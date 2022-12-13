Read full article on original website
One month after Pender County school bond referendum, progress is slow
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — More than one month after Pender County voters approved a nearly $178 million school bond, progress is slow. Money from the bond will be used for a number of projects, including the construction of a new K-5 elementary and 6-8 middle school to help reduce overcrowding in Topsail area schools.
Local Rocky Point teacher receives Milken Educator Award
PENDER COUNTY (WWAY) — On Tuesday at Rocky Point Elementary School, teacher Jennifer Barnette was the recipient of a prestigious award in North Carolina. Since 1987, the Milken Family Foundation has presented this award to certain teachers, which has also been referred to as the “Oscars of teaching” to some.
Sankofa Training & Wellness Institute to open in Wilmington with a CNA certification program
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Sankofa Training & Wellness Institute will hold its grand opening on December 15 at 11:30 a.m., providing a new path for students entering the healthcare profession. The program, led by Suprena Hickman, has earned the NC Community College system’s certification for Health & Wellness Programming....
High school mourns student killed in bicycle crash
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina high school is mourning the loss of a student who was killed in a deadly bicycle accident. Bobby Gatto died Sunday night at the intersection of Highway 43 and Spring Garden Road. The 17-year-old was a senior at West Craven High School....
New Hanover County churches partner to help Toys for Tots
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A group of New Hanover County churches partnered with Toys for Tots to make sure area kids receive gifts just in time for Christmas. Two truckloads of toys, ranging from stuffed animals to bikes, were delivered at Hope Baptist Church for all Nations and will be sorted Friday, and distributed to families in the community over the weekend.
Pender County Group Makes Christmas Arrangements for Good Cause
Pender County (WWAY) — Some Pender County residents are getting crafty this holiday season. The annual “Making of the Greens” took place today at the Pender County cooperative extension in Burgaw. The group of volunteers made a variety of Christmas arrangements using all types of greenery and shrubbery. The volunteers say they take part to put their green thumbs to good use and to help others.
Good Friends Luncheon brings dozens of Santas to Wilmington Convention Center
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Good Friends of Wilmington hosted its annual “Good Friends Luncheon” at the convention center in downtown Wilmington. Costumed santas, including WWAY anchors Jeff Rivenbark and Matt Bennett, took part in singing Christmas carols, as attendees made their way into the convention center. “Good...
Community invited to Port City United’s ‘Soul Santa Sunday’
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Port City United, in partnership with Coast 97.3, has announced that “Soul Santa Sunday” will take place Dec. 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Selfie Lounge. The lounge is located at 1913 Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington. Per the announcement, this family-friendly...
NHCSO campaign helps raise money for Special Olympics
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office partnered with The Saw Mill Restaurant on Thursday for its annual ‘Tip-A-Cop’ campaign to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics North Carolina. All proceeds will go directly to the athletes’ expenses associated with the Games....
911 caller claimed 7 students hurt in New Hanover High School swatting incident
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — The 911 call that led multiple law enforcement agencies to respond to New Hanover High School on Dec. 1 has been released. The caller claimed to be a teacher at New Hanover High School and said that 7 students were injured. “A suspected...
Bladenboro receives $325,000 community enhancement grant
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has announced grants from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund to 42 local governments across the state. A total of $19.76 million will be issued in this second round of grantmaking from the Fund, which helps local governments overcome challenges that limit their economic competitiveness.
UNCW proposes tuition and fee hike for 2024 fiscal year
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Some UNCW students may have to dig a little deeper in their pockets if the university’s Board of Trustees passes a proposed tuition and fee increase next year. Here are some of the highlights if the proposal passes:. Tuition rates for in-state undergraduate tuitions...
Wilmington Fire Department celebrates 125 years with luncheon
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department continues to celebrate 125 years as a career fire department, with several events to mark the milestone. A luncheon was held on Thursday, December 15, at Station 3 on Cinema Drive. Presentations were given by Fire Chief Steve Mason and other local leaders.
Local resident wins brand new car after donating to raffle
Getting a brand-new car for just ten dollars may sound too good to be true, but for a Pender County man, it is very real. William Fagan is the lucky winner in this year’s “Cruisin for Kids” charity car raffle, which is put on by Wilmington’s Residential Adolescent Achievement Place or “WRAAP.”
New Hanover County Fire Rescue hosting Holiday Storytime
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Fire Rescue is holding a special holiday event this Saturday. The family-fun will offer fire safety and holiday activities from 10:00 a.m. through 12:00 p.m. on December 17th. Holiday Storytime with Santa will take place at Wrightsboro Fire Station 11...
Car flips after wreck at Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy and N College Road, one arrested
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy and N College Rd is currently blocking several lanes. One of the cars was flipped off the side of the road and left upside down after the crash at 4:14 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15.
After struggling with staffing issues, Wilmington restaurant recruits the help of a robot
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Staffing has been difficult for several industries since the pandemic, and one restaurant in Wilmington came up with an unusual solution to help give staff a much-needed helping hand. Nigel Langstone opened Artisano Pizza and Gelato near Wrightsville Beach about a year and a half...
Craven County commissioners moving forward with Sudan Shriners building
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County commissioners are working on plans for its newly purchased Sudan Shriners building on Broad Street. The building cost $6 million and was approved by a vote of the commissioners. The commissioners are looking at different options regarding what to do about the building and the property it sits […]
Wilmington Fire Department delivers food items to local non-profit
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– A special delivery was made today by the Wilmington Fire Department. The agency spent the last 20 days collecting non-perishable food items for Nourish NC. This afternoon, the department gathered all of the donations and delivered them to the non-profit. Thanks to the generosity of the...
Cumberland County deputy hit by car, killed while investigating business robbery
A Cumberland County deputy died when he was hit by a car during a robbery investigation.
