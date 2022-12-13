Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Critical race theory-related ideas found in mandatory programs at 58 of top 100 US medical schools: report
CriticalRace.org found that 58 of the nation’s top 100 medical schools have some form of mandatory student training or coursework related to Critical Race Theory (CRT).
The government failed to help Black farmers. These women created a fund for them.
Rather than reach out to agencies and lenders, many Black farmers turn to neighbors - including the Black Farmer Fund - in times of need.
NSF Grant of $3M will Support STEM Training Program at Michigan State University
With nearly $3 million in support from the National Science Foundation, Michigan State University in East Lansing is training today’s students to solve tomorrow’s STEM problems with the power of […] The post NSF Grant of $3M will Support STEM Training Program at Michigan State University appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
This college student was among the 'invisible' homeless. Now, a creative housing fix is helping her stay in school
Nineteen-year-old Isabella Zaldaña dreams of becoming a nurse. And as a student at this city's selective Manhattan Hunter Science High School, she was on her way.
Teachers Can Introduce Kindergarten and First-Grade Students to STEM with New Books in the Bestselling Picture-Perfect Series from NSTA
ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- The latest books in the Picture-Perfect Science series help young students learn to read while they read to learn about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Teachers will find engaging ways to embed reading-comprehension strategies into STEM lessons with NSTA Press ’s new Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Kindergarten, Expanded Edition: Using Children’s Books for Three-Dimensional Learning and Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Grade 1, Expanded Edition: Using Children’s Books for Three-Dimensional Learning. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005036/en/ Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Kindergarten, Expanded Edition: Using Children’s Books for Three-Dimensional Learning available now for purchase at https://my.nsta.org/resource/126060. (Photo: Business Wire)
myscience.org
Powering vocational education and training with technology
For more than 15 years, researchers have been exploring ways to improve training for apprentices. The findings are summarized in a recently published book and a website for teachers, and new educational technologies are currently being developed. Switzerland is known for its fondue, its punctual trains and its watchmaking industry....
UpNorthLive.com
Eagle Act could improve visa program, combat worker shortages
WASHINGTON D.C., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A bill to keep skilled workers here in Michigan is making its way through the U.S. House. House Bill 3648 would expedite the process for some work visas and improve the path to citizenship. The Equal Access to Green Cards for Legal Employment, or Eagle Act,...
3 Appealing Arizona Cities Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
In most American cities, it can be hard to live off just a Social Security check. For 2022, the average monthly Social Security benefit for retirees is just $1,623.10. That doesn't leave a lot of...
Harvard Health
Behind the data, a teacher who left his students transformed
On a clear November morning, Chris Winship, the Diker-Tishman Professor of Sociology, was getting ready to begin the last class of the course on quantitative research methods he has been teaching for more than 40 years, first at Northwestern and for the past three decades at Harvard. Meanwhile, students sat...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Senior living industry pitches immigration reform as partial solution to workforce crisis
With the workforce crisis top of mind for most senior living and other long-term care providers, trade associations representing providers are making a last-minute push to float immigration reform to the top of lawmakers’ to-do lists before the end of the year. LeadingAge sent a letter to leaders in...
World
Layoffs sweeping the tech industry hitting visa holders hard
The US employs hundreds of thousands of tech workers who hold H1-B visas. They can stay in the country as long as they keep their jobs. Recent layoffs, however, mean that thousands are now scrambling to find new work, or they will have to leave. KQED's Rachael Myrow reports it's a tough time for visa holders to find a new job.
US News and World Report
Get a Jump-Start on Applying to U.S. Colleges as an International Student
Sitashma Parajuli from Nepal knows a thing or two about being prepared as a prospective international student. She applied to U.S. colleges twice: first during her senior year in high school and then again after her gap year. The second time she didn't have help from her high school counselor.
Find a new job in 60 days: tech layoffs put immigrant workers on a ticking clock
What if you lost your job and had just 60 days to find another one? That is the situation thousands of highly skilled immigrant workers have suddenly found themselves in. About 50,000 tech workers lost their jobs last month as Meta, Amazon, Twitter and others laid off parts of their workforce.
