Oregon State Beavers hope culture, opportunities and growing NIL program will help retain players like Damien Martinez

Oregon State football players trade smiles with disadvantaged children during a shoe handout
There’s a lot of fantasy for football teams during a bowl week: red carpet introductions, lavish gifts, a steak dinner near the water. There’s real life, too. Eight Oregon State players and a few staffers visited a Las Vegas elementary school Thursday morning to interact with children during a new shoe giveaway.
No. 14 Oregon State leans on its football coaching continuity, but can it last?
Many factors have led to the rise of the Oregon State football from 2017 ashes to a potential top 10 finish this season. Near the top of the list, if not No. 1, is the continuity of the No. 14 Beavers’ coaching staff. Of the 11 coaches in place...
Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Dawson Jaramillo enters transfer portal
Oregon is losing a second offensive lineman to transfer. Dawson Jaramillo, a fifth-year junior who appeared in 11 games this season, entered the transfer portal on Thursday.
OSN: Why It Was A No-Brainer For Oregon State To Extend Coach Jonathan Smith’s Contract
PORTLAND, OREGON - SEPTEMBER 17: Head coach Jonathan Smith of the Oregon State Beavers looks on during a game against Montana State at Providence Park on September 17, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Amanda Loman/Getty Images) Braiden Bell | Oregon Sports News. What a time to be an Oregon...
Holiday Bowl talk; transfer portal heats up; Caleb Williams vs. Marcus Mariota: Talkin’ Ducks
The Oregon Ducks inch closer to their Holiday Bowl showdown with North Carolina on Dec. 28. The Talkin’ Ducks crew of former UO legends, Joey Harrington, Jordan Kent and Anthony Newman, along with The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Aaron Fentress, take a closer look at the bowl game and other hot topics surrounding the program.
Oregon women’s basketball forward Taylor Hosendove hurt in win over Eastern Washington
Oregon women’s basketball finished Thursday’s rout of Eastern Washington with just eight players due to an injury to backup forward Taylor Hosendove. The fifth-year senior had two points, two rebounds and two fouls in 4:15, all in the first quarter of No. 16 Oregon’s 88-38 win at Matthew Knight Arena.
Oregon Ducks tight end Cam McCormick wins Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award
Oregon Ducks tight end Cam McCormick has won the Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award. The seventh-year senior and longest-tenured player in program history is the 21st annual recipient of the Courage Award, first presented by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) in 2002. Requirements for nomination include displaying courage on or off the field, including overcoming an injury or physical handicap, preventing a disaster or living through hardship.
Former Oregon Ducks edge rusher Adrian Jackson Jr. commits to transfer to Nevada
The group of former Oregon players headed to Nevada continues to grow. Former Ducks edge rusher Adrian Jackson Jr., who left the program this summer and completed his degree at UO, announced his commitment to the Wolf Pack on Thursday. Jackson, who was entering his fifth-year redshirt-junior season, has two...
Brennan Rigsby, Oregon men’s basketball hold on to beat UC Riverside in front of sparse crowd at Matthew Knight Arena
Brennan Rigsby’s playing time and production has steadily increased since returning from a high-ankle sprain and the Oregon guard had his best outing yet Wednesday night. Rigsby scored a season-high 19 points and had two assists to lead four players in double-figures for the Ducks, who let a 17-point lead with 9:04 to go dwindle to three and held on for a 71-65 win over UC Riverside in front of a subdued crowd of 4,738 at Matthew Knight Arena.
Oregon State football: Omar Speights mulling a 2023 return, offensive linemen hit the town
There are a couple reasons why Omar Speights might return to Oregon State in 2023 for a fifth and final year of college. Speights went through senior day ceremonies prior to the Beavers’ 38-34 win over Oregon on Nov. 26. Speights wrapped up a bachelor’s degree in business this fall. During a four-year career, Speights has proven to be one of the most prolific linebackers in OSU history. He’s likely to get an NFL shot.
