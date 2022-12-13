ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

We Tried It: Holiday Lights Tour

What: A double-decker trolley ride through historic Downtown to see the Honolulu City Lights. Who: A 6-year-old, 5-year-old and a 3-year-old and their parents. Where: Pickup is at Victoria Ward Park, 1020 Auahi St. When: A Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. Our family loves everything about Christmas—singing carols, putting up...
Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Dec. 15–21, 2022

Saturday, Dec. 17, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Check out mom- and family-owned vendors, ‘ono food, live music, lion dancing and more at this pop-up market. It looks like there’s plenty of gift potential, especially with Christmas right around the corner. Think clothes, crafts, skateboards, surfboards and more. Bring a gently loved toy or keiki book to swap.
The Hawai’i Holiday Craft and Gift Fair 2022

The Hawai’i Holiday Craft and Gift Fair is heading to the Blaisdell this weekend! On December 16, 17 & 18 you will find handcrafted items made by Hawaii’s finest artisans. Vendors will offer fashions, toys, collectibles, hats, caps, quilts, food items, gift baskets, jewelry, handbags, stocking stuffers, ornaments, novelties, unique artwork and one-of-a-kind Hawaii made gifts and more! Darah Dung joined Living808 to share all of the details.
The Shops at Wailea celebrates 12 Days of Christmas

The Shops at Wailea celebrates 12 Days of Christmas by hosting a special social media giveaway on their Instagram: @TheShopsAtWailea. Starting Tuesday, Dec. 13 and ending on Christmas Eve, guests can enter for a chance to win prizes from several retailers and restaurants. The Shops will select and announce one winner each day.
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Dell’s Kitchen and Bakery

Dell’s Kitchen and Bakery is a casual take-out and dine-in venue that opened in 2020 (mid-pandemic). Located on the corner of McCully and Young Street this restaurant is home to three concepts within one kitchen. The office plate lunches with Japanese flair, a Japanese-style bakery, and fresh pastas under Mio Pastology.
Pacific Whale Foundation Announces 2023 Maui Whale Festival

Pacific Whale Foundation announced the 2023 return of its annual Maui Whale Festival. Occurring throughout the month of February, this hybrid event celebrates the return of migrating humpback whales to Maui Nui. The multitiered offering encourages residents, visitors and people around the world to participate in and support PWF’s ocean...
My 8 Favorite Sandwiches on O‘ahu

Perhaps it stems from my dad’s love language. The Frito Lay chip man would pack my lunch on his days off, making me mile-high hoagies with everything we had in the fridge. The perfect main to a side bag of Sun Chips, I always thought. Honolulu may not be known for one signature sandwich in particular, but a handful of sammies have earned a place in my heart. Truth is, sandwiches are always tastier when someone else makes them for you. Here are my favorites, in no particular order:
Following recent renovation, major Waikiki hotel now has new owners

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A group of Japanese investors has purchased the leasehold of the Queen Kapiolani Hotel, a 315-room property in Waikiki. The sale price of the hotel was not disclosed. The hotel was built in 1969 on lands once reserved for Hawaiian royalty. The resort underwent a $35 million...
3-generation family needs help, grandma in hospice care

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Today’s Laulima family is going through a particularly difficult time, as the grandmother has started receiving hospice care. It is a three generation family of grandmother, her daughter and her granddaughter. Grandma was working full-time and was the guardian of her granddaughter when mom was serving in the Army. Grandma and granddaughter, […]
Vegan Food Near Me: What to Eat in Honolulu

From vibrant açaí bowls to plant-based sushi and tofu katsu bento boxes, Honolulu has a wide and diverse array of vegan food that reflects Hawaii’s history as a cultural melting pot. The beautiful weather makes it the perfect place to grab a bite to eat outside with many restaurants offering outdoor seating and take-away options, allowing you to camp out on the beach with a satisfying vegan spread. From casual cafés to impressive multi-course tasting menus, here are just 14 of the fabulous vegan restaurants that Honolulu has to offer.
12 Best Beaches on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi

Oʻahu is one of the eight main Hawaiian islands and is home to the state’s capital, Honolulu. The island is nicknamed “The Gathering Place,” appropriate for its visitor and local-friendly districts. Oʻahu is home to approximately 70 percent of Hawaiʻi’s population, and with a melting pot of cultures, there’s something for everyone to enjoy, especially the beaches.
School asking for camping supplies for houseless students

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Today’s Laulima family is a family of a different sort … it’s a school family. The pandemic and subsequent financial hardships for families are still revealing their impact on students. This local public high school isn’t asking for paper and pencils, it needs clothing, toiletries, towels, blankets and camping supplies but not […]
