Read full article on original website
Related
wgnsradio.com
The flu has not impacted Rutherford County Schools as hard as expected during midterm testing this week
(Rutherford County, TN) It’s been an important week for high schoolers throughout Rutherford County as students wrap up the semester with midterm exams. While Tennessee as a whole is one of eleven states with the highest ranking level of flu cases in the nation, the impact has not been as hard as expected in our local schools.
Tennessee school districts, parents prepare for third-grade retention law
Summer school or repeating the third grade: those are the options under a new law. The third grade retention law goes into effect this school year.
wgnsradio.com
A Growing Community Equals Growing Number of Teens Experimenting with Drugs through Vaping
(Rutherford County, TN) Protecting the safety of school students is a top priority for school administrators and as the number of Rutherford County Schools grow, so do the number of School Resource Officers. Today, there are 51-brick and mortar county schools and 1-virtual school, which means at least one law enforcement officer at each school.
Tennessee school districts lose Title I money amid shifts stemming from federal audit
Polk County Schools Director James Jones was “left in the dark completely” this week when the school district in southeast Tennessee lost $36,000 in federal funds without an explanation from the state. It appears to be part of a roughly 5% reduction statewide in money that goes toward low-income students, though some districts are reporting […] The post Tennessee school districts lose Title I money amid shifts stemming from federal audit appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
wgnsradio.com
3 Murfreesboro Doctors Receive 2022 Physician Awards
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to recognize its 2022 honorees for outstanding accomplishments in clinical leadership. Dr. David Beaird has been named Physician of the Year; Dr. Rick Michaelson received the Clinical Excellence Award; and Dr. Matt Perkins was honored with the Dr. Olin Williams Distinguished Service Award. Physician...
Murfreesboro police to look for who isn't stopping for school buses
Murfreesboro police will be on school buses watching for who is not stopping when a bus's stop sign is out.
WSMV
Engineer says crane has structural problems
A Maury County deputy killed in a crash on Monday was remembered at a visitation service on Thursday in Columbia. An East Nashville community is demanding change at a busy intersection many pedestrians use daily after a man was hit by a car and severely injured on Sunday. Thursday evening...
wgnsradio.com
Eagleville culture runs deep as Rutherford’s only K-12 school
To say Eagleville School is unique is an understatement. With 100 years of history, the campus as it stands now is much larger than the original, having evolved through many changes — including three fires, one in the early 1890’s, one in 1923 and one in 1994. But even fire could not stop the cooperation and community investment which has kept the school going, and Eagleville’s culture stronger than ever.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Police Now Have Bodycams - All Officers Should be Outfitted with Body Cams by End of December
(Murfreesboro, TN) Police officers with the Murfreesboro Police Department now have bodycams…. That was MPD Chief Michael Bowen who told WGNS that every officer should be outfitted with a bodycam by the end of December. Earlier this year in September, the bodycams were approved by the Murfreesboro City Council. The...
wgnsradio.com
See All of the Great Murfreesboro Christmas Parade Photos from This Past Sunday!
Click the ABOVE photo to see one of our slideshows of the 2022 Christmas Parade. Then, click the BELOW photos to see even more pictures from the parade that was held this past Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Murfreesboro!. (Murfreesboro, TN) The annual Murfreesboro Christmas Parade was a great success...
Maury County mourns loss of Reserve Deputy Brad Miller
After 68 years on earth, Reserve Deputy Brad Miller’s journey ends here at his visitation, surrounded by his fellow brothers in blue and a family that will miss him.
Maury County community remembers fallen deputy Brad Miller
While trying to direct traffic around a construction zone Monday night, his patrol car was hit by another driver. He died as a result. He was 68.
franklinis.com
The Factory at Franklin Announces New Food, Salon and Office Tenants
FRANKLIN, Tenn., (December 14, 2022) – The Factory at Franklin, owned by Holladay Properties, announced today new restaurant and retail tenants, including Edley’s Bar-B-Que, The White Alligator and Structured Hair. Longtime Factory office tenant Treeline Bamboo is expanding its footprint and relocating to newly designed space on the campus.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Missing Person in Murfreesboro Found Safe
(Murfreesboro, TN) A woman who was reported as missing in Murfreesboro has been safely located, according to police. The woman was found by a Murfreesboro Police Officer on Thursday night. Previously on Wednesday night, police told WGNS NEWS that the missing woman had not been seen for over a week....
Missing Person: Tanya Dawn Taylor Out of Murfreesboro
Tanya Dawn Taylor, 59, walked away from her residence on Stonewall Blvd. about a week and a half ago. Taylor could possibly be in green Ford Windstar van tag number 911BCDB. She may have been off her medication for about a year now. She is known to frequent McDonald’s and Walmart stores as well as Waffle Houses.
Restaurant industry hopes benefits and better pay will attract workers
Since the pandemic began, the restaurant industry has continued to deal with a lack of workers. Along with inflation, many restaurant workers are leaving the industry because they can't live off of minimum wage.
Greenbrier Middle student charged with making terroristic threats
A student at Greenbrier Middle School is facing charges of making terroristic threats after reportedly threatening violence against the school during lunchtime.
wgnsradio.com
Unemployment Remains LOW in Tennessee and Rutherford County
(Rutherford County, TN) The November statewide unemployment rate in Tennessee held steady heading into the holiday season, according to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). The seasonally adjusted jobless number for November 2022 remained unchanged at 3.5%. While county-by-county numbers won't be released until late next week, Rutherford...
Family of missing West Nashville man ‘fear the worst, but hoping for the best’
A Gallatin family is pleading for their loved one's return home this Christmas.
WSMV
Authorities execute search warrant at Clarksville treatment facility
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriffs’ Office carried out a search warrant at the Oak Plains Academy on Thursday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, with the assistance of the 19th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, investigators were able to obtain several items from the facility that they believe will aid in their investigation into the deaths of two 15-year-old girls last month.
Comments / 1