Shutout leader Leah Freeman announces transfer to Duke
Oregon’s career shutout leader, 2022 Pac-12 keeper of the season and conference leader in saves, Leah Freeman, announced on her social media Tuesday night that she will be transferring to Duke for her senior year. “I can’t put into words how thankful I am to the University of Oregon,...
Former Oregon Ducks receiver Seven McGee commits to transfer to Jackson State
Former Oregon Ducks receiver Seven McGee is headed to the SWAC. McGee, who left UO in late October, committed to Jackson State on Tuesday. He had 11 catches for 67 yards, three carries for minus-11 yards and six kickoff returns for 99 yards this season. In 2021, McGee had 14 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown, six catches for 78 yards, five kickoff returns for 83 yards and two punt returns for 19 yards. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
Oregon’s Alex Forsyth among finalists for Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award
Oregon Ducks center Alex Forsyth is one of three finalists for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award. Forsyth is joined by Penn State’s Sean Clifford and Pittsburgh’s Deslin Alexandre as finalists for the award, which honors a player’s leadership on and off the field. The winner will be announced at a ceremony in Frisco, Texas, on Feb. 23, 2023 and receive a $10,000 contribution in his name to his school’s athletic scholarship fund.
Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 71-65 win over UC Riverside
We qwre live from Matthew Knight Arena for tonight’s game between Oregon and UC Riverside. The Ducks won 71-65. The Ducks (6-5) were favored by 14-points, according to VegasInsider.com. The Highlanders (6-4) closed 10 of their last 14 from the field to cut a 17-point deficit to within three.
BREAKING: Washington Looks to Flip 2023 WSU QB Commit
Late Tuesday night the Washington Huskies sent out an offer to Washington State’s 4-star quarterback commit Sam Leavitt from West Linn, Oregon. The offer signaled the end of the Huskies relationship with their own 4-star QB commit Lincoln Kienholz who was recently offered by Ohio State. The flip of...
247Sports Crystal Ball Forecast: Four-star to Oregon
Oregon is trending for Cypress (Texas) Cy Ranch four-star defensive lineman Ashton Porter heading into another visit to Oregon this weekend. After talking to a source with knowledge of the recruitment, I’ve logged a 247Sports Crystal Ball in favor of the Ducks. Porter has raved about the Pac 12...
Freshman Chance Gray heating up for Oregon women’s basketball
Chance Gray is delivering immediate results for Oregon women’s basketball, even as the true freshman is the fourth option for the Ducks. A five-star prospect and No. 7 overall player in last year’s recruiting class, Gray is averaging 10.5 points, 2.5 assists and 1.9 rebounds so far for Oregon (7-1, 1-0 Pac-12). She’s shooting 41.8% from the field, including 38.9% from three, and 87.5% from the free throw line and those are all rates that rank in the top 20 nationally among true freshmen.
4 injured Oregon men’s basketball players expected to miss 3 remaining nonconference games
Four injured Oregon men’s basketball players are expected to miss the remaining three nonconference games. Guards Jermaine Couisnard (knee surgery) and Keeshawn Barthelemy (left foot), forward Ethan Butler and center Nate Bittle (left foot) are not expected to play for the Ducks (5-5, 1-1 Pac-12) against UC Riverside on Wednesday (6 p.m., Pac-12 Network), against Portland on Saturday or against Utah Valley on Dec. 20.
Newspaper corrections for Dec. 16
Rocky Pamplin was a University of Oregon football player in a 1968 rivalry game. A caption in Nov. 24 editions and Therese Bottomly’s Letter from the Editor column Dec. 11 misstated his name.
With Ava Heiden, can Sherwood girls basketball play spoiler in Oregon’s loaded Class 6A?
Those around Ava Heiden have nothing but praise for her. They describe her as fiercely loyal, respectful, humble and curious in the best way. But for all of the traits the Sherwood senior’s peers value, opposing players and coaches construct a whole other vernacular when they speak about Heiden.
