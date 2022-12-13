To say Eagleville School is unique is an understatement. With 100 years of history, the campus as it stands now is much larger than the original, having evolved through many changes — including three fires, one in the early 1890’s, one in 1923 and one in 1994. But even fire could not stop the cooperation and community investment which has kept the school going, and Eagleville’s culture stronger than ever.

EAGLEVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO