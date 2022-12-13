(Willmar MN-) The civil jury trial over the sale of land for the proposed Tepetonka Golf Course in Kandiyohi County is done. Attorney David Johnson represents Plaintiff Dean Thorson, and says they were able to settle some issues during the trial Monday, but the main issue of the sale of 187 acres of land south of Lake Andrew will be decided by Judge Stephen Wentzell. Johnson says both parties will still be able to submit briefs through January 3rd, and Wentzell will have 90 days to make his ruling after that.

