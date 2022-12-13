ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swanville, MN

Upsala City • December 5, 2022

Call to Order/Attendance: The City Council meeting was called to order at Upsala City Hall by Mayor Rollie Johnson at 7:00 P.M. The pledge of allegiance was said. On roll call members present: Mayor Rollie Johnson, Council Members Crystal Benson, Wendy Rene, Lana Bartells and Mitch Lange. Staff present: Public...
UPSALA, MN
Local Businesses Plan Big Expansion Projects

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Two local businesses will share $4.6 million to help create more jobs in Minnesota. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced that Little Falls-based Wabash and Wiha Tools USA, based in Monticello, will join businesses in Brooklyn Park and Hastings in receiving funding to expand their business and create more than 270 new jobs in the next three years.
MINNESOTA STATE
S.N.O.W. Fest was again a big seasonal draw

news.messenger@apgecm.com Hundreds of snowmobile aficionados and just plain winter-lovers made their way to Wahkon this past week-end to take part in the annual S.N.O.W. Fest ­— ­­ a Snowmobile Film Festival and Vintage Sled Rally, hosted by Muggs of Mille Lacs with proceeds benefitting local snowmobile trail improvements. On display were dozens of vintage snowmobiles for patrons to peruse, along with good food, beverages and camaraderie shared among those who look forward to winter in the outdoors.
WAHKON, MN
Erna L. Spehn

Erna L. Spehn, age 95 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at the CentraCare Care Center in Melrose, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. Monday, December 19 at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Jeremy Theis officiating. Interment will be held in the parish cemetery.
SAUK CENTRE, MN
Victim of Brainerd House Fire Identified

The victim who died in a house fire in Brainerd last Friday has now been identified. A press release from the Brainerd Police Department says 58-year-old Judith Meyer was found dead inside a home on the 700 block of 7th Ave NE in Brainerd. Police officials say the State Fire...
BRAINERD, MN
Trial to determine Tepetonka Golf Course land sale is over

(Willmar MN-) The civil jury trial over the sale of land for the proposed Tepetonka Golf Course in Kandiyohi County is done. Attorney David Johnson represents Plaintiff Dean Thorson, and says they were able to settle some issues during the trial Monday, but the main issue of the sale of 187 acres of land south of Lake Andrew will be decided by Judge Stephen Wentzell. Johnson says both parties will still be able to submit briefs through January 3rd, and Wentzell will have 90 days to make his ruling after that.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
Man Pleads Guilty in Sauk Rapids Murder-for-Hire Case

FOLEY (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man has pleaded guilty to 1st-degree attempted murder, just moments after a Benton County judge ruled him competent to face the charge. Twenty-year-old Christian Kane pleaded guilty in what authorities say was a murder-for-hire in Sauk Rapids. Kane is accused of stabbing a...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Update: Another Winter Storm Warning Issued for Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Another round of snow is expected to move into the area Wednesday night. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for most of central and northern Minnesota including Stearns, Benton and Sherburne counties. It will be in effect from 3:00 a.m. Thursday until 9:00 p.m. Thursday.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sartell Sweethearts – Dylan Simones and Mallory Appel

Sartell Sweethearts is an article where a couple from Sartell High School is featured and asked questions about each other to see how well they know each other. The couple featured in this article are Dylan Simones and Mallory Appel. Dylan is a Senior who attends Sartell High School. He...

