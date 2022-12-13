ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Jacksonville Woman: What Happened To Mother In WPB 25 Years Ago?

By Joel Malkin
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OLqlt_0jhD0xlq00
Photo: CBS 12

A missing mom was the subject of a press conference yesterday at the West Palm Beach Police Department.

30-year old Sadarrin Rowe spoke out about her mother who disappeared when she was just a toddler.

"I know that my mother did not leave and come to West Palm Beach and not return to Jacksonville unless she couldn't."

Kawana Holmes has been missing since 1996, though police were not informed until the following year. Officials say that's because the woman did not live with her family in Jacksonville.

Holmes' mother reported her missing after she failed to check in on Rowe and her siblings.

Rowe is attempting to drum up awareness and possibly some tips on what happened to her mother.

"I am here standing as a woman because she was a mother who bore me here. And she did not vanish in thin air and somebody knows something."

Police believe the woman, who was 24-years old at the time, may have spent some time in Miami's Liberty City neighborhood with another person as well as West Palm Beach.

There have been no leads all these years later.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Arrest made in Palm Beach "Baby June" investigation

FORT LAUDERDALE - An arrest has been made in the Baby June case. About four and half years ago, on June 1st, 2018, an unidentified baby was found floating in the Boynton Beach Inlet. Palm Beach County Sheriff's detectives believe the child might have floated into the area from Broward County. An off-duty Boynton Beach firefighter was boating on the ocean side of the inlet last year when he saw the baby floating in the water. Investigators said the baby girl was between 4-7 days old and was floating in the ocean for six to 18 hours before being discovered. While it's...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville mother of 2 surprised just in time for Christmas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In 2015, a 16-year-old boy fired shots at a Jacksonville school bus. Shakayla Singleton was shot in the cheek. That high school student is now a mother of two. Her grandmother emailed First Coast News Anchor Anthony Austin asking if he could help Shakayla with a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Elderly Boca Raton Woman Says Daughter Beats Her With Wrench

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Susan Delaney After Finding 95-Year-Old Mom Beaten, Bruised In Boca Greens. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 95-year-old Boca Raton woman says her daughter beats her when she doesn’t follow “the rules,” hits her with a wrench, and […]
BOCA RATON, FL
drugstorenews.com

Southeastern Grocers opens Winn-Dixie store in Jacksonville, Fla.

Southeastern Grocers, parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, has opened a new Winn-Dixie store in the rapidly growing Grand Cypress neighborhood in St. Johns County. This new store, in a suburb of its Jacksonville hometown, is the first of three new...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WPBF News 25

Cris Martinez named WPBF 25 News Chief Meteorologist

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPBF 25 announced Tuesday that Cris Martinez has been named Chief Certified Meteorologist of the WPBF 25 First Warning Weather team. The news follows long-time Severe Weather Expert Mike Lyons’ announcement thathe is retiring at the end of the year. Martinez will assume the leadership role after Lyons’s departure.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Death on Fort Lauderdale Beach determined to be suicide

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police were conducting a death investigation on the beach Monday morning and have since determined that the manner of death was suicide. Sky 10 was above the 400 block of Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. Monday as a body on the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Gang violence becoming problematic on the Treasure Coast

TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — Gang violence on the Treasure Coast is becoming a problem. Over the weekend there was yet another shooting in Fort Pierce — just the latest example in St. Lucie County. This comes after weeks and months of violence in neighboring communities. Authorities say...
FORT PIERCE, FL
khqa.com

Illinois College student arrested in dorm

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois College student faces charges after an arrest on campus Wednesday morning. Jacksonville Police arrested Devin Hall, 26 inside a dorm room. We're told police responded to a report of an armed individual and possible armed robbery in progress. Officials say when they arrived...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News. Listen on air or on iHeartRadio for the latest.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy