Late baskets from Mercy Sutton and Emile Jones turned out to be the difference for Hopkins County Central Thursday night as the Lady Storm picked up their sixth straight win with a grind it out 40-37 win over the Lyon County Lady Lyons in Eddyville. The game was tied at 36-36 going into the final couple of minutes. Jones would put the Lady Storm up on a baseline move and Sutton would score on a putback to extend the lead out to four.

EDDYVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO