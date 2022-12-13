ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Voice: Blake Shelton, Bryce Leatherwood Bring the Party With ‘Hillbilly Bone’ During Live Finale [Watch]

Blake Shelton set aside his coaching duties to tackle one of his biggest hits with one of his top contenders on Season 22’s The Voice on Tuesday night (Dec. 13). The longest-running coach with the most wins teamed up with Top 5 finalist Bryce Leatherwood to deliver a high-powered rendition of his 2009 “Hillbilly Bone” smash from his EP of the same name.
Tim McGraw Shares Joyful Cover of George Strait’s ‘Christmas Cookies’ [Watch]

Tim McGraw is covering yet another Christmas tune for the holiday season, and this time, he's taking on "Christmas Cookies," George Strait's ode to a delicious holiday treat. In the cover video he shared to social media, McGraw sits with his guitar player and fiddle player as he sings. McGraw launches into the song with a smile on his face, singing the main refrain with a slight change to the lyrics, which he says was in an effort to make his band members laugh.
‘The Voice': Bryce Leatherwood Wins Season 22

The Voice has named the winner of Season 22. Bryce Leatherwood of Woodstock, Ga., has been crowned the Season 22 champion. His fate was revealed during the last seconds of the special two-hour finale, which aired live from Universal Studios Hollywood, in Los Angeles, Calif., on Tuesday night (Dec. 13).
Blake Shelton: ‘I’m Not Getting Away From Music!’

Blake Shelton may be hanging up his hat on The Voice to focus on his family, but don't count him out musically. The veteran star says he couldn't possibly leave music behind. "Walking away from music, you might as well just poison me or something," he tells People. "That's not something I can go without. I can't help it."
Alan Jackson Announces the Birth of His First Grandchild [Picture]

Alan Jackson is celebrating the arrival of his first grandchild. The singer took to social media on Thursday afternoon (Dec. 15) to share the news that his middle daughter, Ali, and her husband Sam Bradshaw have officially welcomed a son. Jackson's grandson was born on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and on...
Lily Rose + Fiancee Daira Share a Peek Into Wedding Planning: ‘We’re Gonna Have a Lot of White Claw’

2022 was a huge year for up-and-coming country star Lily Rose: An opening tour slot for Sam Hunt kept her busy, and she was also riding the momentum of being named to the newest class of CMT's Next Women of Country. Through it all, she's been juggling her fast-rising career with planning a wedding to her fiancée Daira Eamon, to whom she got engaged in late 2021.
Walker Hayes Holds the Top Two Spots for Top-Selling Digital Country Songs of 2022

Walker Hayes is holding down the top two spots on Billboard's year-end Country Digital Songs chart. His working-class anthem-turned-unstoppable-juggernaut, "Fancy Like," is the top-selling song of 2022. Following close behind is "AA," its equally hooky follow-up single, whose No. 2 spot on the chart proves once and for all that "Fancy Like" was no fluke.
19 Years Ago: Keith Urban’s Debut Solo Album Certified Platinum

Nineteen years ago today (Dec. 15, 2003), Keith Urban earned platinum status (signifying sales in excess of one million units) for his self-titled debut album. Keith Urban, which was released in 1999, was Urban's first solo project since performing as part of the band the Ranch. The country star released the eponymous disc on Capitol Nashville, and it spawned his first No. 1 hit, "But for the Grace of God," a song that Urban co-wrote with Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin of the Go-Go's.
Ashley McBryde Inducted Into the Grand Ole Opry [Pictures]

Ashley McBryde is officially the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry. The 39-year-old Arkansas native was inducted into the 97-year-old country music institution during Saturday night's (Dec. 10) live show. Longtime friend and musical inspiration Terri Clark introduced McBryde to the stage and kicked off the evening with an...
