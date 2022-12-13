Read full article on original website
Field Test: 5 Trail Bikes Point Uphill in Whistler for the Impossible Climb
5 Hot Trail Bikes Test Traction Limits in Whistler's No Flow Zone. The trail were dry and brittle like a bucket of dusty old bones. When anyone mentions the name Whistler around mountain bikers, A-Line’s groomed berms and jumps come to mind, but the surrounding valley offers some incredible riding too, it’s just very steep and extremely technical. That’s why the No Flow Zone was the perfect place to host another Impossible Climb.
The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 156 - Fall Field Test Companion & BTS in Whistler
With four of them spread around North America, it's been a busy year of Field Testing and we've all ridden a lot of bikes, some better than others. Our last series of 2022 just wrapped, so it's time to sit down and talk about the Fall Field Test that saw us on five new trail bikes in Whistler, BC. I know, not exactly a terrible way to spend the last sunny two weeks of the season, especially as all of the bikes impressed us in one way or another. Sure, they're all a few pounds heavier than they might have been three or four years ago, but they also shrugged off two weeks of hard riding in the bike park and beyond, a routine that would have rattled their predecessors apart in short order.
Veronika Widmann & Harry Molloy Part Ways with Madison Factory Racing
Veronika Widmann and Harry Molloy have announced that they will be leaving the Madison Saracen Factory racing team. Both Veronika and Harry joined the team back in 2021 coming from the Insync Bikes and FS Racing teams. Over the past two seasons while Harry Molloy has been in an assistant manager role, Veronika Widmann has cemented herself as a top-level threat in World Cups with consistent top-ten finishes and eighth place at the World Champs in Les Gets.
Lachlan Blair Announces Departure from Orange Factory Racing
After two incredible years riding and racing for Orange Factory Racing and four years total riding Orange bikes, the time has come for us to go our separate ways. Huge thanks to everyone involved with OFR and at Orange who I have had the pleasure of working with over the years. It has been great to travel the world racing with such a fantastic group of people. There was never a dull moment being a part of a team as exciting as Orange Factory Racing. From magazine covers to racing successes, it has been a brilliant time riding for such an iconic company.
Throwback Thursday: Nathan Rennie Almost Gets Taken Out By a Rolling Log - 2006 DH World Champs
It looks like Nathan Rennie has been digging thru the archives, and he's posted up a treasure trove of DH racing clips and interviews on his YouTube channel. This one is from the 2006 World Championships, and features a cast of legendary riders including Sam Hill, Chris Kovarik, Steve Peat, and Rennie himself.
Canfield Bikes Launches One.2 Super Enduro Build
Canfield Bikes today announces new builds including a pedal-friendly “super enduro” option for the first time on the popular ONE.2, the first and only downhill bike built around the patented Canfield Balance Formula suspension system. Channeling the pedigree of the original Canfield The One, the ONE.2 is designed...
Video: Bernard Kerr's 'A Week in Whistler'
When you're feeling fit and riding at a World Cup pace, there's no better place to ride than Whistler. Step beyond Bernard Kerr's LSD's for a week at Crankworx Whistler. “Coming to Whistler after my two best world cups in a long time, and ever, is pretty cool. Everyone here is pretty hyped. It’s a good feeling to come and just ride your downhill bike in the best place on earth to jump.” Said Kerr on the Whistler visit. “I’m hoping the fun and excitement had in Whistler comes through in the video, it really was a great way to cap off the year.”—Bernard Kerr.
10 Things I loved in 2022: Mike Levy
If I'm honest about it, I'd rather finally do that Nebraskan fat bike Winter Field Test than another Pinkbike Awards article. They're a great way to highlight some standout products, people, and events of the year, sure, but they're also a group decision because it's impossible for all of us to have ridden everything. They do make sense and I'd stand by all (most?) of the picks, but it's much more fun trying to back up my own misguided opinions about what I liked over the last twelve months.
