FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his carRoger MarshKentucky State
Big Regional Grocery Store is Permanently Closing a Location in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAurora, IN
Celebrating Pepp & Dolores for Their Accomplishment as a Top 100 RestaurantLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
Big city feel of Cincinnati stands out to Adonijah Green on his official visit with the Bearcats
Four-star EDGE Adonijah Green out of Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove has been committed to Louisville for almost two years and when he committed Scott Satterfield was the.
Former Bearcats Great Alec Pierce Reveals How He Landed At Cincinnati
Academic opportunity had a lot to do with Pierce making plays at Nippert Stadium.
Former Cincinnati commitment Luke Evans discusses Mississippi State decision
Over the past couple of months, 2023 cornerback and 247Sports three-star prospect Luke Evans has become a top priority for Mississippi State. The Bulldogs hosted Evans and his family for an official visit last weekend and on Thursday evening, Evans committed to Mississippi State. The Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) Prep standout originally...
Cincinnati Basketball: Bearcats beat down rival Miami in 149th all-time meeting
In a bounce back performance following the loss to Xavier last weekend, the Bearcats blew past the rival Miami RedHawks 103-76 on Wednesday evening to improve to 7-4 this season. Cincinnati senior guard David DeJulius scored a game-high 22 points, four assists and two steals in the win, while Landers...
Cincinnati vs Miami: Things to Watch
The Cincinnati Bearcats (6-4) will look to bounce back from a thrilling but difficult loss in the Crosstown Shootout when they welcome the Miami RedHawks (4-5) to Fifth Third.
WLWT 5
Jimmy Fallon on Cincinnati: 'There's nothing like having the pasta with chili on it'
Cincinnati chili is back in the spotlight once again, this time on the Jimmy Fallon show. This week, a Queen City resident called Giovanni, was randomly selected as the winner of the 12 days of Christmas sweaters segment. As he went to get his new gear, Fallon shared his opinion...
wvxu.org
George Vogel retiring from WLWT-TV after 'a great run and lots of fun'
George Vogel started at WLWT-TV in 1980 as an intern while studying at the University of Cincinnati — and never left. "Somehow I have been here ever since," Vogel told me Wednesday when he announced he's retiring in March. He's still getting used to the idea of leaving Channel 5 after WLWT-TV celebrates its 75th anniversary in February.
middletownathletics.com
Boys Varsity Basketball beats Mason 56 – 55
A strong third quarter for the Middies put them on top! Middletown was led by Landers with 17 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals.
WLWT 5
Who's playing in Cincinnati? Check out the star-studded list of shows coming in 2023
CINCINNATI — With a new year comes new shows coming to the Cincinnati area. And in 2023, there's a lot of big names set to perform in the Queen City. From Taylor Swift to Adam Sandler to P!INK, there's a show for everyone at different venues including Heritage Bank Center, Riverbend, Paycor Stadium and Great American Ball Park.
CovCath senior guard sparks third-quarter rally that propels team to 86-66 win over Holy Cross
Covington Catholic senior point guard Evan Ipsaro said he wasn’t feeling well at halftime of Tuesday’s home game against Holy Cross, but his team was three points behind and needed their floor leader to make a comeback. Whatever was wrong with Ipsaro didn’t show in the third quarter...
Sound Advice: Cincinnati's Fairmount Girls Have Been Integral to the Queen City's Music Scene for Over Two Decades
Fairmount Girls play Northside Tavern on Dec. 16.
WKRC
100 jobs expected for new manfacturing facility planned at former Cincinnati Gardens site
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - When Cynthia Booth was looking for sites to build a new plant to make personal protective equipment, with the goal of employing local residents and reducing dependence on offshore manufacturers, her real estate broker took her to several sites outside the city of Cincinnati. “I’m...
WLWT 5
Robbery reported on Garfield Place in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Robbery reported on Garfield Place in downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
WKRC
City of Cincinnati gives apartment complex owners 10 days to fix poor conditions
HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - The Williamsburg of Cincinnati Apartments faces possible legal consequences. The City of Cincinnati gave the owners of the complex 10 days to start making changes. The city sent a letter which outlined 10 demands in detail. The request included asking the complex to allow a city...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries Beechmont and Church Place in Linwood
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Beechmont Avenue and Church Place in Linwood. For live traffic updates, click here.This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
An assault with injuries has been reported on Harrison Avenue, Westwood
CINCINNATI — An assault with injuries has been reported on Harrison Avenue in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
craftbrewingbusiness.com
Cincinnati brewery, pizza shop and ice cream brand expand together in cool new venue
We focus a lot on local collaborations in craft beer. Usually these take the form of products — a beer brewed with local ingredients or marketed in support of a cause, or a snack made with spent grains, etc. A new venture between standout Cincinnati companies takes local team-ups to a new level.
Covington teacher takes Miss America stage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Miss Kentucky is in Connecticut competing in Miss America 2023 starting Monday, Dec. 12. Springfield-native, Hannah Edelen, 24, will be representing the bluegrass state in a competition of class and elegance. The first-generation college student earned her Bachelor's degree at Northern Kentucky University, completed her Master's...
WKRC
Dorothy Lane Market gets final approval for Greater Cincinnati store
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Plans for a Dorothy Lane Market, the gourmet grocer that has become a Dayton institution, continue to progress, with the project landing its final approval recently. Last week, the Mason Planning Commission approved the final development and landscaping plans for the market. This means officials...
WKRC
Major $20 million gift donated to Xavier University
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Xavier University announced Thursday morning that it has received a $20 million gift from Sarah and John Lechleiter for a new science facility on campus. The Lechleiters' support for Xavier University is centered strongly around their belief in the importance of Catholic education. "We have a sincere interest in supporting academic excellence at Xavier in the Jesuit Catholic tradition," said the Lechleiters in a release.
