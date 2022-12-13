ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee school districts lose Title I money amid shifts stemming from federal audit

Polk County Schools Director James Jones was “left in the dark completely” this week when the school district in southeast Tennessee lost $36,000 in federal funds without an explanation from the state. It appears to be part of a roughly 5% reduction statewide in money that goes toward low-income students, though some districts are reporting […] The post Tennessee school districts lose Title I money amid shifts stemming from federal audit appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
POLK COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

3 Murfreesboro Doctors Receive 2022 Physician Awards

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to recognize its 2022 honorees for outstanding accomplishments in clinical leadership. Dr. David Beaird has been named Physician of the Year; Dr. Rick Michaelson received the Clinical Excellence Award; and Dr. Matt Perkins was honored with the Dr. Olin Williams Distinguished Service Award. Physician...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Engineer says crane has structural problems

A Maury County deputy killed in a crash on Monday was remembered at a visitation service on Thursday in Columbia. An East Nashville community is demanding change at a busy intersection many pedestrians use daily after a man was hit by a car and severely injured on Sunday. Thursday evening...
COLUMBIA, TN
wgnsradio.com

Eagleville culture runs deep as Rutherford’s only K-12 school

To say Eagleville School is unique is an understatement. With 100 years of history, the campus as it stands now is much larger than the original, having evolved through many changes — including three fires, one in the early 1890’s, one in 1923 and one in 1994. But even fire could not stop the cooperation and community investment which has kept the school going, and Eagleville’s culture stronger than ever.
EAGLEVILLE, TN
franklinis.com

The Factory at Franklin Announces New Food, Salon and Office Tenants

FRANKLIN, Tenn., (December 14, 2022) – The Factory at Franklin, owned by Holladay Properties, announced today new restaurant and retail tenants, including Edley’s Bar-B-Que, The White Alligator and Structured Hair. Longtime Factory office tenant Treeline Bamboo is expanding its footprint and relocating to newly designed space on the campus.
FRANKLIN, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Missing Person in Murfreesboro Found Safe

(Murfreesboro, TN) A woman who was reported as missing in Murfreesboro has been safely located, according to police. The woman was found by a Murfreesboro Police Officer on Thursday night. Previously on Wednesday night, police told WGNS NEWS that the missing woman had not been seen for over a week....
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Unemployment Remains LOW in Tennessee and Rutherford County

(Rutherford County, TN) The November statewide unemployment rate in Tennessee held steady heading into the holiday season, according to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). The seasonally adjusted jobless number for November 2022 remained unchanged at 3.5%. While county-by-county numbers won't be released until late next week, Rutherford...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Authorities execute search warrant at Clarksville treatment facility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriffs’ Office carried out a search warrant at the Oak Plains Academy on Thursday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, with the assistance of the 19th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, investigators were able to obtain several items from the facility that they believe will aid in their investigation into the deaths of two 15-year-old girls last month.
NASHVILLE, TN

