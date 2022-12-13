Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Jacinto, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorSan Jacinto, CA
Banning, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBanning, CA
The Ultimate Adult Staycation is Only an Hour Away from LACaroline at EatDrinkLAHighland, CA
Virginia cop who traveled to California to kill three relatives of a 15-year-old girl committed suicideEdy ZooRiverside, CA
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMoreno Valley, CA
Related
Forensic audit called for to investigate COD campus projects, ‘vulnerable’ IT systems
At a meeting this week, College of the Desert Board members are planning to act on a resolution to "conduct comprehensive forensic audits" due to concerns over campus development projects throughout Coachella Valley as well as "vulnerable and inefficient" Technology (IT) systems. The resolution intends to address concerns regarding "the cost of developing campuses and The post Forensic audit called for to investigate COD campus projects, ‘vulnerable’ IT systems appeared first on KESQ.
theregistrysocal.com
122-Room WoodSpring Suites Corona Breaks Ground
ROCKVILLE, Md. — WoodSpring Suites–the industry’s largest economy extended stay brand from Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)–continues its successful nationwide expansion with the groundbreaking of the WoodSpring Suites Corona. Situated just an hour south of Los Angeles and expected to open in late 2023, the 122-room...
Four California Cities Named Among 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
acwa.com
Western Water’s Regional Water Supply Enhancements Receive Recognition
RIVERSIDE, CA – The Southwest Membrane Operator Association (SWMOA) has recognized Western Municipal Water District (Western Water) for outstanding operations at the Arlington Desalter plant with two awards of distinction. The Arlington Desalter received the 2022 Outstanding Membrane Plant Award and Western Water’s operations technician, Scott McAnally, received the...
California school district president accused of putting students in inappropriate situation
The president of the Claremont Unified School District in Los Angeles County resigned from his post after allegedly bringing a high school choir to an adult party, putting them in an inappropriate situation.
redlandscommunitynews.com
Wife of former congressman Lewis dies at 85
Arlene Mae Walker Willis Lewis, longtime wife of the late U.S. Rep. Jerry Lewis, died on Dec. 4, 2022. She was 85. She was born alongside her identical twin, Darlene, on March 16, 1937, in Taft, California. Along with their older sister, Mary, the girls eventually moved to San Bernardino where they lived. All three graduated from San Bernardino High School. The twins were popular cheerleaders in high school and performed their famous “Red Birds” cheer over the years in the presence of family and even at their daughter’s high school pep rally in 1980.
redlandscommunitynews.com
Republican Greg Wallis wins 47th Assembly District race
On Friday Dec. 9, Greg Wallis was declared the election winner in the 47th Assembly District sea, which includes parts of Redlands, as Christy Holstege conceded in an astounding race with only an 85-vote difference out of more than 169,000 votes cast. Wallis was sworn in by Riverside County Sheriff...
Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency for all of Southern California
The nation's largest water supplier has declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California, clearing the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people.The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California provides water to 26 different agencies that supply major population centers like Los Angeles and San Diego counties.It doesn't rain much in Southern California, so the district imports about half of its water from the Colorado River and the northern Sierra Nevada via the State Water Project — a complex system of dams, canals and reservoirs that provides drinking water for much...
Ten California Cities Named Among 'Most Caring' In U.S
Wallethub put together a list of the most caring cities across the country.
citynewsgroup.com
Crafton Hills College Confirms New Bachelor's Degree Program
Crafton Hills College (CHC) is thrilled to announce the approval of a new Bachelor of Science degree in Respiratory Care, continuing the college’s legacy of proactively meeting the workforce readiness needs for the Inland Empire and beyond. This will be the first bachelor's degree program to be created, approved,...
This Massive Southern California Antique Mall is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. California is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the infamous Granny's Attic in Temecula. Keep reading to learn more.
Colorful, eye-popping Christmas displays draw crowds, light up the Inland Empire
If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit, there are several eye-popping displays all around the Inland Empire that are drawing big crowds.
foxla.com
Students at middle school in Riverside hospitalized after consuming edible marijuana
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Three students in Riverside were hospitalized after consuming marijuana, police said. Riverside Police officers responded to Loma Vista Middle School on Arlington Avenue Thursday morning after three students became sick. They were taken to a local hospital for evaluation. According to the school resource officer, the students...
12/14 KVCR Midday News: Bogus Bomb Threat At Moreno Valley School, Chino Classified as Boomtown, Santa Ride Along, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. An anonymous caller phoned in a bogus bomb threat to a Moreno Valley high school Tuesday, prompting a lockdown. Chino is now classified as a Boomtown. California’s fast food and oil industries are pouring...
lasierra.edu
Adventist school experiences stir student’s faith, baptism decision
La Sierra University Chaplain Jason Decena baptizes student Christian Figueroa in June in an outdoor baptistry on Founders' Green. (Photo: Jared Gonzalez) Silvana Abornoz, director of The Wash Project at La Sierra University and biochemistry/pre-dentistry major Christian Figueroa pose for a holiday photograph. (courtesy of Christian Figueroa) The La Sierra...
KTVU FOX 2
Two California cities top list of metro areas homebuyers are leaving
SAN FRANCISCO - A new report has listed San Francisco and Los Angeles as the two top U.S. cities in which homebuyers were looking to leave. The analysis, by real estate company Redfin, found people were opting to leave expensive coastal areas and seeking homes in more affordable regions, as part of an ongoing trend that gathered steam during the pandemic, as remote work became commonplace and as home prices rose.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Coyote Attacks On The Rise in Southern California, Humans To Blame
Humans could be to blame for a recent string of coyote attacks on pets and children. “In almost every case of a coyote or a mountain lion or a bear coming into our homes and our communities, it’s because as humans we are just not doing the job we need to do to discourage those visits,” said Tim Daly, Public Information Officer for California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “Whether it’s pet food or pets or fruits that have fallen from a backyard tree or garbage cans not being as secure as they could be.
Capital one agrees to payout, policy changes to settle lawsuit
Capitol One will have to pay Riverside County nearly $400,000 under a legal settlement stemming from a lawsuit over the company’s debt collection practices, prosecutors announced today.
Hesperia agrees to end discriminatory housing policy
A Southern California city agreed to pay $1 million and end a discriminatory housing policy aimed at evicting criminals that disproportionately drove Black people and Latino renters from their homes, federal prosecutors said Wednesday in announcing the first settlement of its kind. The city of Hesperia, San Bernardino County and its sheriff’s department engaged in […]
iebusinessdaily.com
San Bernardino International Airport is well-positioned for the future
That’s the opinion of Mark Gibbs, director of aviation at San Bernardino International Airport, who has seen much happen in the 20 years he has worked there. Gibbs, 50, a Riverside native, has watched the former Norton Air Force Base go from an airplane maintenance and cargo facility to a carrier of commercial passenger flights.
IE Voice
San Bernardino, CA
1K+
Followers
711
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT
The I.E. VOICE is the publication where the Inland Empire’s multicultural community interests, concerns, and reporting needs converge. Our journalism delivered via multiple platforms, websites, e-newsletters, social media channels, and print speaks to the multi-ethnic perspectives and concerns regarding governmental, environmental, health, housing, criminal justice, education, and general welfare of residents unlike other local news organizations. The IE VOICE, informs and engages the community through investigative, beat, and commentary reporting meeting the needs of a rapidly expanding inland region.https://theievoice.com
Comments / 0