SUN CITY WEST, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- We Paid It Forward in Sun City West to Sam Himes, who organizes his neighborhood outdoor Christmas display every year. “In the past 12 years, Sam and his group, the Sam Ramone Stringers, decorate one entire neighborhood in November and December. They now open it up to residents, and they also opened it to all of Sun City and the Valley,” said Dan Hammel, a friend of Himes.

SUN CITY WEST, AZ ・ 17 HOURS AGO