yoursportsedge.com
Lady Colonels Take Down Webster County 51-45 (w/PHOTOS)
NeVaeh Day and Sarah Harris scored back-to-back baskets down in the paint late in the fourth quarter to put the Christian County Lady Colonels ahead for good as they picked up their third win in the last four games turning back Webster County 51-45 Friday night in Colonel Gym. The win was the first for Christian County over Webster County since January 3, 2012.
yoursportsedge.com
Davis’ 30 Leads Lady Blazers Past Dawson Springs
The UHA Lady Blazers used their highest offensive output in nearly four years to take them to their second win in the last three games, as the Lady Blazers picked up a 72-64 road win at Dawson Springs. The 72 points were the most for the Lady Blazers since January 18, 2018, when they put up 76 points in a win over the Lady Panthers.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Colonels Dispatch Visiting Caldwell County 66-47
After a 27-point performance in a win over Hopkinsville on Saturday, Christian County’s Anaysia Bagwell poured in 24 on Thursday to lead the Lady Colonels to a 66-47 victory over visiting Caldwell County. The Lady Tigers took their only lead of the night on Medeline Thomas’ three-pointer to open...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Storm Hold Off Lady Lyons 40-37 (w/PHOTOS)
Late baskets from Mercy Sutton and Emile Jones turned out to be the difference for Hopkins County Central Thursday night as the Lady Storm picked up their sixth straight win with a grind it out 40-37 win over the Lyon County Lady Lyons in Eddyville. The game was tied at 36-36 going into the final couple of minutes. Jones would put the Lady Storm up on a baseline move and Sutton would score on a putback to extend the lead out to four.
yoursportsedge.com
Lyons Overpower Hopkins Central for 5th Straight Win (w/PHOTOS)
The Lyon County Lyons will head off to Fairdale and the King of the Bluegrass this weekend packing a five-game winning streak. The Lyons delivered a knockout blow early Thursday night and rolled to an 85-51 win over the Hopkins County Central Storm in Eddyville. Central took an early 3-0...
yoursportsedge.com
Izaiah Manuel Hits for 32 as Union Drops Caldwell 71-61
The Caldwell County Tiger basketball team led 11-0 early and took a 52-51 lead to the fourth quarter Thursday night. However, Union County stormed back in the final period to take a 71-61 decision at the CAB gym in Princeton. The game featured five ties and four lead changes. After...
yoursportsedge.com
Kahnplaye Scores 33 to Lead Community Christian Past Fort Campbell
A 33-point night from Prince Kahnplaye was enough for Community Christian to end its three-game losing streak Thursday night. Kahnplaye was one of three Warriors to reach double-figures as Community Christian rolled past Fort Campbell 74-50 in Paducah. Kahnplaye reached 33 points despite not having scored in the opening quarter.
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Union County 71 Caldwell County 61
Union County used a strong fourth quarter to pull ahead for a 71-61 victory at Caldwell County Thursday night. The Tigers had taken a 52-51 lead to the final frame. Check out some of the action from the contest in this YSE photo gallery. Tigers and Braves.
yoursportsedge.com
Late Free Throws Deliver District Win for Lady Wildcats Over Lyon
The chances of a Trigg County Lady Wildcat win appeared bleak Tuesday in its district contest with Lyon County. Leading scorer Olivia Noffsinger fouled out with 2:19 left and the Lady Wildcats were down 49-41. But the tide quickly turned. Audrey Alexander’s bucket made the score 49-43 and Lyon turned...
yoursportsedge.com
Colonels Fall in OT at Undefeated Bowling Green
After building a seven-point first-half lead at undefeated Bowling Green on Tuesday, the Christian County boys’ basketball team had to battle back to force overtime before falling 57-50 to the Purples. The loss is the fourth straight for the Colonels heading into Saturday’s 8th-District showdown with Hopkinsville. Bowling Green...
yoursportsedge.com
Maroons Go Inside to Handle Blazers 46-45
Marcus Eaves hit one of two free throws with 6.2 seconds left to lift Madisonville-North Hopkins to a 46-45 win over the University Heights Academy Blazers Thursday. UHA got a shot off in the closing seconds but it was off-target to send the Blazers to their second loss in six games.
yoursportsedge.com
Hopkinsville Fends Off Webster County 89-79
Four Hopkinsville players scored in double figures Tuesday night as the Tigers turned back Webster County 89-79. Antonio Williams scored 24 points and Isaiah Manning added 19 to pace Hoptown, which led for most of the night but could not put the Trojans away until late in the contest. Daisjaun...
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Brown on Blazers Defense Against Henderson
The UHA Blazers turned up the defensive heat Tuesday night to pick up a big win over Henderson County. Coach Melvin Brown spoke with YSE after the game about his team’s performance.
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Dawson Springs Road Crash
Deputies have released the names of four people injured in a wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say around 5 pm a dump truck driven by 63-year-old Anthony Loving of Hopkinsville was southbound when he lost control causing it to run off the side of the road before crossing into the southbound lane and hitting a car driven by 19-year-old Christopher Dollinger of Oak Grove.
wpsdlocal6.com
Stepdad finishes restoring truck after KY trooper dies in line-of-duty, family donates it to KSP for raffle
FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky State Police Foundation is holding a raffle with a very special grand prize — the classic 1990 Chevrolet pickup truck that was once owned and restored by fallen Lyon County trooper, Cameron Ponder. According to a release posted on the KSPF Facebook page,...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Dec. 14, 2022
Jesse Franklin Wilson, 92, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at 4:32 a.m. at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky. He was born Dec. 10, 1930, in Akron, Ohio to Jesse M. and Bessie Funk Wilson. He graduated from Akron South High School in...
Local group providing free admission to Christmas at Panther Creek
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Health will be providing free admission to Christmas at Panther Creek on December 15. Officials say the lighted driving tour will be available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with more than 50 displays and 500,000 lights. Officials say those who visit will also support five non-profit agencies in Daviess […]
wkms.org
Far western Ky. counties’ COVID-19 case counts climbing as holidays approach
The latest data and guidance on COVID-19 in Kentucky can be found on the state’s website. Several western Kentucky counties are experiencing climbing COVID-19 case rates as the holiday season approaches. Centers for Disease Control data released late last week identified many western Kentucky counties – McCracken, Graves, Ballard,...
Middle TN man arrested on multiple charges in KY
A Middle Tennessee man was arrested on several charges in Kentucky.
kentuckytoday.com
Owensboro church pays off semester's lunch debt for 551 students
OWENSBORO, Ky. (KT) — Pleasant Valley Community Church has given a Christmas gift to the families of 551 students in the Daviess County school system. The church has paid the current student lunch debt for 17 schools for the fall semester. The donation amounted to about $4,500 for students in grades K-12.
