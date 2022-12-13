ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

George Vogel retiring from WLWT-TV after 'a great run and lots of fun'

George Vogel started at WLWT-TV in 1980 as an intern while studying at the University of Cincinnati — and never left. "Somehow I have been here ever since," Vogel told me Wednesday when he announced he's retiring in March. He's still getting used to the idea of leaving Channel 5 after WLWT-TV celebrates its 75th anniversary in February.
Robbery reported on Garfield Place in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Robbery reported on Garfield Place in downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
Report of a crash with injuries Beechmont and Church Place in Linwood

CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Beechmont Avenue and Church Place in Linwood. For live traffic updates, click here.This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Covington teacher takes Miss America stage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Miss Kentucky is in Connecticut competing in Miss America 2023 starting Monday, Dec. 12. Springfield-native, Hannah Edelen, 24, will be representing the bluegrass state in a competition of class and elegance. The first-generation college student earned her Bachelor's degree at Northern Kentucky University, completed her Master's...
Dorothy Lane Market gets final approval for Greater Cincinnati store

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Plans for a Dorothy Lane Market, the gourmet grocer that has become a Dayton institution, continue to progress, with the project landing its final approval recently. Last week, the Mason Planning Commission approved the final development and landscaping plans for the market. This means officials...
Major $20 million gift donated to Xavier University

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Xavier University announced Thursday morning that it has received a $20 million gift from Sarah and John Lechleiter for a new science facility on campus. The Lechleiters' support for Xavier University is centered strongly around their belief in the importance of Catholic education. "We have a sincere interest in supporting academic excellence at Xavier in the Jesuit Catholic tradition," said the Lechleiters in a release.
