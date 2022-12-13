ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel urges Trump prosecution with criminal referral

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee urged the Justice Department on Monday to bring criminal charges against former President Donald Trump and his allies, wrapping up its investigation of the violent 2021 Capitol insurrection with what lawmakers called a “roadmap to justice.” As they cap one of the most exhaustive and aggressive congressional probes in memory, the panel’s seven Democrats and two Republicans are recommending criminal charges against Trump and associates who helped him launch a multifaceted pressure campaign to try to overturn his 2020 election loss. The panel also released a lengthy summary of its final...
ARIZONA STATE
CNN

What to watch for during the January 6 committee's final session

The House select committee investigating the US Capitol attack on January 6, 2021, will hold its last public meeting on Monday, marking the end of an expansive investigation that has spanned more than 17 months, encompassed more than 1,000 interviews and culminated in accusations that former President Donald Trump and his closest allies sought to overthrow the 2020 presidential election and stop the peaceful transfer of power.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CNN

GOP strategist: Jan. 6 hearings have taken a 'massive' political toll on Trump

Democratic Rep. Madeleine Dean, CNN Senior Political Commentator Scott Jennings, and CNN Political Commentators Ashley Allison and Kristen Soltis Anderson join CNN's Jake Tapper to evaluate the impact of the January 6 Committee, as well as the potential for a new influx of migrants at the border after the court-ordered lifting of a Trump-era immigration rule.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Putin in Belarus, eyeing next steps in Ukraine war

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rare trip Monday to Moscow's ally Belarus as his forces pursued their campaign to bombard Ukraine from the air amid a broad battlefield stalemate almost 10 months into the war. Putin’s visit to Minsk came hours after...
WASHINGTON STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
179K+
Post
1098M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy