump-era immigration rule.
Scammers steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in shipments from US food suppliers, FBI warns
Cybercriminals have in recent months stolen hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of shipments from US food suppliers by placing fraudulent orders for milk products, the FBI and other federal agencies warned on Friday.
Pope Francis has already signed resignation letter in case of bad health
Pope Francis has revealed in a new interview that he has already signed his resignation letter to be used in the event of him becoming "impaired."
Hear John Dean's prediction about DOJ filing charges against Trump
Former Nixon White House counsel and CNN contributor John Dean discusses the January 6th House select committee's potential criminal referrals to the Department of Justice of former President Donald Trump and his allies.
Rep. Lofgren says executive summary will have 'very bad' previously unreleased evidence from Jan. 6 hearings
January 6 committee member Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) speaks to CNN's Jake Tapper about the committee's upcoming final report with recommendations to the Justice Department.
Appeals court rejects bid by GOP-led states to keep Title 42 border policy in force
A federal appeals court on Friday rejected a bid by several Republican-led states to keep the so-called Title 42 rule in force, after a district court struck the controversial Trump-era border policy down.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Putin in Belarus, eyeing next steps in Ukraine war
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rare trip Monday to Moscow's ally Belarus as his forces pursued their campaign to bombard Ukraine from the air amid a broad battlefield stalemate almost 10 months into the war. Putin’s visit to Minsk came hours after...
Kari Lake vows to 'burn it to the ground' as a judge considers her election lawsuit
On Monday, a Maricopa County Superior Court judge heard arguments on whether to toss out Kari Lake’s lawsuit challenging the election. So naturally, Lake had a message for Maricopa County on Sunday. ...
Donald Trump's NFT superhero trading cards timed the market all wrong
Donald Trump's entrance into the NFT world came at the worst possible moment.
First on CNN: Biden administration moves to phase out compact fluorescent light bulbs and push market toward LEDs
A new Biden rule would effectively phase out compact fluorescent light bulbs and move the US light bulb markets decisively to more energy-efficient LEDs.
High Court rules UK's Rwanda asylum plan is lawful
The UK's controversial policy to deport some asylum seekers to Rwanda was deemed lawful by the country's High Court. CNN's Nada Bashir reports.
New York City says it needs $3 billion from federal government in coming years to respond to asylum seekers
New York is hoping to receive $3 billion from the federal government through 2026 to handle the influx of migrants that local leaders have been grappling with for months, according to a new government report.
