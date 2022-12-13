ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York to name gate after exonerated Central Park Five

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Julia Mueller
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33t3S5_0jhD4oDN00

( The Hill ) — New York is designating an entrance in its famed Central Park in honor of the five teenagers wrongfully convicted of a brutal 1989 beating and rape.

The “Gate of the Exonerated” design was reportedly approved by the city’s Public Design Commission on Monday and is set to go up at the northern entrance of the 843-acre Manhattan park.

The gate is so named in reference to the Central Park Five, who spent time in prison for allegedly assaulting a young woman jogging in the park before they were exonerated by a confession from convicted murderer Matias Reyes and subsequent DNA evidence testing.

Grocery shoppers look to expired food to save money: report

The young woman, then-28-year-old Trisha Meili, was in a coma for 12 days after the attack, which surged into the national spotlight in 1989, interpreted as emblematic of New York’s issues dealing with crime.

Former President Donald Trump famously took out full-page ads in local papers to call for the death penalty for the five.

“The Gate of the Exonerated symbolizes the resiliency of the Exonerated Five and all those who have been wrongfully convicted and serves as a lasting reminder of the grave miscarriage of justice that took place more than three decades ago,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) said in a statement to The Associated Press on Monday.

The initiative was helmed by the Central Park Conservancy.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Judge leans toward Andrew Cuomo’s claim that NY should fund defense in harass case

A Manhattan judge Thursday appeared to side with Andrew Cuomo in the disgraced ex-governor’s bid to have New York taxpayers fund his legal defense in a lawsuit accusing him of sexually harassing a female state trooper. During over two hours of oral arguments, lawyers for Cuomo and for state Attorney General Letitia James’ office argued over whether Cuomo was acting within his duty as governor when the alleged harassment occurred — which would entitle him to a free defense. “Conduct that underlies a sexual harassment claim is conduct that is based on personal motivations and does not serve the employer,” AG lawyer...
MANHATTAN, NY
KRMG

NYC fire that left woman dead ruled homicide

NEW YORK — A fire that claimed the life of a New York City woman last month has been ruled a homicide, authorities said Wednesday. The New York City Police Department said that the city’s medical examiner determined that 40-year-old Sugerys Ramirez died of thermal injuries from an intentional fire at her home in the borough of Brooklyn on Nov. 11, WNBC-TV reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Thousands of NY families victim of EBT card skimming

Families across New York City are having money stolen from their SNAP benefits. They go to grocery shop with their EBT cards that hold their SNAP benefits, and their money is gone. Thousands of NY families victim of EBT card skimming. Families across New York City are having money stolen...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

The 'climate of hate' in the United States

NEW YORK - Mass shootings targeting specific communities continue to claim innocent American lives. hate speech - especially against the Jewish, Black, and LGTBQ communities, spreads like a virus on social media, inciting toxic emotions and violence. As the number of bias attacks in New York City and across the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

Mayor Adams and Governor Hochul Announce Groundbreaking for Mixed-Use Affordable Housing Development in Brooklyn’s East New York

Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the groundbreaking of Logan Fountain, a mixed-use project developed under the 2016 East New York rezoning, that will transform a defunct gas station into affordable housing units, transitional housing for homeless families, and new retail space. “Projects like Logan Fountain are...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Innocent bystander hit by stray bullet in broad-daylight NYC shooting

An innocent 55-year-old man who was shot on his way to work in Brooklyn says he may never fully recover after falling victim to Gotham’s epidemic of senseless gun violence. Phillips was heading back to his office just before 4 p.m. Wednesday when a y bullet cut through the window of his work van as he crossed Eastern Parkway while heading north on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights.  “I see the glass shatter and I felt a lot of pain in my chest,” Desmond Phillips told The Post Thursday. “I put my hand on my jacket, and I see a lot of blood coming out.” The gunshot victim...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Seeing houses of worship as promoters of Eric Adams’ housing agenda

New York City Mayor Eric Adams administration can expect a lot of local pushback if it’s aiming to build 500,000 housing units in the next ten years – more than doubling the rate of production. But maybe churches, mosques and synagogues can play a mediation role in those development battles? Ingrid Lewis-Martin, chief adviser to the mayor, raised the idea Tuesday in her keynote speech at a Building Bridges interfaith event, co-hosted by City & State, Teach NYS and the Orthodox Union. NIMBYism is a problem, when New Yorkers don’t want newcomers in their neighborhoods, Lewis-Martin said, and fears of gentrification and displacement are a real concern too. “In both scenarios, it becomes a divide between the social classes. And sometimes it’s just flat-out racism,” she said. “Faith-based institutions can be instrumental in building bridges in providing counseling and interfaith partnership events like today, in which participants will see that human beings have more in common than what separates them. … When faith based leaders use their voice to decry hate and racism, movements are created.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Exclusive: Brother of James Murray wants case to go to trial

