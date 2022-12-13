ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pender County, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

One month after Pender County school bond referendum, progress is slow

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — More than one month after Pender County voters approved a nearly $178 million school bond, progress is slow. Money from the bond will be used for a number of projects, including the construction of a new K-5 elementary and 6-8 middle school to help reduce overcrowding in Topsail area schools.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Local Rocky Point teacher receives Milken Educator Award

PENDER COUNTY (WWAY) — On Tuesday at Rocky Point Elementary School, teacher Jennifer Barnette was the recipient of a prestigious award in North Carolina. Since 1987, the Milken Family Foundation has presented this award to certain teachers, which has also been referred to as the “Oscars of teaching” to some.
ROCKY POINT, NC
WITN

High school mourns student killed in bicycle crash

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina high school is mourning the loss of a student who was killed in a deadly bicycle accident. Bobby Gatto died Sunday night at the intersection of Highway 43 and Spring Garden Road. The 17-year-old was a senior at West Craven High School....
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County churches partner to help Toys for Tots

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A group of New Hanover County churches partnered with Toys for Tots to make sure area kids receive gifts just in time for Christmas. Two truckloads of toys, ranging from stuffed animals to bikes, were delivered at Hope Baptist Church for all Nations and will be sorted Friday, and distributed to families in the community over the weekend.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pender County Group Makes Christmas Arrangements for Good Cause

Pender County (WWAY) — Some Pender County residents are getting crafty this holiday season. The annual “Making of the Greens” took place today at the Pender County cooperative extension in Burgaw. The group of volunteers made a variety of Christmas arrangements using all types of greenery and shrubbery. The volunteers say they take part to put their green thumbs to good use and to help others.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Good Friends Luncheon brings dozens of Santas to Wilmington Convention Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Good Friends of Wilmington hosted its annual “Good Friends Luncheon” at the convention center in downtown Wilmington. Costumed santas, including WWAY anchors Jeff Rivenbark and Matt Bennett, took part in singing Christmas carols, as attendees made their way into the convention center. “Good...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Community invited to Port City United’s ‘Soul Santa Sunday’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Port City United, in partnership with Coast 97.3, has announced that “Soul Santa Sunday” will take place Dec. 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Selfie Lounge. The lounge is located at 1913 Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington. Per the announcement, this family-friendly...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NHCSO campaign helps raise money for Special Olympics

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office partnered with The Saw Mill Restaurant on Thursday for its annual ‘Tip-A-Cop’ campaign to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics North Carolina. All proceeds will go directly to the athletes’ expenses associated with the Games....
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Bladenboro receives $325,000 community enhancement grant

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has announced grants from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund to 42 local governments across the state. A total of $19.76 million will be issued in this second round of grantmaking from the Fund, which helps local governments overcome challenges that limit their economic competitiveness.
BLADENBORO, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UNCW proposes tuition and fee hike for 2024 fiscal year

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Some UNCW students may have to dig a little deeper in their pockets if the university’s Board of Trustees passes a proposed tuition and fee increase next year. Here are some of the highlights if the proposal passes:. Tuition rates for in-state undergraduate tuitions...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Fire Department celebrates 125 years with luncheon

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department continues to celebrate 125 years as a career fire department, with several events to mark the milestone. A luncheon was held on Thursday, December 15, at Station 3 on Cinema Drive. Presentations were given by Fire Chief Steve Mason and other local leaders.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Local resident wins brand new car after donating to raffle

Getting a brand-new car for just ten dollars may sound too good to be true, but for a Pender County man, it is very real. William Fagan is the lucky winner in this year’s “Cruisin for Kids” charity car raffle, which is put on by Wilmington’s Residential Adolescent Achievement Place or “WRAAP.”
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County Fire Rescue hosting Holiday Storytime

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Fire Rescue is holding a special holiday event this Saturday. The family-fun will offer fire safety and holiday activities from 10:00 a.m. through 12:00 p.m. on December 17th. Holiday Storytime with Santa will take place at Wrightsboro Fire Station 11...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Fire Department delivers food items to local non-profit

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– A special delivery was made today by the Wilmington Fire Department. The agency spent the last 20 days collecting non-perishable food items for Nourish NC. This afternoon, the department gathered all of the donations and delivered them to the non-profit. Thanks to the generosity of the...
WILMINGTON, NC

