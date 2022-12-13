ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cities look at banning natural gas

The cities of Eugene and Milwaukie are looking at regulations to ban natural gas connections in new residential construction. A handful of unions say that’s a bad idea, for workers, for energy diversity and for cost. The Oregon cities would follow similar regulations in Washington and California. In Washington,...
MILWAUKIE, OR
The Portland Mercury

How a California Nonprofit Has Shaped City Council's Homeless Encampment Plan

Portland homeless shelter providers were taken by surprise in October when Mayor Ted Wheeler and City Commissioner Dan Ryan unveiled a plan to open several large-scale outdoor homeless encampments across town. Many longtime organizations, several of which already ran outdoor shelters similar to the proposed camps, had expected the city to seek their input in the proposal.
PORTLAND, OR
montavilla.net

Public Trash Cans Coming to NE Portland

The next wave of public trash cans will hit Portland’s streets early in 2023 as new receptacles arrive from the manufacturer. A year ago, the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability (BPS) installed trash cans throughout SE Portland, including parts of Montavilla. Now city staff are preparing for the NE expansion and need the public’s help in determining the placement of those rubbish containers. People can take the online survey now but must submit their entries by Monday, December 19th.
PORTLAND, OR
pnwag.net

Portland to Replace Petroleum Diesel Sales with Biodiesel

Portland’s city council recently voted to phase out petroleum diesel sales and replace the product with biofuels. The policy focuses on diesel fuel, phasing in requirements for cleaner, renewable fuels, with the goal of achieving 99% renewable blend of all diesel fuel sales in Portland by 2030. The rulemaking process and the interim rule allows flexibility to adjust the policy based on real market conditions.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Evictions Surge in Multnomah County

As pandemic-related tenant protections fall away, Portland evictions have skyrocketed. Since August, the number in Multnomah County has easily eclipsed pre-pandemic totals, rising above 700 per month. In April 2020, evictions plummeted after the state issued a near blanket ban. This October, Oregon’s “safe harbor” law stopping the eviction of...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
WWEEK

The Best-Laid Plans of Powell’s Books Go Awry on Hawthorne

Address: 3747 SE Hawthorne Blvd. When gourmet grocer Pastaworks announced plans to end its 32-year run on Hawthorne Boulevard in 2016, another Portland institution stepped in to take its place. Powell’s Books announced plans to merge the Pastaworks space with its stores on both sides of the grocer. The resulting...
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Clark County contractor fined $3,000 by Ecology

A Clark County contractor was one of eight businesses to receive fines from the Washington State Department of Ecology this summer. In a Dec. 5 release, Ecology announced contractor Drew Rotschy received a $3,000 fine in July. According to the announcement, erosion at a jobsite led to dirty construction water filling a stormwater pond. The water was pumped from the pond to a vegetated area that ran offsite and impacted a nearby tributary of Gee Creek.
CLARK COUNTY, WA