NEW YORK -- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg must decide whether to pursue a lesser charge in a high-profile case.Earlier this month, a judge dismissed a murder indictment against an Upper West Side nurse accused of killing her husband. She says it was self-defense.CBS2's Alice Gainer sat down for an exclusive interview with the brother of the man who was killed.Steve Murray is angry and frustrated."If Tracy is innocent of the charges, then let a jury decide that," he said.His brother James was killed in March 2020 after his wife, Tracy McCarter, stabbed him, she says in self-defense.READ MORE: Protesters rally...
MANHATTAN, NY
BronxVoice

‘Homeless,’ ‘Disabled’ Man Sought for Hate Crime Near Central Park

MANHATTAN - A man claiming to be homeless and disabled, is being sought by police for attacking an Upper East Side man and shouting Anti-Semitic remarks near Central Park. At around 7:30 pm on December 14, a 63-year-old man was walking to the Central Park entrance at Terrace Drive and East Drive. Suddenly the man was struck from behind and he fell to the ground. The elderly man chipped his tooth and suffered a broken hand.
MANHATTAN, NY
abandonedspaces.com

Is the Brooklyn Bridge Cursed? The Horrific History of the Iconic Landmark

The Gilded Age era of New York grew brighter than ever on the day the Brooklyn Bridge was completed in 1883. Dubbed “the Eighth Wonder of the World,” the bridge took 14 years to complete and is now synonymous with New York City’s iconic skyline. But beneath the wrought iron and the waters of the East River lies a rarely-told, sinister truth about the bridge. A total of $15 million was spent to build the Brooklyn Bridge, but the countless lives lost in the process proved to be a much greater cost.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

New York City Health Department says it’s time to mask up again

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Health Department is once again calling upon New Yorkers to mask up. The city health department cited a rise in COVID-19, RSV and the flu for the reason for the new public health recommendation. “Everyone should wear a mask,” the NYC Health Department said Thursday morning. As New York City enters the holiday season, COVID-19 and other seasonal illnesses are seeing unusually high concurrent spikes. To slow the transmission of these viruses, the New York City Health Commissioner issued a Health Advisory that urges New York City residents to use high-quality masks The post New York City Health Department says it’s time to mask up again appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Queens Man Charged after Cocaine worth $300,000 & $50,000+ in Cash Seized in The Bronx

The Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor (SNP) has charged Queens man, Reynaldo Almonte, 29, in connection with the seizure of approximately 6 kilograms of cocaine (over 13 pounds), and more than $50,000 in cash from his burgundy Nissan sports car while in the West Farms section of The Bronx. Almonte was arrested after law enforcement tracked his vehicle from Queens to The Bronx on Nov. 28.
BRONX, NY
bkreader.com

1,200 Kids in Canarsie, East Flatbush Just Received $1000 in College Funds to Combat Racial Wealth Gap

The Mayor’s Office of Equity, the NYC Department of Education, Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Greenwood Initiative, and Brooklyn Community Foundation, celebrated together with families, students, school leaders, the Gray Foundation and NYC Kids RISE today at P.S. 276 in Canarsie. The organizations announced that 1,200 first graders in East Flatbush...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Former staffer suing Attorney General James

(WIVB) — A former staffer for state Attorney General Letitia James is suing her and a longtime Chief of Staff, accusing the Chief of Staff of sexual assault. The lawsuit states that on November 17, 2021, the defendant, Sofia Quintanar, was sexually assaulted by Ibrahim Khan at a fundraiser event at a Brooklyn bar. Quintanar […]
BROOKLYN, NY
urbancny.com

Attorney General James Announces Arrests in New York City Deed Theft Ring

The above three individuals impersonated homeowners and have yet to be found. Images have been taken from falsified identification cards. Five Individuals Stole Homes Owned by Elderly and Vulnerable Residents in Southeast Queens. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the indictment of five members of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
8 News Now

8 News Now

43K+
Followers
16K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy