Corvallis, OR

Oregon State Beavers hope culture, opportunities and growing NIL program will help retain players like Damien Martinez

By Nick Daschel
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 2 days ago
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks tight end Cam McCormick wins Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award

Oregon Ducks tight end Cam McCormick has won the Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award. The seventh-year senior and longest-tenured player in program history is the 21st annual recipient of the Courage Award, first presented by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) in 2002. Requirements for nomination include displaying courage on or off the field, including overcoming an injury or physical handicap, preventing a disaster or living through hardship.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Brennan Rigsby, Oregon men’s basketball hold on to beat UC Riverside in front of sparse crowd at Matthew Knight Arena

Brennan Rigsby’s playing time and production has steadily increased since returning from a high-ankle sprain and the Oregon guard had his best outing yet Wednesday night. Rigsby scored a season-high 19 points and had two assists to lead four players in double-figures for the Ducks, who let a 17-point lead with 9:04 to go dwindle to three and held on for a 71-65 win over UC Riverside in front of a subdued crowd of 4,738 at Matthew Knight Arena.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State football: Omar Speights mulling a 2023 return, offensive linemen hit the town

There are a couple reasons why Omar Speights might return to Oregon State in 2023 for a fifth and final year of college. Speights went through senior day ceremonies prior to the Beavers’ 38-34 win over Oregon on Nov. 26. Speights wrapped up a bachelor’s degree in business this fall. During a four-year career, Speights has proven to be one of the most prolific linebackers in OSU history. He’s likely to get an NFL shot.
CORVALLIS, OR
Emerald Media

Shutout leader Leah Freeman announces transfer to Duke

Oregon’s career shutout leader, 2022 Pac-12 keeper of the season and conference leader in saves, Leah Freeman, announced on her social media Tuesday night that she will be transferring to Duke for her senior year. “I can’t put into words how thankful I am to the University of Oregon,...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Former Oregon Ducks receiver Seven McGee commits to transfer to Jackson State

Former Oregon Ducks receiver Seven McGee is headed to the SWAC. McGee, who left UO in late October, committed to Jackson State on Tuesday. He had 11 catches for 67 yards, three carries for minus-11 yards and six kickoff returns for 99 yards this season. In 2021, McGee had 14 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown, six catches for 78 yards, five kickoff returns for 83 yards and two punt returns for 19 yards. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
JACKSON, MS
The Oregonian

Oregon’s Alex Forsyth among finalists for Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award

Oregon Ducks center Alex Forsyth is one of three finalists for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award. Forsyth is joined by Penn State’s Sean Clifford and Pittsburgh’s Deslin Alexandre as finalists for the award, which honors a player’s leadership on and off the field. The winner will be announced at a ceremony in Frisco, Texas, on Feb. 23, 2023 and receive a $10,000 contribution in his name to his school’s athletic scholarship fund.
EUGENE, OR
realdawghuskies.com

BREAKING: Washington Looks to Flip 2023 WSU QB Commit

Late Tuesday night the Washington Huskies sent out an offer to Washington State’s 4-star quarterback commit Sam Leavitt from West Linn, Oregon. The offer signaled the end of the Huskies relationship with their own 4-star QB commit Lincoln Kienholz who was recently offered by Ohio State. The flip of...
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

247Sports Crystal Ball Forecast: Four-star to Oregon

Oregon is trending for Cypress (Texas) Cy Ranch four-star defensive lineman Ashton Porter heading into another visit to Oregon this weekend. After talking to a source with knowledge of the recruitment, I’ve logged a 247Sports Crystal Ball in favor of the Ducks. Porter has raved about the Pac 12...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Freshman Chance Gray heating up for Oregon women’s basketball

Chance Gray is delivering immediate results for Oregon women’s basketball, even as the true freshman is the fourth option for the Ducks. A five-star prospect and No. 7 overall player in last year’s recruiting class, Gray is averaging 10.5 points, 2.5 assists and 1.9 rebounds so far for Oregon (7-1, 1-0 Pac-12). She’s shooting 41.8% from the field, including 38.9% from three, and 87.5% from the free throw line and those are all rates that rank in the top 20 nationally among true freshmen.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

4 injured Oregon men’s basketball players expected to miss 3 remaining nonconference games

Four injured Oregon men’s basketball players are expected to miss the remaining three nonconference games. Guards Jermaine Couisnard (knee surgery) and Keeshawn Barthelemy (left foot), forward Ethan Butler and center Nate Bittle (left foot) are not expected to play for the Ducks (5-5, 1-1 Pac-12) against UC Riverside on Wednesday (6 p.m., Pac-12 Network), against Portland on Saturday or against Utah Valley on Dec. 20.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Newspaper corrections for Dec. 16

Rocky Pamplin was a University of Oregon football player in a 1968 rivalry game. A caption in Nov. 24 editions and Therese Bottomly’s Letter from the Editor column Dec. 11 misstated his name.
EUGENE, OR
