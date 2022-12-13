Read full article on original website
honolulumagazine.com
We Tried It: Holiday Lights Tour
What: A double-decker trolley ride through historic Downtown to see the Honolulu City Lights. Who: A 6-year-old, 5-year-old and a 3-year-old and their parents. Where: Pickup is at Victoria Ward Park, 1020 Auahi St. When: A Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. Our family loves everything about Christmas—singing carols, putting up...
honolulumagazine.com
Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Dec. 15–21, 2022
Saturday, Dec. 17, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Check out mom- and family-owned vendors, ‘ono food, live music, lion dancing and more at this pop-up market. It looks like there’s plenty of gift potential, especially with Christmas right around the corner. Think clothes, crafts, skateboards, surfboards and more. Bring a gently loved toy or keiki book to swap.
SALT at our Kaka’ako offering free giveaways this holiday season
Shoppers are invited to celebrate the season of giving by submitting a wish on SALT's Wish Aloha + 12 Days to Christmas Countdown social media posts.
King Kalākaua’s Waikīkī retreat was known for its festivities
The word Uluniu literally means “coconut grove,” but the name also refers to a section of land within Waikīkī.
KHON2
The Hawai’i Holiday Craft and Gift Fair 2022
The Hawai’i Holiday Craft and Gift Fair is heading to the Blaisdell this weekend! On December 16, 17 & 18 you will find handcrafted items made by Hawaii’s finest artisans. Vendors will offer fashions, toys, collectibles, hats, caps, quilts, food items, gift baskets, jewelry, handbags, stocking stuffers, ornaments, novelties, unique artwork and one-of-a-kind Hawaii made gifts and more! Darah Dung joined Living808 to share all of the details.
LIST: Best tea rooms to check out in Honolulu
Yelp ranked the best tea rooms and tea shops within a region and came out with their list of best spots for Honolulu.
Finding pet sitters difficult for holiday travel
Suite rooms in the resort Unleashed are in high demand this holiday season, as are pet boarding companies across Oahu.
mauinow.com
The Shops at Wailea celebrates 12 Days of Christmas
The Shops at Wailea celebrates 12 Days of Christmas by hosting a special social media giveaway on their Instagram: @TheShopsAtWailea. Starting Tuesday, Dec. 13 and ending on Christmas Eve, guests can enter for a chance to win prizes from several retailers and restaurants. The Shops will select and announce one winner each day.
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Dell’s Kitchen and Bakery
Dell’s Kitchen and Bakery is a casual take-out and dine-in venue that opened in 2020 (mid-pandemic). Located on the corner of McCully and Young Street this restaurant is home to three concepts within one kitchen. The office plate lunches with Japanese flair, a Japanese-style bakery, and fresh pastas under Mio Pastology.
mauinow.com
Pacific Whale Foundation Announces 2023 Maui Whale Festival
Pacific Whale Foundation announced the 2023 return of its annual Maui Whale Festival. Occurring throughout the month of February, this hybrid event celebrates the return of migrating humpback whales to Maui Nui. The multitiered offering encourages residents, visitors and people around the world to participate in and support PWF’s ocean...
honolulumagazine.com
My 8 Favorite Sandwiches on O‘ahu
Perhaps it stems from my dad’s love language. The Frito Lay chip man would pack my lunch on his days off, making me mile-high hoagies with everything we had in the fridge. The perfect main to a side bag of Sun Chips, I always thought. Honolulu may not be known for one signature sandwich in particular, but a handful of sammies have earned a place in my heart. Truth is, sandwiches are always tastier when someone else makes them for you. Here are my favorites, in no particular order:
hawaiinewsnow.com
Following recent renovation, major Waikiki hotel now has new owners
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A group of Japanese investors has purchased the leasehold of the Queen Kapiolani Hotel, a 315-room property in Waikiki. The sale price of the hotel was not disclosed. The hotel was built in 1969 on lands once reserved for Hawaiian royalty. The resort underwent a $35 million...
3-generation family needs help, grandma in hospice care
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Today’s Laulima family is going through a particularly difficult time, as the grandmother has started receiving hospice care. It is a three generation family of grandmother, her daughter and her granddaughter. Grandma was working full-time and was the guardian of her granddaughter when mom was serving in the Army. Grandma and granddaughter, […]
vegnews.com
Vegan Food Near Me: What to Eat in Honolulu
From vibrant açaí bowls to plant-based sushi and tofu katsu bento boxes, Honolulu has a wide and diverse array of vegan food that reflects Hawaii’s history as a cultural melting pot. The beautiful weather makes it the perfect place to grab a bite to eat outside with many restaurants offering outdoor seating and take-away options, allowing you to camp out on the beach with a satisfying vegan spread. From casual cafés to impressive multi-course tasting menus, here are just 14 of the fabulous vegan restaurants that Honolulu has to offer.
Kupuna Life: Roommates with a 40-year age difference
The 24-year-old found a roommate and a place to live, through Homesharing Hawaii, which is a project of the non-profit Hawaii Intergenerational Network.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui residents flood Fukushima Store for final hot dog after rumors of shutting down forever
HAIKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - People from all over Maui are making the drive to Haiku to fill their stomachs with hot dogs. That’s because rumors started circulating on social media over the weekend about Fukushima Store closing its doors for good. “I heard they’re going to close, so I came...
mauinow.com
Is Maui’s landmark Fukushima Store closing for good? Only time will tell, owner says
HAʻIKŪ — Landmark Fukushima Store in Haʻikū was busy with a steady flow of customers at lunchtime Tuesday. Some ordered one hot dog; others got two; one customer got seven. Many said it was their “last Fukushima hot dog.”. The longtime mom-and-pop grocery store...
tripsavvy.com
12 Best Beaches on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi
Oʻahu is one of the eight main Hawaiian islands and is home to the state’s capital, Honolulu. The island is nicknamed “The Gathering Place,” appropriate for its visitor and local-friendly districts. Oʻahu is home to approximately 70 percent of Hawaiʻi’s population, and with a melting pot of cultures, there’s something for everyone to enjoy, especially the beaches.
School asking for camping supplies for houseless students
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Today’s Laulima family is a family of a different sort … it’s a school family. The pandemic and subsequent financial hardships for families are still revealing their impact on students. This local public high school isn’t asking for paper and pencils, it needs clothing, toiletries, towels, blankets and camping supplies but not […]
travelweekly.com
Dispatch, Oahu: Spam musubi in Waikiki and at Disney’s Aulani
OAHU, Hawaii -- I am no stranger to Spam. Growing up in South Florida, in a happy but not-well-to-do household, the canned pork regularly found its way onto my plate alongside rice and beans or with eggs for a hearty breakfast. And I still have my commemorative tin of the...
