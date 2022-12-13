Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hometownnews.biz
Upsala City • December 5, 2022
Call to Order/Attendance: The City Council meeting was called to order at Upsala City Hall by Mayor Rollie Johnson at 7:00 P.M. The pledge of allegiance was said. On roll call members present: Mayor Rollie Johnson, Council Members Crystal Benson, Wendy Rene, Lana Bartells and Mitch Lange. Staff present: Public...
Local Businesses Plan Big Expansion Projects
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Two local businesses will share $4.6 million to help create more jobs in Minnesota. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced that Little Falls-based Wabash and Wiha Tools USA, based in Monticello, will join businesses in Brooklyn Park and Hastings in receiving funding to expand their business and create more than 270 new jobs in the next three years.
S.N.O.W. Fest was again a big seasonal draw
news.messenger@apgecm.com Hundreds of snowmobile aficionados and just plain winter-lovers made their way to Wahkon this past week-end to take part in the annual S.N.O.W. Fest — a Snowmobile Film Festival and Vintage Sled Rally, hosted by Muggs of Mille Lacs with proceeds benefitting local snowmobile trail improvements. On display were dozens of vintage snowmobiles for patrons to peruse, along with good food, beverages and camaraderie shared among those who look forward to winter in the outdoors.
fox9.com
Several counties reporting power outages in central and northeastern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - As a winter weather mix continues to pour down throughout most the state, forcing numerous cities to declare snow emergencies Thursday, several counties in central and northeastern Minnesota have reportedly lost power for thousands of customers. East Central Energy is a member-owned electric cooperative that currently provides...
hometownnews.biz
Erna L. Spehn
Erna L. Spehn, age 95 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at the CentraCare Care Center in Melrose, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. Monday, December 19 at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Jeremy Theis officiating. Interment will be held in the parish cemetery.
lptv.org
Victim of Brainerd House Fire Identified
The victim who died in a house fire in Brainerd last Friday has now been identified. A press release from the Brainerd Police Department says 58-year-old Judith Meyer was found dead inside a home on the 700 block of 7th Ave NE in Brainerd. Police officials say the State Fire...
willmarradio.com
Trial to determine Tepetonka Golf Course land sale is over
(Willmar MN-) The civil jury trial over the sale of land for the proposed Tepetonka Golf Course in Kandiyohi County is done. Attorney David Johnson represents Plaintiff Dean Thorson, and says they were able to settle some issues during the trial Monday, but the main issue of the sale of 187 acres of land south of Lake Andrew will be decided by Judge Stephen Wentzell. Johnson says both parties will still be able to submit briefs through January 3rd, and Wentzell will have 90 days to make his ruling after that.
Lady At Wadena McDonald’s Asked Me “Am I Dead?”
Most Fridays, except the winter months, I travel up Highway 10 to the Detroit lakes area for the weekend. I usually make a pit stop at the Wadena McDonalds to grab a bite to eat before I finish my trek to the lake cabin. Last Friday, I opted to order...
Man Pleads Guilty in Sauk Rapids Murder-for-Hire Case
FOLEY (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man has pleaded guilty to 1st-degree attempted murder, just moments after a Benton County judge ruled him competent to face the charge. Twenty-year-old Christian Kane pleaded guilty in what authorities say was a murder-for-hire in Sauk Rapids. Kane is accused of stabbing a...
Minnesota Grain Bins Turned into Luxury Suites Where You Can Spend the Night
This place looks luxurious but also unique and I love that! If you're looking for a nice place to stay but something that's not ordinary may I show you these grain bins in Minnesota that have been turned into suites. They're up in Alexandria, MN. From the outside, you can...
Update: Another Winter Storm Warning Issued for Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Another round of snow is expected to move into the area Wednesday night. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for most of central and northern Minnesota including Stearns, Benton and Sherburne counties. It will be in effect from 3:00 a.m. Thursday until 9:00 p.m. Thursday.
thelesabre.com
Sartell Sweethearts – Dylan Simones and Mallory Appel
Sartell Sweethearts is an article where a couple from Sartell High School is featured and asked questions about each other to see how well they know each other. The couple featured in this article are Dylan Simones and Mallory Appel. Dylan is a Senior who attends Sartell High School. He...
Comments / 0