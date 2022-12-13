Jacksonville Woman: What Happened To Mother In WPB 25 Years Ago?

Photo: CBS 12

A missing mom was the subject of a press conference yesterday at the West Palm Beach Police Department.

30-year old Sadarrin Rowe spoke out about her mother who disappeared when she was just a toddler.

"I know that my mother did not leave and come to West Palm Beach and not return to Jacksonville unless she couldn't."

Kawana Holmes has been missing since 1996, though police were not informed until the following year. Officials say that's because the woman did not live with her family in Jacksonville.

Holmes' mother reported her missing after she failed to check in on Rowe and her siblings.

Rowe is attempting to drum up awareness and possibly some tips on what happened to her mother.

"I am here standing as a woman because she was a mother who bore me here. And she did not vanish in thin air and somebody knows something."

Police believe the woman, who was 24-years old at the time, may have spent some time in Miami's Liberty City neighborhood with another person as well as West Palm Beach.

There have been no leads all these years later.