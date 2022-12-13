Read full article on original website
roselawgroupreporter.com
Plans to turn former Big Surf site into industrial park move forward
Nearly 700,000 square feet of new industrial buildings are a step closer to being built in the East Valley at the former home of wave pools, beach volleyball and ice skating. According to plans submitted to the city of Tempe, California-based Overton Moore Properties looks to build 689,109 square feet across three speculation warehouses at 1480 N. McClintock Drive — the site of the former Big Surf Wave Park and the Inland Oceans Ice Arena.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Maricopa’s 2nd hospital gets P&Z approvals
The Planning & Zoning Commission approved four measures Monday that move the city’s second hospital closer to becoming a reality. A minor General Plan amendment for 40.6 acres at North White and Parker Road and North Farrell Road from high-density residential, medium-density residential and employment to all high-density residential.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Heritage District South Anchor sale going before Gilbert Town Council
The town of Gilbert is ready to move forward on a key part of the Heritage District redevelopment plan. Staff is asking the Gilbert Town Council on Dec. 13 to approve the sale of a 2.88-acre lot on the district’s south end to a St. Louis-based real estate group for a mixed-use development at a cost of $4.6 million.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Tractor Supply moves forward in Maricopa
A proposed Tractor Supply store in Maricopa Wells Power Center on Monday received unanimous approval of site, landscape, photometric and elevation plans by the city Planning & Zoning Commission. Tractor Supply Co. is the largest farm and ranch retailer in the U.S., operating more than 2,000 stores. The company is...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Water situation still murky for Rio Verde Foothills, but Supervisor Galvin continues working toward solution
With weeks until their taps run dry, Rio Verde Foothills residents have yet to find a solid solution to their water woes. Scottsdale intends to cut off its water to the community, which is near city limits but falls outside its boundaries as an unincorporated area of the county, at the end of the year.
roselawgroupreporter.com
New E. Mesa facility to cut response time
Work on a $44 million, 50,000-square-foot combined police and fire station at the northeast corner of Brown and Power Roads –dubbed the Northeast Public Safety Facility – got underway this month as City Council approved a construction contract and celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony earlier this month. When completed,...
East Valley Tribune
New Valley housing data may cheer home sellers
A big silver lining for Valley home sellers could be emerging in the dark cloud hanging over the Valley housing market. The Cromford Report, the Valley’s leading analyst of the local housing market, reported on two trends that may ultimately spell encouraging news for sellers – and dismal news for buyers.
kjzz.org
New road adds connection to SR 24 in Mesa
Mesa has completed its expansion of Signal Butte Road, offering an alternate access route to state Route 24. The route opens Wednesday, connecting Signal Butte Road from Germann to Williams Field roads. The connection provides four lanes running north and two lanes for future expansion to the south. Improvements also...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Dual-branded hotel planned for Village at Prasada
Credit: The Richardson Design Partnership/ Performance Capital Partners, LLC. Performance Capital Partners, LLC has acquired a site for its upcoming dual-brand Marriott TownePlace Suites and Marriott Fairfield Inn & Suiteshotel complex to be located in Village at Prasada on the southeast quadrant of Waddell Road and Loop 303 in Surprise.
SignalsAZ
Peoria’s Bulk Trash Services are Changing
Beginning Feb. 6, 2023, Peoria’s bulk trash service will be available twice a year “by appointment” for Peoria residents with active solid waste accounts. Residents can schedule up to two free bulk trash collections per calendar year. Additional collections may be scheduled for a fee. Visit www.peoriaaz.gov/bulktrash...
fox10phoenix.com
City of Phoenix documents identify man who owns unauthorized sculptures that were put up near 'The Zone'
We now know the name of a man who owns a number of dinosaur sculptures that have been erected in a part of Central Phoenix known as 'The Zone,' where a number of homeless people congregate. City of Phoenix officials have said the sculptures are not authorized to be there.
fox10phoenix.com
100-year-old Goodyear bar to be relocated due to road project
Roman's Oasis in Goodyear has been around for a century, and has witnessed the rise of an entire city. Due to a road widening project, it will have to be torn down, but that doesn't mean it's the end of the road for this bar. FOX 10's Lindsey Ragas reports.
roselawgroupreporter.com
East Valley riding wave of technology growth in region
The East Valley has been reaping the benefits of the technology sector’s growth in Arizona and Greater Phoenix. The area has seen growth through several corridors across the region, making it a major player in Arizona’s designation as the “Silicon Desert,” a term that has hovered over the area for decades.
East Valley Tribune
City sends 70% recycling haul to a landfill
Mesa’s current recycling program is down in the dumps – literally and figuratively. And it’s going to stay there, at least partially, for years to come. City staff told City Council that 70% or more of the recyclable material Mesa picks up from residents and businesses is thrown into the landfill along with nonrecyclable trash.
AZFamily
Sun City West man who brings joy to neighborhood wins Pay It Forward award
SUN CITY WEST, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- We Paid It Forward in Sun City West to Sam Himes, who organizes his neighborhood outdoor Christmas display every year. “In the past 12 years, Sam and his group, the Sam Ramone Stringers, decorate one entire neighborhood in November and December. They now open it up to residents, and they also opened it to all of Sun City and the Valley,” said Dan Hammel, a friend of Himes.
12news.com
What the current eviction rates mean for Maricopa County residents
The rental eviction rates aren't looking good in Maricopa County. Jen Wahl takes a closer look at the numbers.
roselawgroupreporter.com
[OPINION] Scottsdale could (temporarily) save Rio Verde Foothills from becoming a tumbleweed
In just 16 days, a tiny desert community northeast of Scottsdale is going to run out of water. There are a lot of people to blame for the taps that are about to spit out dust in Rio Verde Foothills. … The residents, for being dumb enough to build their...
Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County: Kari Lake’s election challenge should be swiftly dismissed
Kari Lake wants to overturn her loss in last month’s election, but has failed to identify even one illegal ballot cast, point out a single person who was denied the right to vote or identify any specific instances of fraud, meaning the election challenge must be dismissed, the secretary of state and Maricopa County officials […] The post Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County: Kari Lake’s election challenge should be swiftly dismissed appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
arizonasuntimes.com
Phillip Kline Says Kari Lake’s Lawsuit Reveals ‘Serious Flaws’ in Maricopa County’s Handling of Election
Former Kansas Attorney General Phillip Kline (R) shared his thoughts on Republican Kari Lake’s lawsuit contesting the 2022 general election, saying the allegations shed light on severe issues in Maricopa County’s handling of the election. “Despite media claims, Lake’s lawsuit reveals serious flaws in Maricopa’s handling of mail-in...
Motorcycle riders in serious condition after crash with truck in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — Two people have been hospitalized following a crash involving a truck and motorcycle in Mesa. The crash happened Thursday evening near University Drive and Higley Road. Authorities with the Mesa Police Department said both the motorcycle driver and a passenger on the bike had been taken...
