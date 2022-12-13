Oregon State Beavers hope culture, opportunities and growing NIL program will help retain players like Damien Martinez

Chance Gray is delivering immediate results for Oregon women’s basketball, even as the true freshman is the fourth option for the Ducks. A five-star prospect and No. 7 overall player in last year’s recruiting class, Gray is averaging 10.5 points, 2.5 assists and 1.9 rebounds so far for Oregon (7-1, 1-0 Pac-12). She’s shooting 41.8% from the field, including 38.9% from three, and 87.5% from the free throw line and those are all rates that rank in the top 20 nationally among true freshmen.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO