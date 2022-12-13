Read full article on original website
KEYC News Now Wednesday Forecast
WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM THURSDAY
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN. …WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM CST. * WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Precipitation may start as rain, but. will quickly change to snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7. inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph Thursday...
Weather cancels Christmas by Candlelight
The Windom Area Chamber of Commerce has canceled Thursday’s events for Christmas by Candlelight due to Thursday’s winter storm. Santa and the reindeer will not be in town and the hayrides are also canceled. You are advised to check with local business pages to see their events throughout the day or evening.
North Mankato, other cities declare snow emergency
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A snow emergency has been declared in the city of North Mankato. The snow emergency starts at midnight and ends at noon on Friday. The city says no parking is allowed on city streets until the snow emergency ends, even if the street appears plowed.
LIVE: about 5 1/2″ of snow in Mankato area
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!. MnDOT said 83 plows are out on state highways and bridges in South Central and Southwest Minnesota. Mankato Area Public Schools closed school doors for the day, and many other area schools followed, like Waseca and New Ulm.
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Southern Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for a large portion of southern Minnesota in effect from early Thursday morning into Thursday night. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Steele, Rice, Renville, McLeod, Sibley, Carver, Scott, Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Waseca, Martin, Faribault, and Freeborn counties.
The worst of the icy conditions is in the southwestern area of Minnesota
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Here in Mankato, we saw rain and wind throughout the day. Roads in Mankato this evening were still rain-soaked. Rain, heavy at times, fell accompanied by strong wind gusts causing most of the issues. Temperatures remained just warm enough for the precipitation to fall as rain. Because of the rain, roads can’t be pre-treated because it would wash away. MN-DOT says if the roads do dry up, they can pre-treat ahead of any more ice and snow.
Winter storm to impact area with rain, freezing rain, sleet, ice, and snow
The winter storm has moved in and will bring in a bag of mixed precipitation today, mainly rain chances Wednesday and snow showers by Thursday, leading to travel impacts and business/school closures likely at times. Today will start with a mix of precipitation across southern Minnesota from rain to snow...
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week
Get ready for a wild week of weather! A powerful and slow moving storm system will bring all types of winter precipitation in multiple waves starting late tonight and continuing through Friday, possibly into Saturday. The first wave will start late tonight into Tuesday morning with a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow. As temperatures warm into the mid 30s on Tuesday, precipitation will change to all rain, which could be heavy at times. For Mankato and locations to the south, precipitation will likely stay in the form of rain through Tuesday, Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Rain could be heavy with a half inch to an inch of rain possible during this time. It will also be very windy with gusts to 40+ mph likely Tuesday and Tuesday night. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s Tuesday night, so periods of freezing rain or icy conditions will be possible. North and west of the Mankato area it will be slightly colder, which means that there will likely be more ice and snow with the rain. We will get a break from the rain and wind Wednesday, although off and on showers will still be possible. By late Wednesday, temperatures will begin to drop and rain showers will change back to freezing rain and snow. Wave two will begin as colder temperatures move in Wednesday night, causing rain to change to all snow, which will continue, off and on, through Friday, possibly into Saturday. As of now, it looks as though a widespread 3 to 6 inches of accumulation is possible across much of our region. It’s still too early to be certain regarding snow totals, so that 3 to 6 inch forecast could change. Keep in mind that the system is still developing over Nevada and will move in over the next 24 to 36 hours. Check the weather and check it often because this forecast will change depending on where this system ultimately tracks. We are right on the rain snow line, and small movements in the system could make a big difference. Stay tuned… We will keep the updates coming.
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Tuesday Weather
KEYC's Aaron Stuve appeared live on Highway 14 in Nicollet County, where the precipitation hadn't yet started freezing, but heavy winds were already blowing.
Backpack Food Program makes largest food delivery ahead of winter break
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 12-14-2022 - clipped version. The winter storm will continue to impact the area with snow returning tonight and bitter temperatures moving in by next week.
Power restored following brief outage in greater Mankato area
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A power outage impacting around 1100 customers in the greater Mankato area earlier Tuesday afternoon. According to Xcel Energy’s outage map, the outage lasted about an hour. Customers in the area reported the power flashing a few times before finally going out. As you can...
Preparing for the weeklong winter caboodle
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The next few days of weather include sleet, snow, rain and everything in between. Mankato Police Commander Justin Neumann says slowing down on the road is one of the biggest ways to keep safe. “I mean the thing we hear from a lot of people is just it just took more time to get somewhere with you know, with travel impacts. so just you know slowing down being aware of what’s a priority in terms of your schedule and and making ultimate arrangements if necessary”
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 12-14-2022 - clipped version
Backpack Food Program makes largest food delivery ahead of winter break. The FOCP Backpack food program kicked off Winter break deliveries Wednesday, their largest distribution throughout the year.
Man hospitalized following standoff; mental health crisis
KEYC's Aaron Stuve appeared live on Highway 14 in Nicollet County, where the precipitation hadn't yet started freezing, but heavy winds were already blowing.
Christmas concoctions: egg nog is only the beginning!
Le Sueur Co. Sheriff's Dept. asks for public's help in locating missing man from rural Cleveland.
Maverick Insider: MSU's Thiesse shares insight on women's program (Part I)
Le Sueur Co. Sheriff's Dept. asks for public's help in locating missing man from rural Cleveland.
KEYC News Now at 6 Recording - clipped version
Christmas concoctions: egg nog is only the beginning!. Kato Living invited Kyla Ingberg, General Manager of Flask in Mankato, to to provide a live demonstration of some tasty alternative holiday cocktail recipes!.
