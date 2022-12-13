Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: New report finds culture of misconduct within the NWSL, Portland Thorns FCEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Gov. Kate Brown commutes the sentences of 17 people on death row in OregonEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Man on the run after girlfriend found dead at Powell Butte ParkEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Portland police say 3 men dead, 1 woman injured in apparent murder-suicideEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
Envoy two-story penthouse atop SW Portland pink landmark is for sale at $3,275,000
Long before the Pearl District pushed penthouses prices to the moon, Nob Hill was the address for Portland’s rich and famous. Grocery maven and former gold prospector Fred G. Meyer once occupied the top floor of the landmark 1929 Envoy residential building off West Burnside Street. The Envoy penthouse...
The Portland Mercury
Multnomah County Board Approves Budget Proposal to Fund Rental Assistance, Defying Wheeler's Demand
The Multnomah County Commission voted unanimously Thursday to direct $28 million in excess funds toward an array of rental assistance programs, dodging a request from Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office to spend some of those dollars on the city’s mass homeless encampment plan. Due to an unpredicted influx in...
History of the Ladd Carriage House
The building is all that's left of a once grand estate.
nwlaborpress.org
Cities look at banning natural gas
The cities of Eugene and Milwaukie are looking at regulations to ban natural gas connections in new residential construction. A handful of unions say that’s a bad idea, for workers, for energy diversity and for cost. The Oregon cities would follow similar regulations in Washington and California. In Washington,...
Amtrak modernizing its trains on Northwest route serving Whatcom
Funds to build the new trains are part of President Biden’s infrastructure package.
WWEEK
After Complaints From Neighbors About Cost Burden, City Won’t Build Sidewalks on Southeast 89th Avenue
In October, WW wrote about a street of homeowners in Southeast Portland unhappy with the city’s demands that each pay $24,000 for sidewalks soon to be built along their street. The backlash from neighbors was so strong that after weeks of discussion, the Portland City Council walked back its...
The Portland Mercury
How a California Nonprofit Has Shaped City Council's Homeless Encampment Plan
Portland homeless shelter providers were taken by surprise in October when Mayor Ted Wheeler and City Commissioner Dan Ryan unveiled a plan to open several large-scale outdoor homeless encampments across town. Many longtime organizations, several of which already ran outdoor shelters similar to the proposed camps, had expected the city to seek their input in the proposal.
WWEEK
After Years of Attempts, Eastmoreland Neighborhood Makes It Into the National Register of Historic Places
The National Park Service added the Eastmoreland neighborhood to the National Register of Historic Places on Dec. 8, following multiple failed attempts and allegations of a deeply flawed process. Eastmoreland, an upper-class neighborhood in Southeast Portland near Reed College, has been vying for a place on the register for years...
WWEEK
Just as Portland Limits Diesel Sales, a Finnish Oil Company Swoops In and Grabs Alternative Fuel
In Portland, grease is gold. Last week, the City Council passed a resolution that will gradually ban the sale of petroleum-based diesel fuel within city limits starting in 2024, a national first. By 2030, the city will require stations to sell only diesel made from low-carbon, renewable sources, such as used cooking oil or animal tallow, aka grease.
Chipmaker shelves plans for $5B factory, won’t expand in Oregon
Microchip Technology has decided not to build a $5 billion factory in Gresham or anywhere else, eliminating one of Oregon’s best prospects for adding new semiconductor manufacturing jobs. “They have decided not to expand at all in the U.S. because of … extenuating circumstances with a current partner,” said...
montavilla.net
Public Trash Cans Coming to NE Portland
The next wave of public trash cans will hit Portland’s streets early in 2023 as new receptacles arrive from the manufacturer. A year ago, the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability (BPS) installed trash cans throughout SE Portland, including parts of Montavilla. Now city staff are preparing for the NE expansion and need the public’s help in determining the placement of those rubbish containers. People can take the online survey now but must submit their entries by Monday, December 19th.
pnwag.net
Portland to Replace Petroleum Diesel Sales with Biodiesel
Portland’s city council recently voted to phase out petroleum diesel sales and replace the product with biofuels. The policy focuses on diesel fuel, phasing in requirements for cleaner, renewable fuels, with the goal of achieving 99% renewable blend of all diesel fuel sales in Portland by 2030. The rulemaking process and the interim rule allows flexibility to adjust the policy based on real market conditions.
717% uptick in calls directed to Portland Street Response
Over the last six months, the Portland Street Response has responded to a whopping 717% more calls than those received in 2021, according to a report from Portland State University.
WWEEK
Evictions Surge in Multnomah County
As pandemic-related tenant protections fall away, Portland evictions have skyrocketed. Since August, the number in Multnomah County has easily eclipsed pre-pandemic totals, rising above 700 per month. In April 2020, evictions plummeted after the state issued a near blanket ban. This October, Oregon’s “safe harbor” law stopping the eviction of...
WWEEK
The Best-Laid Plans of Powell’s Books Go Awry on Hawthorne
Address: 3747 SE Hawthorne Blvd. When gourmet grocer Pastaworks announced plans to end its 32-year run on Hawthorne Boulevard in 2016, another Portland institution stepped in to take its place. Powell’s Books announced plans to merge the Pastaworks space with its stores on both sides of the grocer. The resulting...
WWEEK
A Miami Company Had Big Plans for Portland’s Fast Food. It’s Struggling to Deliver.
A few years ago, restaurants started sprouting up in Portland like toadstools, with names like Mr. Beast Burger, Sticky Wings and Man vs. Fries. They served smash burgers, hot wings, and cheese fries to patrons ordering with a tap of their phones. None of these places really existed—at least, not...
thereflector.com
Clark County contractor fined $3,000 by Ecology
A Clark County contractor was one of eight businesses to receive fines from the Washington State Department of Ecology this summer. In a Dec. 5 release, Ecology announced contractor Drew Rotschy received a $3,000 fine in July. According to the announcement, erosion at a jobsite led to dirty construction water filling a stormwater pond. The water was pumped from the pond to a vegetated area that ran offsite and impacted a nearby tributary of Gee Creek.
Cafe Olli is Portland’s best new bakery (and pizzeria too)
Editor’s note: This week, we continue our countdown of Portland’s best new restaurants of 2022, leading to our Restaurant of the Year announcement on Friday. At No. 2: Cafe Olli, Portland’s best new bakery and pizzeria. The doors don’t open until 9 a.m., but Cafe Olli is...
Washington AG signs Walmart resolution; settlement could bring state $62M
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Wednesday that he will sign onto a resolution with Walmart with the hope Washington could receive an estimated $62.6 million from a nationwide settlement.
Lilia is a highly personal, hyper-seasonal Mexican restaurant like no other in Portland
Editor’s note: This week we continue our countdown of Portland’s best new restaurants of 2022, leading to our Restaurant of the Year announcement on Friday. At No. 4: Lilia, chef Juan Gomez’ hyper-seasonal spin on familiar Mexican dishes. Portland chef Juan Gomez took the call and fell...
