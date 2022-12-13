Read full article on original website
yoursportsedge.com
Izaiah Manuel Hits for 32 as Union Drops Caldwell 71-61
The Caldwell County Tiger basketball team led 11-0 early and took a 52-51 lead to the fourth quarter Thursday night. However, Union County stormed back in the final period to take a 71-61 decision at the CAB gym in Princeton. The game featured five ties and four lead changes. After...
yoursportsedge.com
Kahnplaye Scores 33 to Lead Community Christian Past Fort Campbell
A 33-point night from Prince Kahnplaye was enough for Community Christian to end its three-game losing streak Thursday night. Kahnplaye was one of three Warriors to reach double-figures as Community Christian rolled past Fort Campbell 74-50 in Paducah. Kahnplaye reached 33 points despite not having scored in the opening quarter.
yoursportsedge.com
Davis’ 30 Leads Lady Blazers Past Dawson Springs
The UHA Lady Blazers used their highest offensive output in nearly four years to take them to their second win in the last three games, as the Lady Blazers picked up a 72-64 road win at Dawson Springs. The 72 points were the most for the Lady Blazers since January 18, 2018, when they put up 76 points in a win over the Lady Panthers.
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Union County 71 Caldwell County 61
Union County used a strong fourth quarter to pull ahead for a 71-61 victory at Caldwell County Thursday night. The Tigers had taken a 52-51 lead to the final frame. Check out some of the action from the contest in this YSE photo gallery. Tigers and Braves.
yoursportsedge.com
Lyons Overpower Hopkins Central for 5th Straight Win (w/PHOTOS)
The Lyon County Lyons will head off to Fairdale and the King of the Bluegrass this weekend packing a five-game winning streak. The Lyons delivered a knockout blow early Thursday night and rolled to an 85-51 win over the Hopkins County Central Storm in Eddyville. Central took an early 3-0...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Colonels Dispatch Visiting Caldwell County 66-47
After a 27-point performance in a win over Hopkinsville on Saturday, Christian County’s Anaysia Bagwell poured in 24 on Thursday to lead the Lady Colonels to a 66-47 victory over visiting Caldwell County. The Lady Tigers took their only lead of the night on Medeline Thomas’ three-pointer to open...
yoursportsedge.com
Maroons Go Inside to Handle Blazers 46-45
Marcus Eaves hit one of two free throws with 6.2 seconds left to lift Madisonville-North Hopkins to a 46-45 win over the University Heights Academy Blazers Thursday. UHA got a shot off in the closing seconds but it was off-target to send the Blazers to their second loss in six games.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Storm Hold Off Lady Lyons 40-37 (w/PHOTOS)
Late baskets from Mercy Sutton and Emile Jones turned out to be the difference for Hopkins County Central Thursday night as the Lady Storm picked up their sixth straight win with a grind it out 40-37 win over the Lyon County Lady Lyons in Eddyville. The game was tied at 36-36 going into the final couple of minutes. Jones would put the Lady Storm up on a baseline move and Sutton would score on a putback to extend the lead out to four.
yoursportsedge.com
Hopkinsville Fends Off Webster County 89-79
Four Hopkinsville players scored in double figures Tuesday night as the Tigers turned back Webster County 89-79. Antonio Williams scored 24 points and Isaiah Manning added 19 to pace Hoptown, which led for most of the night but could not put the Trojans away until late in the contest. Daisjaun...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Colonels Take Down Webster County 51-45 (w/PHOTOS)
NeVaeh Day and Sarah Harris scored back-to-back baskets down in the paint late in the fourth quarter to put the Christian County Lady Colonels ahead for good as they picked up their third win in the last four games turning back Webster County 51-45 Friday night in Colonel Gym. The win was the first for Christian County over Webster County since January 3, 2012.
yoursportsedge.com
Lyons Make Statement, Roll to Easy Win at Trigg
While Trigg County came into Monday’s game unbeaten through six games, Lyon County showed they were still the top dog in the district and perhaps the region. The Lyons jumped out to a 22-4 lead early and cruised to a 97-41 win over the Wildcats Tuesday in Cadiz. The...
wsonradio.com
Colonels Mistakes Lead to Double Digit Loss
The Henderson County Colonels faced off against the University Heights Blazers on the road in Hopkinsville. In the first quarter, the Blazers outscored the Colonels 18-15 heading into the second quarter. In the second quarter, the Blazers would outscore the Colonels 13-8, as the score at halftime was a 8 point lead for the Blazers with the score 31-23.
yoursportsedge.com
Late Free Throws Deliver District Win for Lady Wildcats Over Lyon
The chances of a Trigg County Lady Wildcat win appeared bleak Tuesday in its district contest with Lyon County. Leading scorer Olivia Noffsinger fouled out with 2:19 left and the Lady Wildcats were down 49-41. But the tide quickly turned. Audrey Alexander’s bucket made the score 49-43 and Lyon turned...
yoursportsedge.com
Derrin Boyd Comes Up Big Late in Lipscomb Win
Former Caldwell County Tiger Derrin Boyd came up big down the stretch for his Lipscomb Bisons Wednesday night. He had 12 points, four rebounds and an assist as Lipscomb nipped Tennessee Tech 64-63 in Nashville. Boyd had a three-point play with 1:21 left in the game to tie things at...
Report: Prized Kentucky OT Kiyaunta Goodwin Intends to Enter Transfer Portal
Former prized recruit and Kentucky offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin reportedly has intentions to enter the transfer portal, according to Rivals and On3. The entry of the 6-8, 350lb offensive is not official at this point, but it would not be a surprise as many top recruits that don’t see frequent ...
aseaofblue.com
Marques Cox commits to Kentucky
The dice are hot folks, as we have another Yahtzee on our hands!. After a string of commitments to help bolster next year's offense, Mark Stoops and his staff still had another one up their sleeve, as Marques Cox has committed to the Kentucky Wildcats. Cox took to Twitter to...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky lands star Group of 5 cornerback from transfer portal
Kentucky is adding talent to its secondary for 2023. The Wildcats have officially landed the commitment of former Cincinnati defensive back JQ Hardaway via the transfer portal. Hardaway had officially visited Lexington over the weekend after electing to leave the AAC program last month. Hardway played seldom this past season...
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Dawson Springs Road Crash
Deputies have released the names of four people injured in a wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say around 5 pm a dump truck driven by 63-year-old Anthony Loving of Hopkinsville was southbound when he lost control causing it to run off the side of the road before crossing into the southbound lane and hitting a car driven by 19-year-old Christopher Dollinger of Oak Grove.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Dec. 14, 2022
Jesse Franklin Wilson, 92, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at 4:32 a.m. at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky. He was born Dec. 10, 1930, in Akron, Ohio to Jesse M. and Bessie Funk Wilson. He graduated from Akron South High School in...
Middle TN man arrested on multiple charges in KY
A Middle Tennessee man was arrested on several charges in Kentucky.
