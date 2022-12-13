With four of them spread around North America, it's been a busy year of Field Testing and we've all ridden a lot of bikes, some better than others. Our last series of 2022 just wrapped, so it's time to sit down and talk about the Fall Field Test that saw us on five new trail bikes in Whistler, BC. I know, not exactly a terrible way to spend the last sunny two weeks of the season, especially as all of the bikes impressed us in one way or another. Sure, they're all a few pounds heavier than they might have been three or four years ago, but they also shrugged off two weeks of hard riding in the bike park and beyond, a routine that would have rattled their predecessors apart in short order.

