ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Forensic audit called for to investigate COD campus projects, ‘vulnerable’ IT systems

At a meeting this week, College of the Desert Board members are planning to act on a resolution to "conduct comprehensive forensic audits" due to concerns over campus development projects throughout Coachella Valley as well as "vulnerable and inefficient" Technology (IT) systems. The resolution intends to address concerns regarding "the cost of developing campuses and The post Forensic audit called for to investigate COD campus projects, ‘vulnerable’ IT systems appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
theregistrysocal.com

122-Room WoodSpring Suites Corona Breaks Ground

ROCKVILLE, Md. — WoodSpring Suites–the industry’s largest economy extended stay brand from Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)–continues its successful nationwide expansion with the groundbreaking of the WoodSpring Suites Corona. Situated just an hour south of Los Angeles and expected to open in late 2023, the 122-room...
CORONA, CA
acwa.com

Western Water’s Regional Water Supply Enhancements Receive Recognition

RIVERSIDE, CA – The Southwest Membrane Operator Association (SWMOA) has recognized Western Municipal Water District (Western Water) for outstanding operations at the Arlington Desalter plant with two awards of distinction. The Arlington Desalter received the 2022 Outstanding Membrane Plant Award and Western Water’s operations technician, Scott McAnally, received the...
RIVERSIDE, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Wife of former congressman Lewis dies at 85

Arlene Mae Walker Willis Lewis, longtime wife of the late U.S. Rep. Jerry Lewis, died on Dec. 4, 2022. She was 85. She was born alongside her identical twin, Darlene, on March 16, 1937, in Taft, California. Along with their older sister, Mary, the girls eventually moved to San Bernardino where they lived. All three graduated from San Bernardino High School. The twins were popular cheerleaders in high school and performed their famous “Red Birds” cheer over the years in the presence of family and even at their daughter’s high school pep rally in 1980.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Republican Greg Wallis wins 47th Assembly District race

On Friday Dec. 9, Greg Wallis was declared the election winner in the 47th Assembly District sea, which includes parts of Redlands, as Christy Holstege conceded in an astounding race with only an 85-vote difference out of more than 169,000 votes cast. Wallis was sworn in by Riverside County Sheriff...
REDLANDS, CA
CBS LA

Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency for all of Southern California

The nation's largest water supplier has declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California, clearing the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people.The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California provides water to 26 different agencies that supply major population centers like Los Angeles and San Diego counties.It doesn't rain much in Southern California, so the district imports about half of its water from the Colorado River and the northern Sierra Nevada via the State Water Project — a complex system of dams, canals and reservoirs that provides drinking water for much...
CALIFORNIA STATE
citynewsgroup.com

Crafton Hills College Confirms New Bachelor's Degree Program

Crafton Hills College (CHC) is thrilled to announce the approval of a new Bachelor of Science degree in Respiratory Care, continuing the college’s legacy of proactively meeting the workforce readiness needs for the Inland Empire and beyond. This will be the first bachelor's degree program to be created, approved,...
YUCAIPA, CA
lasierra.edu

Adventist school experiences stir student’s faith, baptism decision

La Sierra University Chaplain Jason Decena baptizes student Christian Figueroa in June in an outdoor baptistry on Founders' Green. (Photo: Jared Gonzalez) Silvana Abornoz, director of The Wash Project at La Sierra University and biochemistry/pre-dentistry major Christian Figueroa pose for a holiday photograph. (courtesy of Christian Figueroa) The La Sierra...
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Two California cities top list of metro areas homebuyers are leaving

SAN FRANCISCO - A new report has listed San Francisco and Los Angeles as the two top U.S. cities in which homebuyers were looking to leave. The analysis, by real estate company Redfin, found people were opting to leave expensive coastal areas and seeking homes in more affordable regions, as part of an ongoing trend that gathered steam during the pandemic, as remote work became commonplace and as home prices rose.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Coyote Attacks On The Rise in Southern California, Humans To Blame

Humans could be to blame for a recent string of coyote attacks on pets and children. “In almost every case of a coyote or a mountain lion or a bear coming into our homes and our communities, it’s because as humans we are just not doing the job we need to do to discourage those visits,” said Tim Daly, Public Information Officer for California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “Whether it’s pet food or pets or fruits that have fallen from a backyard tree or garbage cans not being as secure as they could be.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Hesperia agrees to end discriminatory housing policy

A Southern California city agreed to pay $1 million and end a discriminatory housing policy aimed at evicting criminals that disproportionately drove Black people and Latino renters from their homes, federal prosecutors said Wednesday in announcing the first settlement of its kind. The city of Hesperia, San Bernardino County and its sheriff’s department engaged in […]
HESPERIA, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

San Bernardino International Airport is well-positioned for the future

That’s the opinion of Mark Gibbs, director of aviation at San Bernardino International Airport, who has seen much happen in the 20 years he has worked there. Gibbs, 50, a Riverside native, has watched the former Norton Air Force Base go from an airplane maintenance and cargo facility to a carrier of commercial passenger flights.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
IE Voice

IE Voice

San Bernardino, CA
1K+
Followers
711
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

The I.E. VOICE is the publication where the Inland Empire’s multicultural community interests, concerns, and reporting needs converge. Our journalism delivered via multiple platforms, websites, e-newsletters, social media channels, and print speaks to the multi-ethnic perspectives and concerns regarding governmental, environmental, health, housing, criminal justice, education, and general welfare of residents unlike other local news organizations. The IE VOICE, informs and engages the community through investigative, beat, and commentary reporting meeting the needs of a rapidly expanding inland region.

 https://theievoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy