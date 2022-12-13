ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicollet County, MN

KEYC

North Mankato, other cities declare snow emergency

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A snow emergency has been declared in the city of North Mankato. The snow emergency starts at midnight and ends at noon on Friday. The city says no parking is allowed on city streets until the snow emergency ends, even if the street appears plowed.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

LIVE: about 5 1/2″ of snow in Mankato area

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!. MnDOT said 83 plows are out on state highways and bridges in South Central and Southwest Minnesota. Mankato Area Public Schools closed school doors for the day, and many other area schools followed, like Waseca and New Ulm.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

‘Use of force incident’ leaves one dead in Sibley County

Christmas concoctions: egg nog is only the beginning!. Kato Living invited Kyla Ingberg, General Manager of Flask in Mankato, to to provide a live demonstration of some tasty alternative holiday cocktail recipes!. Updated: 13 hours ago. Dr. Jennifer Londgren, an Associate Professor with the Dept. of Health Science at MSU...
KEYC

The worst of the icy conditions is in the southwestern area of Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Here in Mankato, we saw rain and wind throughout the day. Roads in Mankato this evening were still rain-soaked. Rain, heavy at times, fell accompanied by strong wind gusts causing most of the issues. Temperatures remained just warm enough for the precipitation to fall as rain. Because of the rain, roads can’t be pre-treated because it would wash away. MN-DOT says if the roads do dry up, they can pre-treat ahead of any more ice and snow.
MANKATO, MN
KROC News

State Patrol – Alcohol Involved in Fatal Crash on Snowy Highway

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is reporting weather conditions and alcohol may have contributed to a fatal traffic crash early today in Minneapolis. The victim of the deadly incident has been identified as 39-year-old Sean Stout of Bloomington. The State Patrol says he was driving an SUV east on Highway 62 just before 2 AM when the vehicle drifted off the snow and ice-covered road and crashed into the 34th Avenue Bridge on the north edge of the Twin Cities airport near the entrance to the Minnesota Air National Guard base.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

Massad/United Way Coat Drive Distributes Coats for Youth

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The coat drive hosted by Massad Real Estate and Greater Mankato Area United way started distributing coats for local youth and community members. Organizers say several hundred coats were collected. Representatives from the REACH picked up the donations early this morning. The REACH serves youth aged...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

LIVE: Aaron Stuve's winter weather status report

According to authorities, the 51-year-old man surrendered after a one-hour and 15-minute stand-off, which involved a handgun, and was taken to the hospital. According to the AAA Foundation study, the rise in dangerous driving behaviors have increased between 2020 and 2021. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 12-13-2022 -...
MANKATO, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Man dies following standoff in Sibley County

A man died following a long standoff with law enforcement Wednesday at a residence in New Auburn. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check at the 8200 block of 3rd St at about 1:30 p.m. Police say they were on the scene for more than ten...
SIBLEY COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Standoff after Gaylord police respond to mental health crisis

A man has been hospitalized after he threatened to kill himself and engaged in a standoff with police in Gaylord. The Gaylord Police Department was called to Michael Foods shortly before noon Monday for a man who was inside his semi-truck having a possible medical emergency. An officer who made...
GAYLORD, MN
KARE 11

One dead after crashing on icy roads Thursday morning

MINNEAPOLIS — One person is dead after a Thursday morning crash on Highway 62 near Minneapolis. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the driver of a 2019 Jeep Wrangler was headed east on Highway 62 near 34th Avenue in Minneapolis when they drifted off the road and hit a bridge just before 2 a.m. Thursday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police fatally shot New Auburn man inside his apartment during mental health crisis, family says

NEW AUBURN, Minn. – A Minnesota family says police shot and killed their adult son inside his apartment Thursday.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation into the deadly encounter, which happened in New Auburn, about 60 miles southwest of the Twin Cities in Sibley County. Investigators are not saying much about what happened, only describing it as a deadly "use of force" incident.Family says the victim was 34-year-old Brent Alsleben. His parents told WCCO that he was struggling with his mental health, and they called police to transport him to a hospital.Check back for more details in this developing story.
NEW AUBURN, MN
KEYC

Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Tuesday Weather

KEYC's Aaron Stuve appeared live on Highway 14 in Nicollet County, where the precipitation hadn't yet started freezing, but heavy winds were already blowing. Man hospitalized following standoff; mental health crisis. Updated: 12 hours ago. According to authorities, the 51-year-old man surrendered after a one-hour and 15-minute stand-off, which involved...
NICOLLET COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

UPDATE: New Warnings Issued as Round Two of Snow Storm Expected Thursday

(KNSI) — Ding! Time for round two. A burst of heavy snow will start overnight and fall at rates of 1″ to 1.5″ an hour between midnight and 9:00 a.m. as the snow wraps around from east to west. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Benton and Sherburne Counties for Thursday from midnight to 9:00 p.m. A winter storm warning is also posted for Kandiyohi, Meeker, Stearns and Wright Counties in effect from 3:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Precipitation may start as rain but will change to snow with another four to seven inches possible. The region will also be dealing with winds around 40 miles an hour at times which will cause patchy blowing snow, reducing visibility.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
KEYC

North Mankato man arrested following chase in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A North Mankato Man is charged after leading police on a pursuit through the city of Mankato. Law enforcement received multiple driving complaints of the same vehicle around noon Tuesday. The suspected vehicle was located in the Sibley Park area where police officers attempted a traffic...
MANKATO, MN
kymnradio.net

Area School closing and late start information 12/15/22

12-15-22 — Overnight weather conditions are causing late starts and school closings across the area. Cannon Falls Schools will be closed today. Randolph schools are closed today, and Kenyon Wannamnigo schools are closed today as well. The Northfield Public Schools will open two hours late on Thursday, December 15,...
NORTHFIELD, MN

