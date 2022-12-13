Read full article on original website
Blake Shelton + Brayden Lape Pay Tribute to Alan Jackson on ‘The Voice’ Season 22 Finale [Watch]
Brayden Lape’s journey on Season 22 of The Voice came to an end on Tuesday night (Dec. 13), but not before he took the stage one final time to sing with his country coach, Blake Shelton. Together, the two paid tribute to Alan Jackson with a memorable rendition of “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow” from the country legend’s 1990 Here in the Real World album.
The Voice: Blake Shelton, Bryce Leatherwood Bring the Party With ‘Hillbilly Bone’ During Live Finale [Watch]
Blake Shelton set aside his coaching duties to tackle one of his biggest hits with one of his top contenders on Season 22’s The Voice on Tuesday night (Dec. 13). The longest-running coach with the most wins teamed up with Top 5 finalist Bryce Leatherwood to deliver a high-powered rendition of his 2009 “Hillbilly Bone” smash from his EP of the same name.
‘The Voice': Kane Brown Joins Blake Shelton for ‘Different Man’ Performance During Live Finale [Watch]
Kane Brown teamed up with Blake Shelton during the live finale of Season 22 of The Voice. The two country artists shared the stage for an unforgettable performance of their collaboration, “Different Man,” as part of the star-studded telecast, which aired on Tuesday (Dec. 13) at 8PM ET on NBC.
Bryce Leatherwood Performs Two Country Hits During ‘The Voice’ Live Finale [Watch]
Bryce Leatherwood showed a new side of himself on Monday night (Dec. 12) during the first half of the live Season 22 finale of The Voice. The Team Blake country singer didn’t step outside his genre, but he did perform an up-tempo song for viewers as part of the two-hour episode.
‘The Voice': Morgan Myles Belts Out Little Big Town’s ‘Girl Crush’ During Pre-Finale Show [Watch]
Morgan Myles is undoubtedly a gifted vocalist. So much so, she has managed to breeze her way into the Top 5 on Season 22’s The Voice without landing in the bottom four during weeks prior. That means viewers have voted her on through to the next phase of the competition week after week.
Tim McGraw Shares Joyful Cover of George Strait’s ‘Christmas Cookies’ [Watch]
Tim McGraw is covering yet another Christmas tune for the holiday season, and this time, he's taking on "Christmas Cookies," George Strait's ode to a delicious holiday treat. In the cover video he shared to social media, McGraw sits with his guitar player and fiddle player as he sings. McGraw launches into the song with a smile on his face, singing the main refrain with a slight change to the lyrics, which he says was in an effort to make his band members laugh.
‘The Voice': Bryce Leatherwood Wins Season 22
The Voice has named the winner of Season 22. Bryce Leatherwood of Woodstock, Ga., has been crowned the Season 22 champion. His fate was revealed during the last seconds of the special two-hour finale, which aired live from Universal Studios Hollywood, in Los Angeles, Calif., on Tuesday night (Dec. 13).
Gwen Stefani’s Sons Taught Blake Shelton Something Very Important About Himself
Blake Shelton has long felt comfortable in his role as country music's goofy, charismatic hitmaker -- but he says becoming a stepdad to Gwen Stefani's three sons has showed him a whole new side of his identity. "They've taught me something about myself that I never knew: I'm more than...
Blake Shelton: ‘I’m Not Getting Away From Music!’
Blake Shelton may be hanging up his hat on The Voice to focus on his family, but don't count him out musically. The veteran star says he couldn't possibly leave music behind. "Walking away from music, you might as well just poison me or something," he tells People. "That's not something I can go without. I can't help it."
Here’s a Sneak Peek of Little Big Town Performing on ‘A Home for the Holidays’ [Watch]
CBS will air the heartwarming holiday special, A Home for the Holidays, for the 24th year in 2022. The program aims to raise awareness for adoption from foster care, and 2022's lineup is star-studded. Little Big Town, Faith Hill, Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani are among the artists who will...
See an Exclusive Sneak Peek of This Weekend’s ‘George & Tammy’ Episode
Showtime's limited original series George & Tammy gives viewers a revealing look at the relationship between two of country music's biggest talents. Today (Dec. 16), Taste of Country and The Boot readers are getting an exclusive sneak peek at the television drama's next installment before it airs this Sunday, Dec. 18.
Remembering Jeff Carson: 5 Essential Songs from His Country Music Career
During the 1990s, country music was dominated by a new generation of talented artists ready to make their mark on the genre. Jeff Carson's rise to stardom arrived halfway through the decade with the release of his self-titled debut album and the heartfelt single "Not on Your Love," which became the singer-songwriter's first and only No. 1 hit.
Alan Jackson Announces the Birth of His First Grandchild [Picture]
Alan Jackson is celebrating the arrival of his first grandchild. The singer took to social media on Thursday afternoon (Dec. 15) to share the news that his middle daughter, Ali, and her husband Sam Bradshaw have officially welcomed a son. Jackson's grandson was born on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and on...
Lily Rose + Fiancee Daira Share a Peek Into Wedding Planning: ‘We’re Gonna Have a Lot of White Claw’
2022 was a huge year for up-and-coming country star Lily Rose: An opening tour slot for Sam Hunt kept her busy, and she was also riding the momentum of being named to the newest class of CMT's Next Women of Country. Through it all, she's been juggling her fast-rising career with planning a wedding to her fiancée Daira Eamon, to whom she got engaged in late 2021.
Walker Hayes Holds the Top Two Spots for Top-Selling Digital Country Songs of 2022
Walker Hayes is holding down the top two spots on Billboard's year-end Country Digital Songs chart. His working-class anthem-turned-unstoppable-juggernaut, "Fancy Like," is the top-selling song of 2022. Following close behind is "AA," its equally hooky follow-up single, whose No. 2 spot on the chart proves once and for all that "Fancy Like" was no fluke.
Kolby Cooper’s ‘Excuses’ Explores the Illogical Emotions of a Breakup [Listen]
Kolby Cooper's first Top 40 country hit is racing up the charts on the strength of his universal story. "Excuses" finds the young singer freshly heartbroken, and he's not buying the explanation. That impulse to argue with the logic of a breakup in hopes of changing an already-gone lover's mind...
Luke Bryan Just Scored His 30th No. 1 Hit With ‘Country On’
Luke Bryan has hit a new career milestone after securing another No. 1 hit with his latest single "Country On." That brings his overall total of chart-topping tracks to 30. Bryan was able to celebrate the moment with his team while in Las Vegas for his concert residency at Resorts World.
19 Years Ago: Keith Urban’s Debut Solo Album Certified Platinum
Nineteen years ago today (Dec. 15, 2003), Keith Urban earned platinum status (signifying sales in excess of one million units) for his self-titled debut album. Keith Urban, which was released in 1999, was Urban's first solo project since performing as part of the band the Ranch. The country star released the eponymous disc on Capitol Nashville, and it spawned his first No. 1 hit, "But for the Grace of God," a song that Urban co-wrote with Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin of the Go-Go's.
Jelly Roll Admits Spiritual Hypocrisy in Gritty ‘Need a Favor’ [Listen]
Jelly Roll's latest song is a familiar one for anyone who hasn't folded their hands and bowed their head in a while. "Need a Favor" tells the story of man on the verge of losing the love of his life. With nowhere else to turn, he looks to God to do him a favor, even if he doesn't deserve it.
Ashley McBryde Inducted Into the Grand Ole Opry [Pictures]
Ashley McBryde is officially the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry. The 39-year-old Arkansas native was inducted into the 97-year-old country music institution during Saturday night's (Dec. 10) live show. Longtime friend and musical inspiration Terri Clark introduced McBryde to the stage and kicked off the evening with an...
