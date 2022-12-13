ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

This Is The Coldest City In Florida

By Zuri Anderson
WHYI Y100
WHYI Y100
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kNvfz_0jhD13ty00

People look forward to the winter to cool down from the summer and even enjoy some snow . While some states may not experience bone-chilling temperatures, like Florida and California, even these places get dips from time to time.

Stacker got curious and found the coldest city in every state. The website states, "Citing data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Stacker identified the coldest city in every state. The list below is based on 30-year average temperatures and also includes the average daily minimum and maximum temperatures for each ranked city."

According to data , Florida's coldest city is Pensacola ! Here's why it was chosen:

"When discussing cold weather, Florida likely does not come to mind. However, Pensacola, located in the state's western Panhandle, gets cooler than other cities. The city, home to an international airport and U.S. Naval Air Station, is a transportation hub for visitors and military personnel. Pensacola is also the headquarters of the world-famous Blue Angels."

They also provided data to back up why this city is the most chilly in the state:

  • Average annual temperature: 67.4°F
  • Average daily maximum: 75.8°F
  • Average daily minimum: 59°F

Check out the full report on Stacker 's website.

Comments / 9

default-avatar
gewfish
2d ago

Someone needs to check their facts!!! There are a number of cities in the panhandle that are not on the gulf that are much colder than Pensacola. Check out Century, Milton, Pace, Crestview, etc.

Reply(3)
5
Related
5newsonline.com

Walmart delivery drones take flight in Florida, Texas, Arizona

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart Inc. of Bentonville on Thursday announced that drone delivery is now available in cities in Florida, Texas and Arizona as part of a multi-state expansion of the service to be completed by the end of the year. Aerial deliveries are being made through DroneUp, a...
ARIZONA STATE
mynews13.com

Central Florida man chased by a bear while walking dog

LONGWOOD, Fla — It’s the time of the year when experts say bears are on the move in Central Florida, and a Longwood man says he recently experienced how dangerous it can be to come across one of them. What You Need To Know. Bears live in Florida...
LONGWOOD, FL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. awarded $10.93 million for Pensacola Bay Living Shoreline Project. How does it differ from Navy Point project?

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — This week, Escambia County announced a $10.93 million award from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s National Coast Resiliency Fund to fund the construction of the Magazine Point phase of the Pensacola Bay Living Shoreline Project at NAS Pensacola. In October, the Escambia County Board of Commissioners voted 4 to […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Destin Log

Several Florida counties under tornado watch as storms continue to move across state

Tornado watch canceled for Flagler, Marion, Putnam counties. 12:11 p.m.: The tornado watch for Flagler, Marion and Putnam counties has been canceled. 10:58 a.m.: A tornado warning was issued for Hernando, Pasco, and Sumter counties till 11:30 a.m. Strong rotation capable of producing a tornado was spotted near the Hernando County Airport and Brooksville. Storms are moving toward Spring Lake and Hill 'N Dale. Residents are advised to seek shelter immediately.
FLORIDA STATE
wmfe.org

Severe weather to pass through Florida Wednesday and Thursday

Rounds of strong and heavy thunderstorms will continue to pass through parts of the Panhandle until late afternoon. Starting early to mid-evening, a line of storms with a damaging wind and isolated tornado threat hits the western Panhandle and the severe weather risk will slowly spread eastward through the overnight hours. There will be an elevated tornado risk through Thursday morning so please have multiple ways to receive warnings. A NOAA weather radio is still the best way to wake you up at night.
FLORIDA STATE
disneytips.com

Tornado Warning Issued For Central Florida Including Walt Disney World

Any frequent visitors of Walt Disney World Resort will know that Florida weather is fickle. Rain showers come and go as quickly as they form, with the sunshine simply hiding behind the clouds. Big thunderstorms and hurricanes can also form seemingly out of nowhere. Although this year’s hurricane season ended...
FLORIDA STATE
Catfish 100.1

What Are the Odds of Alabama Having a White Christmas?

I remember back when I was studying winter weather at Mississippi State University the discussion came up about what is considered a “White Christmas.” For meteorologists, it means 1 inch of snow on the ground during December 25. Technically, the snow doesn’t have to fall on the 25th it has to be visible.
ALABAMA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘He’s not going to die in vain’: Central Florida family’s tragedy leads to medical breakthrough

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two local moms turned their mourning into a medical breakthrough that could help future kids. Their baby died of a rare genetic condition at just two months old, and as they told only Channel 9′s Karla Ray, their selfless donation of their son’s body to scientists led to brand new information about his condition, and it’s changing how treatments are formed.
ORLANDO, FL
northernnewsnow.com

VIDEO: Massive 9-foot boa constrictor found in Florida backyard

NAPLES, Fla. (Gray News/TMX) - A group that handles dangerous snakes says it got a call recently to help remove a huge snake from a Florida backyard. Rhett and Taylor Stanberry with Tobie’s Troop, classified as a pest control service online, shared a video of one of their latest calls that involved a massive boa constrictor.
NAPLES, FL
L. Cane

Historic Florida Dive Bars with Tens of Thousands of Dollars Hanging from the Walls and Ceilings: Where are They?

Photo byKen Lund from Reno, Nevada, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. There's some debate as to why people put dollar bills on the walls and ceilings of bars and eating establishments. Some believe the tradition started with fishermen. Others people it started with miners. Today, it seems to be a way for patrons to signify their visit and participate in a fun tradition.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Crocodiles Make a Comeback Florida, Sighting Baffles Scientists

Florida residents have reported multiple sightings of two separate crocodile species in recent months. And scientists aren’t sure where they’re coming from. Nile crocodiles and American crocodiles, which were recently thought to be nearly extinct, have been stalking around the coastal regions of the Sunshine State. And people aren’t exactly happy to see them.
FLORIDA STATE
WHYI Y100

WHYI Y100

Miami, FL
14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Miami #1 Hit Music Station

 https://y100.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy